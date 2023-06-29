 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

July First Baseman and DH Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published June 29, 2023 04:49 AM
Davis offers short-term value if played at RF/DH
June 20, 2023 11:54 AM
D.J. Short assesses Pittsburgh Pirates' catcher Henry Davis' fantasy outlook and why a switch to RF/DH could increase his short-term value with him seeing more playing time.

Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.

Click to see other July rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.

First Baseman Rankings

JulyFirst BasemenTeam2023MayJune
DH 1Shohei OhtaniAngelsDH 1DH 1DH 1
1Freddie FreemanDodgers222
2Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays111
3Matt OlsonBraves334
4Pete AlonsoMets443
5Paul GoldschmidtCardinals555
DH 2Bryce HarperPhilliesDH 2DH 2DH 2
6Nathaniel LoweRangers666
7Yandy DiazRaysn/a1510
8Luis ArraezMarlins151214
DH 3J.D. MartinezDodgersDH 3DH 3DH 3
9Christian WalkerDiamondbacks252723
10Anthony RizzoYankees13108
11Spencer SteerRedsn/a3419
12C.J. CronRockies9811
13Ryan MountcastleOrioles1099
14Anthony SantanderOriolesn/an/an/a
15Andrew VaughnWhite Sox121112
16Isaac ParedesRays323922
17Cody BellingerCubsn/an/an/a
18Nolan JonesRockiesn/an/a42
19Josh NaylorGuardians202120
20Alec BohmPhilliesn/a1415
21Ty FranceMariners191917
22Rowdy TellezBrewers181616
23Justin TurnerRed Soxn/a2424
24Josh BellGuardians141718
25Miguel VargasDodgers111313
26Jose AbreuAstros71830
27Joey VottoReds354649
28Jake CronenworthPadres212221
29Brandon DruryAngels303836
30Alex KirilloffTwinsn/an/a25
31Luke RaleyRaysn/a4846
32Triston CasasRed Sox222928
33DJ LeMahieuYankees242526
34LaMonte Wade Jr.Giants413634
35Nick PrattoRoyals565441
36Brendan DonovanCardinalsn/an/a40
37Seth BrownAthletics263232
38Joey MenesesNationals233035
39Joey GalloTwinsn/a2629
40Tyler StephensonRedsn/a2833
41Spencer TorkelsonTigers273337
42Harold RamirezRays383739
43Ryan NodaAthletics494444
44Darick HallPhilliesDH 55843
45Matt MervisCubs403127
46Garrett CooperMarlins334152
47Wil Myers172331
48Jose MirandaTwins162048
49Mike MoustakasAngels455968
50Harold CastroRockies294945
51Mark VientosMetsDH 15DH 6DH 4
DH 4Nelson CruzPadresDH 6DH 5DH 6
52Brandon BeltBlue Jays375653
53Carlos SantanaPirates444255
54Emmanuel RiveraDiamondbacksn/an/an/a
55Trey ManciniCubs284556
56Jake BauersYankeesNR6063
57Jared WalshAngels343538
58Ramon UriasOriolesn/an/an/a
59Matt CarpenterPadresDH 125154
60Mark CanhaMetsn/an/an/a
61Christian BethancourtRays434347
62Dominic SmithNationals365561
63Donovan SolanoTwins536269
64Owen MillerBrewersNRNR58
65Pavin SmithDiamondbacksn/an/a57
66Wilmer FloresGiants395362
67Kyle ManzardoRays555050
68Connor JoePirates595259
69Elehuris MonteroRockiesn/an/an/a
70Brad MillerRangersn/an/a64

Dropping off: Vinnie Pasquantino (7th), Gio Urshela (51st), Gabriel Arias (60th), Darin Ruf (65th), Gavin Sheets (66th), Eric Hosmer (67th), Luke Voit (70th)

  • OK, I’ll acknowledge that I had Christian Walker too low, but he really was completely lost in April, boasting some of the very worst exit velocity numbers in the league. He’s still overachieving according to his Statcast numbers, but most of that is because of how bad he was in the exit velocity department during the first month. He’s been fine since, and the overall improvement of the Diamondbacks offense has boosted his value.