Rangers at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 22

Its Thursday, May 22 and the Rangers (25-25) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (29-19).

Nathan Eovaldi is slated to take the mound for Texas against Carlos Rodón for New York.

The Yankees have taken the first two games of this series. Last night they knocked off the Rangers 4-3 scoring single runs in each of the last three innings to secure the come from behind win. Jasson Dominguez won it with a walk-off home run for New York. The Rangers’ bullpen failed to close out a stellar Jacob deGrom start. The veteran allowed two runs on three hits over seven innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Yankees

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 12:35PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: RSN, YES, MLBN

Odds for the Rangers at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Rangers (+135), Yankees (-159)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Yankees

Pitching matchup for May 22, 2025: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Carlos Rodón

Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 1.61 ERA)

Last outing: 5/16 vs. Houston - 5.2IP, 0ER, 2H, 3BB, 5Ks Yankees: Carlos Rodón (5-3, 3.17 ERA)

Last outing: 5/16 vs. Mets - 5IP, 1ER, 2H, 4BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Yankees

The Yankees have won 4 of their last 5 games against AL West teams

The Under is 7-3 (70%) in the Yankees’ games this season with Carlos Rodon on the mound

The Rangers have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 2.50 units

Cody Bellinger extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a couple of hits last night.

extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a couple of hits last night. Wyatt Langford has hit safely in 4 straight games (5-16)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Rangers and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rangers and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

