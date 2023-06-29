July Second Baseman Rankings

Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

Second Baseman Rankings

July Second Basemen Team 2023 May June 1 Mookie Betts Dodgers n/a 1 1 2 Marcus Semien Rangers 2 2 2 3 Ozzie Albies Braves 4 6 5 4 Nico Hoerner Cubs n/a 5 3 5 Jose Altuve Astros 7 9 4 6 Jazz Chisholm Marlins 1 3 7 7 Ryan McMahon Rockies n/a 7 6 8 Jonathan India Reds 10 11 8 9 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 11 18 16 10 Luis Arraez Marlins 8 13 17 11 Brandon Lowe Rays 6 8 9 12 Matt McLain Reds n/a n/a n/a 13 Tommy Edman Cardinals 5 10 10 14 Max Muncy Dodgers 21 15 14 15 Andres Gimenez Guardians 3 4 12 16 Gleyber Torres Yankees 9 12 13 17 Bryson Stott Phillies 18 22 22 18 Isaac Paredes Rays 32 35 26 19 Thairo Estrada Giants 27 17 29 20 Christopher Morel Cubs 31 37 19 21 Nolan Gorman Cardinals 37 28 11 22 Trevor Story Red Sox 17 23 25 23 Whit Merrifield Blue Jays 22 29 18 24 Miguel Vargas Dodgers n/a 14 15 25 Jeff McNeil Mets 13 20 21 26 Jorge Polanco Twins 20 16 20 27 Jake Cronenworth Padres 12 19 24 28 Luis Garcia Nationals 14 24 23 29 Brandon Drury Angels 30 34 35 30 Ha-Seong Kim Padres n/a 26 32 31 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 15 21 27 32 Orlando Arcia Braves 47 51 39 32 Luis Urias Brewers 25 42 33 33 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 24 31 38 35 Nick Senzel Reds n/a n/a 28 36 Samad Taylor Royals 51 48 58 37 Jean Segura Marlins 16 27 34 38 Ji Hwan Bae Pirates n/a 32 37 39 Geraldo Perdomo Diamondbacks n/a n/a 46 40 Zach McKinstry Tigers 60 58 31 41 Jon Berti Marlins 23 30 36 42 Willi Castro Twins n/a n/a 41 43 Edouard Julien Twins NR 45 47 44 Michael Massey Royals 36 56 48 45 Elvis Andrus White Sox n/a 40 42 46 Harold Castro Rockies n/a 46 43 47 Casey Schmitt Giants n/a n/a n/a 48 Chris Taylor Dodgers 35 59 53 49 Josh Rojas Diamondbacks 19 25 30 50 Adam Frazier Orioles 45 65 49 51 Jose Caballero Mariners n/a n/a 40 52 Kolten Wong Mariners 26 41 52 53 Andy Ibanez Tigers n/a n/a NR 54 Brendan Rodgers Rockies 50 67 66 55 Ramon Urias Orioles 33 36 56 56 Brice Turang Brewers n/a 38 44 57 Taylor Walls Rays 66 62 60 58 Rougned Odor Padres NR NR 55 59 Tucupita Marcano Pirates NR 55 51 60 Jonathan Aranda Rays 34 60 73 61 Rodolfo Castro Pirates 54 39 54 62 Donovan Solano Twins n/a n/a NR 63 Owen Miller Brewers NR NR 57 64 Michael Busch Dodgers 72 50 65 65 Vaughn Grissom Braves 29 33 45 66 Wilmer Flores Giants 39 57 61 67 Enrique Hernandez Red Sox n/a 54 59 68 Mauricio Dubon Astros n/a 53 64 69 Joey Wendle Marlins 43 63 70 70 Nick Gonzales Pirates NR NR NR 71 Nick Gordon Twins 38 47 68 72 Zack Short Tigers n/a n/a NR 73 Eduardo Escobar Angels n/a n/a 74 74 David Hamilton Red Sox 57 66 NR 75 Justin Foscue Rangers NR NR NR

Dropping off: Luis Rengifo (50th), Alan Trejo (62nd), Sam Haggerty (63rd), Enmanuel Valdez (67th), Jordan Diaz (69th)