MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
July Shortstop Rankings

  Matthew Pouliot
  Matthew Pouliot
  
Published June 29, 2023 04:51 AM
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski discuss rest-of-season fantasy outlooks for Harrison Bader and Anthony Volpe, highlighting how both players can still offer value to fantasy managers.

Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.

Click to see other July rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.

Shortstop Rankings

JulyShortstopsTeam2023MayJune
1Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres333
2Bo BichetteBlue Jays211
3Trea TurnerPhillies122
4Mookie BettsDodgersn/a44
5Corey SeagerRangers697
6Wander FrancoRays965
7Bobby Witt Jr.Royals456
8Nico HoernerCubs1588
9Gunnar HendersonOriolesn/a1112
10Willy AdamesBrewers7710
11Francisco LindorMets111211
12Elly De La CruzReds313617
13Dansby SwansonCubs161614
14Matt McLainReds554922
15Jeremy PenaAstros131916
16Tommy EdmanCardinals101513
17Xander BogaertsPadres211718
18Bryson StottPhillies252523
19Thairo EstradaGiants282226
20Anthony VolpeYankees141315
21Carlos CorreaTwins172020
22Tim AndersonWhite Sox8109
23Amed RosarioGuardians121821
24Ezequiel TovarRockies182425
25Ezequiel DuranRangersn/a5940
26Jorge MateoOrioles231419
27Luis GarciaNationals242624
28Ha-Seong KimPadres262730
29Jordan WestburgOrioles385050
30Royce LewisTwins354327
31Maikel GarciaRoyalsNR6047
32Orlando ArciaBravesn/a4436
33Oneil CruzPirates53739
34Luis UriasBrewers273833
35Javier BaezTigers192331
36Zach NetoAngelsNR3135
37CJ AbramsNationals222828
38J.P. CrawfordMariners403937
39Geraldo PerdomoDiamondbacksNR5646
40Jon BertiMarlinsn/a2934
41Dylan MooreMariners324038
42Willi CastroTwinsn/an/a42
43Elvis AndrusWhite Sox293443
44Casey SchmittGiantsn/an/a29
45Chris TaylorDodgersn/a5353
46Miguel RojasDodgers304152
47Jose CaballeroMarinersNRNR41
48Adalberto MondesiRed Sox202132
49Oswald PerazaYankees374856
50Brice TurangBrewers333244
51Paul DeJongCardinals485851
52Taylor WallsRays525458
53Tucupita MarcanoPiratesn/an/a49
54Ronny MauricioMetsNRNR55
55Rodolfo CastroPiratesn/a3354
56Vaughn GrissomBravesn/a3045
57Enrique HernandezRed Soxn/a4757
58Mauricio DubonAstros444561
59Joey WendleMarlins3657NR
60Brandon CrawfordGiants3961NR
61Edmundo SosaPhillies424662
62Zack ShortTigersNRNRNR
63Isiah Kiner-FalefaYankees345264
64Gabriel AriasGuardiansn/an/a59
65David HamiltonRed Soxn/an/an/a

Dropping off: Gio Urshela (48th), Alan Trejo (60th), Joey Ortiz (63nd), Brayan Rocchio (65th)

  • I know some will argue that Elly De La Cruz is already a top 20 fantasy bat, maybe even top 10. Still, what scares me quite a bit more than his 31% strikeout rate is his 63% groundball rate. De La Cruz has about as much top-end power as anyone in the NL, but he’s not making the most of it with his 32 grounders, seven flies and 12 liners through 19 games. Maybe he’ll get it fixed in short order - he was pretty much average in the GB/FB department in the minors - but if not, he’s going to run into issues.
  • The Orioles haven’t committed to playing the newly recalled Jordan Westburg regularly against right-handers, but it seems like a good sign that he got the nod over Jorge Mateo on Wednesday. He checks in at No. 258 on the top 300, though I’d have him a good 30-40 spots higher if I knew for sure that he’d be a full-timer. Mateo is down to No. 228. He still has plenty of fantasy upside, but his .618 OPS doesn’t warrant a lineup spot at the moment.