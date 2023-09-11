 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Capitol
No Tour, LIV or PIF officials at Wed. Senate hearing
Xadavien Sims (W).jpg
Four-Star Xadavien Sims Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Notre Dame v NC State
Things We Learned: ‘Staying in the moment’ aside, Notre Dame’s ceiling may reach Playoff, raised by Hartman

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bestmomentscharlotte_230911.jpg
SMX World Championship Playoff 1 best moments
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230911.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Reddick’s Kansas win
nbc_smith_packersbears_230911.jpg
Love’s resilience shines in Packers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Capitol
No Tour, LIV or PIF officials at Wed. Senate hearing
Xadavien Sims (W).jpg
Four-Star Xadavien Sims Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Notre Dame v NC State
Things We Learned: ‘Staying in the moment’ aside, Notre Dame’s ceiling may reach Playoff, raised by Hartman

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bestmomentscharlotte_230911.jpg
SMX World Championship Playoff 1 best moments
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230911.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Reddick’s Kansas win
nbc_smith_packersbears_230911.jpg
Love’s resilience shines in Packers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Richardson can build on debut performance

September 11, 2023 05:06 PM
Lawrence Jackson Jr. saw plenty of encouraging signs from Anthony Richardson’s first NFL game and areas of progression that can push up up multiple levels.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_gauff_230911.jpg
3:44
Gauff’s US Open win was a ‘powerful’ moment
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_giantscowboysv2_230911.jpg
9:50
Cowboys proved they’re among NFC elite vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jacksonbengals_230911.jpg
3:20
Can Browns win AFC North after beating Bengals?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jacksontua_230911.jpg
5:03
Tagovailoa outplays Herbert in Week 1 win
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_colorado_230911.jpg
11:57
Sanders reinforcing credibility as a coach
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_brockpurdy_230911.jpg
6:11
Purdy, 49ers don’t miss a beat vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wnbasegment_230908.jpg
5:08
Wilson, Stewart or Thomas for WNBA MVP Award?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_cocogauff_230908.jpg
4:41
Gauff isn’t ‘next Serena,’ she’s made her own name
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_usaworldcup_230908.jpg
2:48
How shocking really is Team USA’s loss to Germany?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230908.jpg
14:13
Coach Prime hype already paying off for Colorado
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_joeburrow_230908.jpg
6:29
Burrow’s contract another step in Bengals’ rebrand
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_chiefslions_230908.jpg
17:31
No reason to worry about Chiefs after Lions defeat
Now Playing