Cardinals vs Braves Predictions: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for April 21

It’s Monday, April 21 and the Cardinals (9-13) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (8-13). Spencer Schwellenbach is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Erick Fedde for St. Louis.

The Cardinals are on a four-game losing streak after being swept by the Mets, while the Braves won the past three games, sweeping the Twins. St. Louis was out-scored by New York 19-9 in their last series, while Atlanta out-scored Minnesota 16-9 in theirs.

Game details & how to watch the Cardinals at Braves

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: DSNMWX, FDSNSO

Odds for the Cardinals at the Braves

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (+155), Braves (-186)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Cardinals at Braves

Pitching matchup for April 21, 2025: Erick Fedde vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Cardinals: Erick Fedde , (1-2, 3.43 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach , (1-1, 2.55 ERA)

Last outing: 4.2 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Cardinals Team Total Under 3.5:

“The Cardinals have lost four straight games and five of the past six contests and scored three or fewer games in three of the last six and four or less in all six. The Braves Spencer Schwellenbach is coming off his worst start of the season, but this is an ideal spot at home for him to put together a quality start and record a win. The Cardinals scored nine total runs in the previous four games, so the offense is certainly not clicking. I like St. Louis to score under four runs again, so give me the Team Total Under 3.5.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Cardinals and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Braves

The Cardinals are 1-4 in their last 5 games

The Under is 7-4-1 in the Braves’ matchups against National League teams this season

The Braves have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight matchups against the Cardinals

