July Shortstop Rankings

Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.

Shortstop Rankings

July Shortstops Team 2023 May June 1 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 3 3 3 2 Bo Bichette Blue Jays 2 1 1 3 Trea Turner Phillies 1 2 2 4 Mookie Betts Dodgers n/a 4 4 5 Corey Seager Rangers 6 9 7 6 Wander Franco Rays 9 6 5 7 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals 4 5 6 8 Nico Hoerner Cubs 15 8 8 9 Gunnar Henderson Orioles n/a 11 12 10 Willy Adames Brewers 7 7 10 11 Francisco Lindor Mets 11 12 11 12 Elly De La Cruz Reds 31 36 17 13 Dansby Swanson Cubs 16 16 14 14 Matt McLain Reds 55 49 22 15 Jeremy Pena Astros 13 19 16 16 Tommy Edman Cardinals 10 15 13 17 Xander Bogaerts Padres 21 17 18 18 Bryson Stott Phillies 25 25 23 19 Thairo Estrada Giants 28 22 26 20 Anthony Volpe Yankees 14 13 15 21 Carlos Correa Twins 17 20 20 22 Tim Anderson White Sox 8 10 9 23 Amed Rosario Guardians 12 18 21 24 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies 18 24 25 25 Ezequiel Duran Rangers n/a 59 40 26 Jorge Mateo Orioles 23 14 19 27 Luis Garcia Nationals 24 26 24 28 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 26 27 30 29 Jordan Westburg Orioles 38 50 50 30 Royce Lewis Twins 35 43 27 31 Maikel Garcia Royals NR 60 47 32 Orlando Arcia Braves n/a 44 36 33 Oneil Cruz Pirates 5 37 39 34 Luis Urias Brewers 27 38 33 35 Javier Baez Tigers 19 23 31 36 Zach Neto Angels NR 31 35 37 CJ Abrams Nationals 22 28 28 38 J.P. Crawford Mariners 40 39 37 39 Geraldo Perdomo Diamondbacks NR 56 46 40 Jon Berti Marlins n/a 29 34 41 Dylan Moore Mariners 32 40 38 42 Willi Castro Twins n/a n/a 42 43 Elvis Andrus White Sox 29 34 43 44 Casey Schmitt Giants n/a n/a 29 45 Chris Taylor Dodgers n/a 53 53 46 Miguel Rojas Dodgers 30 41 52 47 Jose Caballero Mariners NR NR 41 48 Adalberto Mondesi Red Sox 20 21 32 49 Oswald Peraza Yankees 37 48 56 50 Brice Turang Brewers 33 32 44 51 Paul DeJong Cardinals 48 58 51 52 Taylor Walls Rays 52 54 58 53 Tucupita Marcano Pirates n/a n/a 49 54 Ronny Mauricio Mets NR NR 55 55 Rodolfo Castro Pirates n/a 33 54 56 Vaughn Grissom Braves n/a 30 45 57 Enrique Hernandez Red Sox n/a 47 57 58 Mauricio Dubon Astros 44 45 61 59 Joey Wendle Marlins 36 57 NR 60 Brandon Crawford Giants 39 61 NR 61 Edmundo Sosa Phillies 42 46 62 62 Zack Short Tigers NR NR NR 63 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Yankees 34 52 64 64 Gabriel Arias Guardians n/a n/a 59 65 David Hamilton Red Sox n/a n/a n/a

Dropping off: Gio Urshela (48th), Alan Trejo (60th), Joey Ortiz (63nd), Brayan Rocchio (65th)