Mets at Athletics prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 11

Its Friday, April 11 and the Mets (8-4) are in Sacramento to take on the Athletics (5-8) to open a weekend series.

Griffin Canning is slated to take the mound for New York against JP Sears for the Athletics.

The Mets won five of six games on their recently concluded homestand. Pete Alonso feasted on Miami and Toronto pitching over the last six games hitting .381 (8-21) with 7 RBIs.

The Athletics lost two of three earlier this week against the Padres. Tyler Soderstrom is tied for the lead in Major League Baseball with six home runs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Athletics

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: SNY, NBCSCA+

Odds for the Mets at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Mets (-136), Athletics (+115)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Athletics

Pitching matchup for April 11, 2025: Griffin Canning vs. JP Sears

Mets: Griffin Canning (0-1, 2.79 ERA)

Last outing: 4/5 vs. Toronto - 4IP, 1ER, 4H, 3BB, 6Ks Athletics: JP Sears (1-1, 3.46 ERA)

Last outing: 4/5 at Colorado - 6.1IP, 3ER, 6H, 2BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Athletics

The Mets loss Wednesday to Miami snapped a 6-game winning streak

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in 5 of the Mets’ last six games

The Athletics have lost 3 of their last 4

The Game Total OVER has cashed in 7 of the Athletics’ 13 games (7-4-2)

Francisco Lindor is riding an 8-game hitting streak

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Mets and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 10.0.

