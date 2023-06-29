July Second Baseman Rankings

Alzolay, Kim among intriguing fantasy MLB pickups
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski highlight two widely available players that have been heating up and why they should be on fantasy baseball manager's radars.
Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.
I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.
Click to see other July rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.
Second Baseman Rankings
|July
|Second Basemen
|Team
|2023
|May
|June
|1
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|n/a
|1
|1
|2
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|4
|6
|5
|4
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|n/a
|5
|3
|5
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|7
|9
|4
|6
|Jazz Chisholm
|Marlins
|1
|3
|7
|7
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|n/a
|7
|6
|8
|Jonathan India
|Reds
|10
|11
|8
|9
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|11
|18
|16
|10
|Luis Arraez
|Marlins
|8
|13
|17
|11
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|6
|8
|9
|12
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|13
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|5
|10
|10
|14
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|21
|15
|14
|15
|Andres Gimenez
|Guardians
|3
|4
|12
|16
|Gleyber Torres
|Yankees
|9
|12
|13
|17
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|18
|22
|22
|18
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|32
|35
|26
|19
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|27
|17
|29
|20
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|31
|37
|19
|21
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|37
|28
|11
|22
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox
|17
|23
|25
|23
|Whit Merrifield
|Blue Jays
|22
|29
|18
|24
|Miguel Vargas
|Dodgers
|n/a
|14
|15
|25
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|13
|20
|21
|26
|Jorge Polanco
|Twins
|20
|16
|20
|27
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|12
|19
|24
|28
|Luis Garcia
|Nationals
|14
|24
|23
|29
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|30
|34
|35
|30
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|n/a
|26
|32
|31
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|15
|21
|27
|32
|Orlando Arcia
|Braves
|47
|51
|39
|32
|Luis Urias
|Brewers
|25
|42
|33
|33
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|24
|31
|38
|35
|Nick Senzel
|Reds
|n/a
|n/a
|28
|36
|Samad Taylor
|Royals
|51
|48
|58
|37
|Jean Segura
|Marlins
|16
|27
|34
|38
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|n/a
|32
|37
|39
|Geraldo Perdomo
|Diamondbacks
|n/a
|n/a
|46
|40
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|60
|58
|31
|41
|Jon Berti
|Marlins
|23
|30
|36
|42
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|n/a
|n/a
|41
|43
|Edouard Julien
|Twins
|NR
|45
|47
|44
|Michael Massey
|Royals
|36
|56
|48
|45
|Elvis Andrus
|White Sox
|n/a
|40
|42
|46
|Harold Castro
|Rockies
|n/a
|46
|43
|47
|Casey Schmitt
|Giants
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|48
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|35
|59
|53
|49
|Josh Rojas
|Diamondbacks
|19
|25
|30
|50
|Adam Frazier
|Orioles
|45
|65
|49
|51
|Jose Caballero
|Mariners
|n/a
|n/a
|40
|52
|Kolten Wong
|Mariners
|26
|41
|52
|53
|Andy Ibanez
|Tigers
|n/a
|n/a
|NR
|54
|Brendan Rodgers
|Rockies
|50
|67
|66
|55
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|33
|36
|56
|56
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|n/a
|38
|44
|57
|Taylor Walls
|Rays
|66
|62
|60
|58
|Rougned Odor
|Padres
|NR
|NR
|55
|59
|Tucupita Marcano
|Pirates
|NR
|55
|51
|60
|Jonathan Aranda
|Rays
|34
|60
|73
|61
|Rodolfo Castro
|Pirates
|54
|39
|54
|62
|Donovan Solano
|Twins
|n/a
|n/a
|NR
|63
|Owen Miller
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|57
|64
|Michael Busch
|Dodgers
|72
|50
|65
|65
|Vaughn Grissom
|Braves
|29
|33
|45
|66
|Wilmer Flores
|Giants
|39
|57
|61
|67
|Enrique Hernandez
|Red Sox
|n/a
|54
|59
|68
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|n/a
|53
|64
|69
|Joey Wendle
|Marlins
|43
|63
|70
|70
|Nick Gonzales
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|NR
|71
|Nick Gordon
|Twins
|38
|47
|68
|72
|Zack Short
|Tigers
|n/a
|n/a
|NR
|73
|Eduardo Escobar
|Angels
|n/a
|n/a
|74
|74
|David Hamilton
|Red Sox
|57
|66
|NR
|75
|Justin Foscue
|Rangers
|NR
|NR
|NR
Dropping off: Luis Rengifo (50th), Alan Trejo (62nd), Sam Haggerty (63rd), Enmanuel Valdez (67th), Jordan Diaz (69th)
- Marcus Semien playing his last 40 games without so much attempting a stolen base seems like a cause for concern. Things are going so well for the Rangers offense that he’s remained a fine fantasy second baseman even while slumping over the last five weeks (it seems like that might be over now), but he’s unlikely to remain a top-20 or top-30 overall player if he’s not running. While the Rangers offense should remain strong, it’s not going to keep scoring six runs per game all year long.
- With his penchant for playing his non-essentials every other day, the Royals’ Matt Quatraro has not been very fantasy friendly since taking over the managerial role. Samad Taylor is the latest player to get the Edward Olivares treatment, sitting two of the last four games even with Michael Massey on the shelf. I’m not confident that Taylor is a long-term regular, but he was playing great in Triple-A (.304/.409/.463 with 34 SB in 62 games) and he deserves a shot. Because of his incredible stolen base ability, he’d be interesting if the Royals would commit to him. They might just send him down when Massey comes off the IL, though.