July First Baseman and DH Rankings

Davis offers short-term value if played at RF/DH
D.J. Short assesses Pittsburgh Pirates' catcher Henry Davis' fantasy outlook and why a switch to RF/DH could increase his short-term value with him seeing more playing time.
Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.
I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.
Click to see other July rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.
First Baseman Rankings
|July
|First Basemen
|Team
|2023
|May
|June
|DH 1
|Shohei Ohtani
|Angels
|DH 1
|DH 1
|DH 1
|1
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|5
|DH 2
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|DH 2
|DH 2
|DH 2
|6
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Rangers
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|n/a
|15
|10
|8
|Luis Arraez
|Marlins
|15
|12
|14
|DH 3
|J.D. Martinez
|Dodgers
|DH 3
|DH 3
|DH 3
|9
|Christian Walker
|Diamondbacks
|25
|27
|23
|10
|Anthony Rizzo
|Yankees
|13
|10
|8
|11
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|n/a
|34
|19
|12
|C.J. Cron
|Rockies
|9
|8
|11
|13
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|10
|9
|9
|14
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|15
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|12
|11
|12
|16
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|32
|39
|22
|17
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|18
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|n/a
|n/a
|42
|19
|Josh Naylor
|Guardians
|20
|21
|20
|20
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|n/a
|14
|15
|21
|Ty France
|Mariners
|19
|19
|17
|22
|Rowdy Tellez
|Brewers
|18
|16
|16
|23
|Justin Turner
|Red Sox
|n/a
|24
|24
|24
|Josh Bell
|Guardians
|14
|17
|18
|25
|Miguel Vargas
|Dodgers
|11
|13
|13
|26
|Jose Abreu
|Astros
|7
|18
|30
|27
|Joey Votto
|Reds
|35
|46
|49
|28
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|21
|22
|21
|29
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|30
|38
|36
|30
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|n/a
|n/a
|25
|31
|Luke Raley
|Rays
|n/a
|48
|46
|32
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|22
|29
|28
|33
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|24
|25
|26
|34
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|41
|36
|34
|35
|Nick Pratto
|Royals
|56
|54
|41
|36
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|n/a
|n/a
|40
|37
|Seth Brown
|Athletics
|26
|32
|32
|38
|Joey Meneses
|Nationals
|23
|30
|35
|39
|Joey Gallo
|Twins
|n/a
|26
|29
|40
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|n/a
|28
|33
|41
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|27
|33
|37
|42
|Harold Ramirez
|Rays
|38
|37
|39
|43
|Ryan Noda
|Athletics
|49
|44
|44
|44
|Darick Hall
|Phillies
|DH 5
|58
|43
|45
|Matt Mervis
|Cubs
|40
|31
|27
|46
|Garrett Cooper
|Marlins
|33
|41
|52
|47
|Wil Myers
|17
|23
|31
|48
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|16
|20
|48
|49
|Mike Moustakas
|Angels
|45
|59
|68
|50
|Harold Castro
|Rockies
|29
|49
|45
|51
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|DH 15
|DH 6
|DH 4
|DH 4
|Nelson Cruz
|Padres
|DH 6
|DH 5
|DH 6
|52
|Brandon Belt
|Blue Jays
|37
|56
|53
|53
|Carlos Santana
|Pirates
|44
|42
|55
|54
|Emmanuel Rivera
|Diamondbacks
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|55
|Trey Mancini
|Cubs
|28
|45
|56
|56
|Jake Bauers
|Yankees
|NR
|60
|63
|57
|Jared Walsh
|Angels
|34
|35
|38
|58
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|59
|Matt Carpenter
|Padres
|DH 12
|51
|54
|60
|Mark Canha
|Mets
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|61
|Christian Bethancourt
|Rays
|43
|43
|47
|62
|Dominic Smith
|Nationals
|36
|55
|61
|63
|Donovan Solano
|Twins
|53
|62
|69
|64
|Owen Miller
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|58
|65
|Pavin Smith
|Diamondbacks
|n/a
|n/a
|57
|66
|Wilmer Flores
|Giants
|39
|53
|62
|67
|Kyle Manzardo
|Rays
|55
|50
|50
|68
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|59
|52
|59
|69
|Elehuris Montero
|Rockies
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|70
|Brad Miller
|Rangers
|n/a
|n/a
|64
Dropping off: Vinnie Pasquantino (7th), Gio Urshela (51st), Gabriel Arias (60th), Darin Ruf (65th), Gavin Sheets (66th), Eric Hosmer (67th), Luke Voit (70th)
- OK, I’ll acknowledge that I had Christian Walker too low, but he really was completely lost in April, boasting some of the very worst exit velocity numbers in the league. He’s still overachieving according to his Statcast numbers, but most of that is because of how bad he was in the exit velocity department during the first month. He’s been fine since, and the overall improvement of the Diamondbacks offense has boosted his value.