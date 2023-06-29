July First Baseman and DH Rankings

Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.

Click to see other July rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.

First Baseman Rankings

July First Basemen Team 2023 May June DH 1 Shohei Ohtani Angels DH 1 DH 1 DH 1 1 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 2 2 2 2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 1 1 1 3 Matt Olson Braves 3 3 4 4 Pete Alonso Mets 4 4 3 5 Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals 5 5 5 DH 2 Bryce Harper Phillies DH 2 DH 2 DH 2 6 Nathaniel Lowe Rangers 6 6 6 7 Yandy Diaz Rays n/a 15 10 8 Luis Arraez Marlins 15 12 14 DH 3 J.D. Martinez Dodgers DH 3 DH 3 DH 3 9 Christian Walker Diamondbacks 25 27 23 10 Anthony Rizzo Yankees 13 10 8 11 Spencer Steer Reds n/a 34 19 12 C.J. Cron Rockies 9 8 11 13 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 10 9 9 14 Anthony Santander Orioles n/a n/a n/a 15 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 12 11 12 16 Isaac Paredes Rays 32 39 22 17 Cody Bellinger Cubs n/a n/a n/a 18 Nolan Jones Rockies n/a n/a 42 19 Josh Naylor Guardians 20 21 20 20 Alec Bohm Phillies n/a 14 15 21 Ty France Mariners 19 19 17 22 Rowdy Tellez Brewers 18 16 16 23 Justin Turner Red Sox n/a 24 24 24 Josh Bell Guardians 14 17 18 25 Miguel Vargas Dodgers 11 13 13 26 Jose Abreu Astros 7 18 30 27 Joey Votto Reds 35 46 49 28 Jake Cronenworth Padres 21 22 21 29 Brandon Drury Angels 30 38 36 30 Alex Kirilloff Twins n/a n/a 25 31 Luke Raley Rays n/a 48 46 32 Triston Casas Red Sox 22 29 28 33 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 24 25 26 34 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 41 36 34 35 Nick Pratto Royals 56 54 41 36 Brendan Donovan Cardinals n/a n/a 40 37 Seth Brown Athletics 26 32 32 38 Joey Meneses Nationals 23 30 35 39 Joey Gallo Twins n/a 26 29 40 Tyler Stephenson Reds n/a 28 33 41 Spencer Torkelson Tigers 27 33 37 42 Harold Ramirez Rays 38 37 39 43 Ryan Noda Athletics 49 44 44 44 Darick Hall Phillies DH 5 58 43 45 Matt Mervis Cubs 40 31 27 46 Garrett Cooper Marlins 33 41 52 47 Wil Myers 17 23 31 48 Jose Miranda Twins 16 20 48 49 Mike Moustakas Angels 45 59 68 50 Harold Castro Rockies 29 49 45 51 Mark Vientos Mets DH 15 DH 6 DH 4 DH 4 Nelson Cruz Padres DH 6 DH 5 DH 6 52 Brandon Belt Blue Jays 37 56 53 53 Carlos Santana Pirates 44 42 55 54 Emmanuel Rivera Diamondbacks n/a n/a n/a 55 Trey Mancini Cubs 28 45 56 56 Jake Bauers Yankees NR 60 63 57 Jared Walsh Angels 34 35 38 58 Ramon Urias Orioles n/a n/a n/a 59 Matt Carpenter Padres DH 12 51 54 60 Mark Canha Mets n/a n/a n/a 61 Christian Bethancourt Rays 43 43 47 62 Dominic Smith Nationals 36 55 61 63 Donovan Solano Twins 53 62 69 64 Owen Miller Brewers NR NR 58 65 Pavin Smith Diamondbacks n/a n/a 57 66 Wilmer Flores Giants 39 53 62 67 Kyle Manzardo Rays 55 50 50 68 Connor Joe Pirates 59 52 59 69 Elehuris Montero Rockies n/a n/a n/a 70 Brad Miller Rangers n/a n/a 64

Dropping off: Vinnie Pasquantino (7th), Gio Urshela (51st), Gabriel Arias (60th), Darin Ruf (65th), Gavin Sheets (66th), Eric Hosmer (67th), Luke Voit (70th)