Phillies at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 27

Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals open the 2025 regular season in our nation’s capital.

Zack Wheeler is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against MacKenzie Gore for Washington

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Nationals

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: NBC Sports Philadelphia, MASN

Odds for the Phillies at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Philadelphia Phillies (-175), Washington Nationals (+145)

Spread: Phillies -1.5 (-102), Nationals +1.5 (-118)

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Nationals

Thursday’s pitching matchup (DATE): Zack Wheeler vs. MacKenzie Gore

Phillies: Zack Wheeler

Spring Training - 4GP, 14 IP, 0-1, 3.86 ERA, 13 Ks Nationals: MacKenzie Gore

Spring Training - 4GP, 16.1 IP, 2-1, 2.76 ERA, 18 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Nationals

Alec Bohm who was rumored to be on the trading block this offseason led the Phillies this Spring with a .370 average

Kyle Schwarber collected 9 hits in 49 ABs (.184) this Spring

Dylan Crews was 15-55 (.273) this Spring for the Nationals

Josh Bell struck out 19 times in just 46 ABs this Spring for Washington

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s game between the Phillies and the Nationals

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phillies on Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phillies -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 7.0.

