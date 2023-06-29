 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

July Reliever Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published June 29, 2023 04:52 AM
Alzolay worth adding for command of Cubs' bullpen
June 26, 2023 03:58 PM
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy managers looking for relievers should grab Adbert Alzolay, who has become the go-to-guy in the Chicago Cubs' bullpen and is still widely available in fantasy leagues.

Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.

Click to see other July rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.

Relief pitcher Rankings

JulyRelieversTeam2023MayJune
1Josh HaderPadres211
2Camilo DovalGiants332
3Felix BautistaOrioles11125
4Emmanuel ClaseGuardians123
5Devin WilliamsBrewers444
6Jordan RomanoBlue Jays766
7Jhoan DuranTwins15910
8Kenley JansenRed Sox657
9Alexis DiazReds191513
10David BednarPirates1379
11Ryan PresslyAstros121312
12Raisel IglesiasBraves91011
13David RobertsonMets161416
14Carlos EstevezAngels422518
15Clay HolmesYankees81119
16Pete FairbanksRays141722
17Craig KimbrelPhillies222825
18Evan PhillipsDodgers181820
19Adbert AlzolayCubs413928
20Paul SewaldMariners262017
21Scott McGoughDiamondbacks336258
22Will SmithRangers752724
23Scott BarlowRoyals212923
24A.J. PukMarlins642227
25Alex LangeTigers201915
26Jordan HicksCardinalsNRNRNR
27Liam HendriksWhite Sox301614
28Ryan HelsleyCardinals588
29Jason AdamRays232321
30Andres MunozMariners102432
31Kyle FinneganNationals273331
32Michael KingYankees444929
33Aroldis ChapmanRoyals383134
34Daniel HudsonDodgers344553
35Justin LawrenceRockiesNRNR66
36Hunter HarveyNationals956155
37Kendall GravemanWhite Sox48NR72
38Giovanny GallegosCardinals404036
39Griffin JaxTwins454745
40Jason FoleyTigers976562
41Jose AlvaradoPhillies812137
42A.J. MinterBraves293843
43Bryan AbreuAstros433239
44Andrew ChafinDiamondbacksNR2640
45Trevor MayAthletics28NR68
46Dylan FloroMarlins323735
47Mark LeiterCubsNRNR33
48Adam OttavinoMets554241
49Erik SwansonBlue Jays514649
50Brusdar GraterolDodgers363430
51Matt BrashMariners835346
52Hector NerisAstros606051
53Trevor StephanGuardians464848
54Josh SborzRangersNRNRNR
55Lucas SimsReds935950
56Colin PocheRays885854
57Miguel CastroDiamondbacks1027426
58Yennier CanoOriolesNR5038
59Michael FulmerCubs316370
60Jorge LopezTwins243042
61Jose LeclercRangers173547
62Steven WilsonPadres112NR63
63Joe KellyWhite SoxNRNR59
64Nick AndersonBravesNRNR61
65Chris MartinRed Sox111NR78
66Ron MarinaccioYankees918080
67Jose CisneroTigersNRNRNR
68JT ChargoisMarlins106NR56
69Tyler RogersGiantsNR7576
70Taylor RogersGiants53NRNR
71Eli MorganGuardians736465
72Lucas ErcegAthleticsNRNRNR
73Seranthony DominguezPhillies375452
74Daniel BardRockies254373
75Nate PearsonBlue JaysNRNR64
76Colin HoldermanPiratesNR7967
77Trevor RichardsBlue Jays100NRNR
78Tanner ScottMarlinsNRNRNR
79Nick MartinezPadres107 SP116 SP149 SP
80Huascar BrazobanMarlins766869

Dropping off: Pierce Johnson (44th), John Brebbia (57th), Caleb Ferguson (60th), Zach Jackson (71st), James Karinchak (74th), Wandy Peralta (75th)

  • I’m not quite as concerned with trades wreaking havoc on the closer rankings as I typically am at this point. There will probably be only so many sellers in advance of the deadline, and most of the contenders seem fairly well set in the ninth. The Rangers and Diamondbacks might have the most interest in upgrading if the opportunity arises. The Royals will surely part with Aroldis Chapman and maybe Scott Barlow, too. I’m guessing the Pirates will hold on to David Bednar even if they do some selling elsewhere. If Liam Hendriks can return from elbow inflammation in the second half of July, he could quickly become the most interesting name out there. Perhaps the Cardinals will part with either Jordan Hicks or Giovanny Gallegos if they can’t get back into the NL Central mix.
  • In light of the possibility of the Royals trading both Barlow and Chapman, I’d like to have a third Kansas City reliever listed here. However, Taylor Clarke has been awful of late, and Austin Cox is going to the rotation, as he should. Maybe Carlos Hernández will step up, but there’s probably no reason to speculate on another Royals reliever at the moment.
  • The Nationals have been using Kyle Finnegan earlier in games, with Hunter Harvey typically being held in reserve for save chances, but I’m still giving Finnegan the edge here for now. He has a 1.45 ERA in his last 16 appearances, and I just don’t trust Harvey to stay healthy. I’d have Finnegan a few spots higher, but there is a good chance he’ll be traded to a team that would use him as a setup man.