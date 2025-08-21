Giants at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 21

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
How to watch Friday’s Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, TV info and weather
Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros
Astros at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 21
New York Yankees v St. Louis Cardinals
Red Sox at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert
picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 21

Top Clips

nbc_golf_creatorclassic_250820.jpg
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
nbc_nas_playoffbustrs_250819.jpg
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
nbc_roto_mixon_250820.jpg
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
How to watch Friday’s Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, TV info and weather
Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros
Astros at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 21
New York Yankees v St. Louis Cardinals
Red Sox at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert
picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 21

Top Clips

nbc_golf_creatorclassic_250820.jpg
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
nbc_nas_playoffbustrs_250819.jpg
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
nbc_roto_mixon_250820.jpg
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Giants at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 21

  
Published August 21, 2025 07:20 AM

It’s Thursday, August 21 and the Giants (61-66) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (71-56). Justin Verlander is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Dylan Cease for San Diego.

San Diego goes for the series win after a 8-1 victory on Wednesday to follow up a 5-1 win. The Padres’ two wins snapped a four-game losing skid the team had going whereas the Giants are 2-9 over the last 11 games and 2-2 in the past four.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Padres

  • Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025
  • Time: 4:10PM EST
  • Site: Petco Park
  • City: San Diego, CA
  • Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, SDPA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Giants at the Padres

The latest odds as of Thursday:

  • Moneyline: Giants (+145), Padres (-173)
  • Spread: Padres -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Padres

  • Pitching matchup for August 21, 2025: Justin Verlander vs. Dylan Cease
    • Giants: Justin Verlander, (1-9, 4.23 ERA)
      Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts
    • Padres: Dylan Cease, (5-11, 4.61 ERA)
      Last outing: 8.10 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 6 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Giants and the Padres:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Padres

  • San Diego is 9-3 versus San Francisco this season
  • The Giants are 2-9 in the last 11 games
  • The Padres are 2-4 in the last 6 games
  • The Padres have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records
  • The Under is 48-37-5 in the Padres’ matchups against National League teams this season
  • The Giants have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 road games against the Padres

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
Mentions
San Diego Padres Primary Logo San Diego Padres San Francisco Giants Primary Logo San Francisco Giants MLB San Francisco Giants Photo Day Justin Verlander San Diego Padres Photo Day Dylan Cease