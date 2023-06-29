 Skip navigation
July Second Baseman Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published June 29, 2023 04:49 AM
Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

Second Baseman Rankings

JulySecond BasemenTeam2023MayJune
1Mookie BettsDodgersn/a11
2Marcus SemienRangers222
3Ozzie AlbiesBraves465
4Nico HoernerCubsn/a53
5Jose AltuveAstros794
6Jazz ChisholmMarlins137
7Ryan McMahonRockiesn/a76
8Jonathan IndiaReds10118
9Ketel MarteDiamondbacks111816
10Luis ArraezMarlins81317
11Brandon LoweRays689
12Matt McLainRedsn/an/an/a
13Tommy EdmanCardinals51010
14Max MuncyDodgers211514
15Andres GimenezGuardians3412
16Gleyber TorresYankees91213
17Bryson StottPhillies182222
18Isaac ParedesRays323526
19Thairo EstradaGiants271729
20Christopher MorelCubs313719
21Nolan GormanCardinals372811
22Trevor StoryRed Sox172325
23Whit MerrifieldBlue Jays222918
24Miguel VargasDodgersn/a1415
25Jeff McNeilMets132021
26Jorge PolancoTwins201620
27Jake CronenworthPadres121924
28Luis GarciaNationals142423
29Brandon DruryAngels303435
30Ha-Seong KimPadresn/a2632
31DJ LeMahieuYankees152127
32Orlando ArciaBraves475139
32Luis UriasBrewers254233
33Brendan DonovanCardinals243138
35Nick SenzelRedsn/an/a28
36Samad TaylorRoyals514858
37Jean SeguraMarlins162734
38Ji Hwan BaePiratesn/a3237
39Geraldo PerdomoDiamondbacksn/an/a46
40Zach McKinstryTigers605831
41Jon BertiMarlins233036
42Willi CastroTwinsn/an/a41
43Edouard JulienTwinsNR4547
44Michael MasseyRoyals365648
45Elvis AndrusWhite Soxn/a4042
46Harold CastroRockiesn/a4643
47Casey SchmittGiantsn/an/an/a
48Chris TaylorDodgers355953
49Josh RojasDiamondbacks192530
50Adam FrazierOrioles456549
51Jose CaballeroMarinersn/an/a40
52Kolten WongMariners264152
53Andy IbanezTigersn/an/aNR
54Brendan RodgersRockies506766
55Ramon UriasOrioles333656
56Brice TurangBrewersn/a3844
57Taylor WallsRays666260
58Rougned OdorPadresNRNR55
59Tucupita MarcanoPiratesNR5551
60Jonathan ArandaRays346073
61Rodolfo CastroPirates543954
62Donovan SolanoTwinsn/an/aNR
63Owen MillerBrewersNRNR57
64Michael BuschDodgers725065
65Vaughn GrissomBraves293345
66Wilmer FloresGiants395761
67Enrique HernandezRed Soxn/a5459
68Mauricio DubonAstrosn/a5364
69Joey WendleMarlins436370
70Nick GonzalesPiratesNRNRNR
71Nick GordonTwins384768
72Zack ShortTigersn/an/aNR
73Eduardo EscobarAngelsn/an/a74
74David HamiltonRed Sox5766NR
75Justin FoscueRangersNRNRNR

Dropping off: Luis Rengifo (50th), Alan Trejo (62nd), Sam Haggerty (63rd), Enmanuel Valdez (67th), Jordan Diaz (69th)

  • Marcus Semien playing his last 40 games without so much attempting a stolen base seems like a cause for concern. Things are going so well for the Rangers offense that he’s remained a fine fantasy second baseman even while slumping over the last five weeks (it seems like that might be over now), but he’s unlikely to remain a top-20 or top-30 overall player if he’s not running. While the Rangers offense should remain strong, it’s not going to keep scoring six runs per game all year long.
  • With his penchant for playing his non-essentials every other day, the Royals’ Matt Quatraro has not been very fantasy friendly since taking over the managerial role. Samad Taylor is the latest player to get the Edward Olivares treatment, sitting two of the last four games even with Michael Massey on the shelf. I’m not confident that Taylor is a long-term regular, but he was playing great in Triple-A (.304/.409/.463 with 34 SB in 62 games) and he deserves a shot. Because of his incredible stolen base ability, he’d be interesting if the Royals would commit to him. They might just send him down when Massey comes off the IL, though.