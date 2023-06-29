July Reliever Rankings

Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

Relief pitcher Rankings

July Relievers Team 2023 May June 1 Josh Hader Padres 2 1 1 2 Camilo Doval Giants 3 3 2 3 Felix Bautista Orioles 11 12 5 4 Emmanuel Clase Guardians 1 2 3 5 Devin Williams Brewers 4 4 4 6 Jordan Romano Blue Jays 7 6 6 7 Jhoan Duran Twins 15 9 10 8 Kenley Jansen Red Sox 6 5 7 9 Alexis Diaz Reds 19 15 13 10 David Bednar Pirates 13 7 9 11 Ryan Pressly Astros 12 13 12 12 Raisel Iglesias Braves 9 10 11 13 David Robertson Mets 16 14 16 14 Carlos Estevez Angels 42 25 18 15 Clay Holmes Yankees 8 11 19 16 Pete Fairbanks Rays 14 17 22 17 Craig Kimbrel Phillies 22 28 25 18 Evan Phillips Dodgers 18 18 20 19 Adbert Alzolay Cubs 41 39 28 20 Paul Sewald Mariners 26 20 17 21 Scott McGough Diamondbacks 33 62 58 22 Will Smith Rangers 75 27 24 23 Scott Barlow Royals 21 29 23 24 A.J. Puk Marlins 64 22 27 25 Alex Lange Tigers 20 19 15 26 Jordan Hicks Cardinals NR NR NR 27 Liam Hendriks White Sox 30 16 14 28 Ryan Helsley Cardinals 5 8 8 29 Jason Adam Rays 23 23 21 30 Andres Munoz Mariners 10 24 32 31 Kyle Finnegan Nationals 27 33 31 32 Michael King Yankees 44 49 29 33 Aroldis Chapman Royals 38 31 34 34 Daniel Hudson Dodgers 34 45 53 35 Justin Lawrence Rockies NR NR 66 36 Hunter Harvey Nationals 95 61 55 37 Kendall Graveman White Sox 48 NR 72 38 Giovanny Gallegos Cardinals 40 40 36 39 Griffin Jax Twins 45 47 45 40 Jason Foley Tigers 97 65 62 41 Jose Alvarado Phillies 81 21 37 42 A.J. Minter Braves 29 38 43 43 Bryan Abreu Astros 43 32 39 44 Andrew Chafin Diamondbacks NR 26 40 45 Trevor May Athletics 28 NR 68 46 Dylan Floro Marlins 32 37 35 47 Mark Leiter Cubs NR NR 33 48 Adam Ottavino Mets 55 42 41 49 Erik Swanson Blue Jays 51 46 49 50 Brusdar Graterol Dodgers 36 34 30 51 Matt Brash Mariners 83 53 46 52 Hector Neris Astros 60 60 51 53 Trevor Stephan Guardians 46 48 48 54 Josh Sborz Rangers NR NR NR 55 Lucas Sims Reds 93 59 50 56 Colin Poche Rays 88 58 54 57 Miguel Castro Diamondbacks 102 74 26 58 Yennier Cano Orioles NR 50 38 59 Michael Fulmer Cubs 31 63 70 60 Jorge Lopez Twins 24 30 42 61 Jose Leclerc Rangers 17 35 47 62 Steven Wilson Padres 112 NR 63 63 Joe Kelly White Sox NR NR 59 64 Nick Anderson Braves NR NR 61 65 Chris Martin Red Sox 111 NR 78 66 Ron Marinaccio Yankees 91 80 80 67 Jose Cisnero Tigers NR NR NR 68 JT Chargois Marlins 106 NR 56 69 Tyler Rogers Giants NR 75 76 70 Taylor Rogers Giants 53 NR NR 71 Eli Morgan Guardians 73 64 65 72 Lucas Erceg Athletics NR NR NR 73 Seranthony Dominguez Phillies 37 54 52 74 Daniel Bard Rockies 25 43 73 75 Nate Pearson Blue Jays NR NR 64 76 Colin Holderman Pirates NR 79 67 77 Trevor Richards Blue Jays 100 NR NR 78 Tanner Scott Marlins NR NR NR 79 Nick Martinez Padres 107 SP 116 SP 149 SP 80 Huascar Brazoban Marlins 76 68 69

Dropping off: Pierce Johnson (44th), John Brebbia (57th), Caleb Ferguson (60th), Zach Jackson (71st), James Karinchak (74th), Wandy Peralta (75th)