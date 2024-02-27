 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
Valimaki: ‘I think I had a swing’ from fence in Mexico
LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba - Day One
Gooch: Majors should come with ‘asterisk’ without LIV
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Tee times for first and second rounds of Cognizant Classic

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsrunningbacks_240227.jpg
Ranking potential free agents’ Barkley and Jacobs
nbc_pft_cousinsvikingsfuture_240227.jpg
Cousins has ‘earned the right to bet on himself’
nbc_pft_brandonbeaneintv_v3_240227.jpg
Beane details how Allen helped Bills flip switch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
Valimaki: ‘I think I had a swing’ from fence in Mexico
LIV Golf Invitational - Mayakoba - Day One
Gooch: Majors should come with ‘asterisk’ without LIV
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Tee times for first and second rounds of Cognizant Classic

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsrunningbacks_240227.jpg
Ranking potential free agents’ Barkley and Jacobs
nbc_pft_cousinsvikingsfuture_240227.jpg
Cousins has ‘earned the right to bet on himself’
nbc_pft_brandonbeaneintv_v3_240227.jpg
Beane details how Allen helped Bills flip switch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pederson: Lawrence had a good, not great season

February 27, 2024 03:15 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson joins Matthew Berry to discuss Trevor Lawrence's performance in 2023, the intention to decrease Travis Etienne Jr.'s workload next season and finding balance on offense.
Up Next
nbc_berry_reidintv_240227.jpg
3:19
Reid analyzes play of Pacheco, Kelce, Rice
Now Playing
nbc_berry_horitzintv_240227__715440.jpg
4:17
Chargers GM Hortiz explains goals for next year
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_garryveeintv_v2_240209.jpg
12:29
GaryVee explains his start in entrepreneurship
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_sbprops_240209.jpg
5:30
Happy Hour’s favorite Super Bowl LVIII prop bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_chrisjohnsonintv_240209.jpg
9:29
How track helped former RB Johnson in the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_riggleinterview_240209.jpg
11:17
Chiefs fan Riggle gives his Super Bowl prediction
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qjohnsonintv_240209.jpg
7:26
Johnston reflects on rookie lessons learned
Now Playing
TreyMcBride.JPG
8:50
McBride looking forward to full season with Murray
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_drewbreesintv_240208.jpg
8:22
Brees: Purdy succeeds ‘outside the system’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_hartman_240208.jpg
9:17
How Notre Dame jump prepared Hartman for NFL
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_240208.jpg
7:02
Trying to nail Super Bowl Gatorade bet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_osborn_240208.jpg
7:02
How Osborn, Vikings handled QB upheaval
Now Playing