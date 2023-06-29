July Reliever Rankings

Alzolay worth adding for command of Cubs' bullpen
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy managers looking for relievers should grab Adbert Alzolay, who has become the go-to-guy in the Chicago Cubs' bullpen and is still widely available in fantasy leagues.
Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.
I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.
Click to see other July rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.
Relief pitcher Rankings
|July
|Relievers
|Team
|2023
|May
|June
|1
|Josh Hader
|Padres
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Camilo Doval
|Giants
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Felix Bautista
|Orioles
|11
|12
|5
|4
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|1
|2
|3
|5
|Devin Williams
|Brewers
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Jordan Romano
|Blue Jays
|7
|6
|6
|7
|Jhoan Duran
|Twins
|15
|9
|10
|8
|Kenley Jansen
|Red Sox
|6
|5
|7
|9
|Alexis Diaz
|Reds
|19
|15
|13
|10
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|13
|7
|9
|11
|Ryan Pressly
|Astros
|12
|13
|12
|12
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|9
|10
|11
|13
|David Robertson
|Mets
|16
|14
|16
|14
|Carlos Estevez
|Angels
|42
|25
|18
|15
|Clay Holmes
|Yankees
|8
|11
|19
|16
|Pete Fairbanks
|Rays
|14
|17
|22
|17
|Craig Kimbrel
|Phillies
|22
|28
|25
|18
|Evan Phillips
|Dodgers
|18
|18
|20
|19
|Adbert Alzolay
|Cubs
|41
|39
|28
|20
|Paul Sewald
|Mariners
|26
|20
|17
|21
|Scott McGough
|Diamondbacks
|33
|62
|58
|22
|Will Smith
|Rangers
|75
|27
|24
|23
|Scott Barlow
|Royals
|21
|29
|23
|24
|A.J. Puk
|Marlins
|64
|22
|27
|25
|Alex Lange
|Tigers
|20
|19
|15
|26
|Jordan Hicks
|Cardinals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|27
|Liam Hendriks
|White Sox
|30
|16
|14
|28
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|5
|8
|8
|29
|Jason Adam
|Rays
|23
|23
|21
|30
|Andres Munoz
|Mariners
|10
|24
|32
|31
|Kyle Finnegan
|Nationals
|27
|33
|31
|32
|Michael King
|Yankees
|44
|49
|29
|33
|Aroldis Chapman
|Royals
|38
|31
|34
|34
|Daniel Hudson
|Dodgers
|34
|45
|53
|35
|Justin Lawrence
|Rockies
|NR
|NR
|66
|36
|Hunter Harvey
|Nationals
|95
|61
|55
|37
|Kendall Graveman
|White Sox
|48
|NR
|72
|38
|Giovanny Gallegos
|Cardinals
|40
|40
|36
|39
|Griffin Jax
|Twins
|45
|47
|45
|40
|Jason Foley
|Tigers
|97
|65
|62
|41
|Jose Alvarado
|Phillies
|81
|21
|37
|42
|A.J. Minter
|Braves
|29
|38
|43
|43
|Bryan Abreu
|Astros
|43
|32
|39
|44
|Andrew Chafin
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|26
|40
|45
|Trevor May
|Athletics
|28
|NR
|68
|46
|Dylan Floro
|Marlins
|32
|37
|35
|47
|Mark Leiter
|Cubs
|NR
|NR
|33
|48
|Adam Ottavino
|Mets
|55
|42
|41
|49
|Erik Swanson
|Blue Jays
|51
|46
|49
|50
|Brusdar Graterol
|Dodgers
|36
|34
|30
|51
|Matt Brash
|Mariners
|83
|53
|46
|52
|Hector Neris
|Astros
|60
|60
|51
|53
|Trevor Stephan
|Guardians
|46
|48
|48
|54
|Josh Sborz
|Rangers
|NR
|NR
|NR
|55
|Lucas Sims
|Reds
|93
|59
|50
|56
|Colin Poche
|Rays
|88
|58
|54
|57
|Miguel Castro
|Diamondbacks
|102
|74
|26
|58
|Yennier Cano
|Orioles
|NR
|50
|38
|59
|Michael Fulmer
|Cubs
|31
|63
|70
|60
|Jorge Lopez
|Twins
|24
|30
|42
|61
|Jose Leclerc
|Rangers
|17
|35
|47
|62
|Steven Wilson
|Padres
|112
|NR
|63
|63
|Joe Kelly
|White Sox
|NR
|NR
|59
|64
|Nick Anderson
|Braves
|NR
|NR
|61
|65
|Chris Martin
|Red Sox
|111
|NR
|78
|66
|Ron Marinaccio
|Yankees
|91
|80
|80
|67
|Jose Cisnero
|Tigers
|NR
|NR
|NR
|68
|JT Chargois
|Marlins
|106
|NR
|56
|69
|Tyler Rogers
|Giants
|NR
|75
|76
|70
|Taylor Rogers
|Giants
|53
|NR
|NR
|71
|Eli Morgan
|Guardians
|73
|64
|65
|72
|Lucas Erceg
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|NR
|73
|Seranthony Dominguez
|Phillies
|37
|54
|52
|74
|Daniel Bard
|Rockies
|25
|43
|73
|75
|Nate Pearson
|Blue Jays
|NR
|NR
|64
|76
|Colin Holderman
|Pirates
|NR
|79
|67
|77
|Trevor Richards
|Blue Jays
|100
|NR
|NR
|78
|Tanner Scott
|Marlins
|NR
|NR
|NR
|79
|Nick Martinez
|Padres
|107 SP
|116 SP
|149 SP
|80
|Huascar Brazoban
|Marlins
|76
|68
|69
Dropping off: Pierce Johnson (44th), John Brebbia (57th), Caleb Ferguson (60th), Zach Jackson (71st), James Karinchak (74th), Wandy Peralta (75th)
- I’m not quite as concerned with trades wreaking havoc on the closer rankings as I typically am at this point. There will probably be only so many sellers in advance of the deadline, and most of the contenders seem fairly well set in the ninth. The Rangers and Diamondbacks might have the most interest in upgrading if the opportunity arises. The Royals will surely part with Aroldis Chapman and maybe Scott Barlow, too. I’m guessing the Pirates will hold on to David Bednar even if they do some selling elsewhere. If Liam Hendriks can return from elbow inflammation in the second half of July, he could quickly become the most interesting name out there. Perhaps the Cardinals will part with either Jordan Hicks or Giovanny Gallegos if they can’t get back into the NL Central mix.
- In light of the possibility of the Royals trading both Barlow and Chapman, I’d like to have a third Kansas City reliever listed here. However, Taylor Clarke has been awful of late, and Austin Cox is going to the rotation, as he should. Maybe Carlos Hernández will step up, but there’s probably no reason to speculate on another Royals reliever at the moment.
- The Nationals have been using Kyle Finnegan earlier in games, with Hunter Harvey typically being held in reserve for save chances, but I’m still giving Finnegan the edge here for now. He has a 1.45 ERA in his last 16 appearances, and I just don’t trust Harvey to stay healthy. I’d have Finnegan a few spots higher, but there is a good chance he’ll be traded to a team that would use him as a setup man.