July Shortstop Rankings

Rest-of-season fantasy outlooks for Volpe, Bader
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski discuss rest-of-season fantasy outlooks for Harrison Bader and Anthony Volpe, highlighting how both players can still offer value to fantasy managers.
Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.
I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.
Click to see other July rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Shortstop Rankings
|July
|Shortstops
|Team
|2023
|May
|June
|1
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|n/a
|4
|4
|5
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|6
|9
|7
|6
|Wander Franco
|Rays
|9
|6
|5
|7
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|4
|5
|6
|8
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|15
|8
|8
|9
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|n/a
|11
|12
|10
|Willy Adames
|Brewers
|7
|7
|10
|11
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|11
|12
|11
|12
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|31
|36
|17
|13
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|16
|16
|14
|14
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|55
|49
|22
|15
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|13
|19
|16
|16
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|10
|15
|13
|17
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|21
|17
|18
|18
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|25
|25
|23
|19
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|28
|22
|26
|20
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|14
|13
|15
|21
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|17
|20
|20
|22
|Tim Anderson
|White Sox
|8
|10
|9
|23
|Amed Rosario
|Guardians
|12
|18
|21
|24
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|18
|24
|25
|25
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|n/a
|59
|40
|26
|Jorge Mateo
|Orioles
|23
|14
|19
|27
|Luis Garcia
|Nationals
|24
|26
|24
|28
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|26
|27
|30
|29
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|38
|50
|50
|30
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|35
|43
|27
|31
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|NR
|60
|47
|32
|Orlando Arcia
|Braves
|n/a
|44
|36
|33
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|5
|37
|39
|34
|Luis Urias
|Brewers
|27
|38
|33
|35
|Javier Baez
|Tigers
|19
|23
|31
|36
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|NR
|31
|35
|37
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|22
|28
|28
|38
|J.P. Crawford
|Mariners
|40
|39
|37
|39
|Geraldo Perdomo
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|56
|46
|40
|Jon Berti
|Marlins
|n/a
|29
|34
|41
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|32
|40
|38
|42
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|n/a
|n/a
|42
|43
|Elvis Andrus
|White Sox
|29
|34
|43
|44
|Casey Schmitt
|Giants
|n/a
|n/a
|29
|45
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|n/a
|53
|53
|46
|Miguel Rojas
|Dodgers
|30
|41
|52
|47
|Jose Caballero
|Mariners
|NR
|NR
|41
|48
|Adalberto Mondesi
|Red Sox
|20
|21
|32
|49
|Oswald Peraza
|Yankees
|37
|48
|56
|50
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|33
|32
|44
|51
|Paul DeJong
|Cardinals
|48
|58
|51
|52
|Taylor Walls
|Rays
|52
|54
|58
|53
|Tucupita Marcano
|Pirates
|n/a
|n/a
|49
|54
|Ronny Mauricio
|Mets
|NR
|NR
|55
|55
|Rodolfo Castro
|Pirates
|n/a
|33
|54
|56
|Vaughn Grissom
|Braves
|n/a
|30
|45
|57
|Enrique Hernandez
|Red Sox
|n/a
|47
|57
|58
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|44
|45
|61
|59
|Joey Wendle
|Marlins
|36
|57
|NR
|60
|Brandon Crawford
|Giants
|39
|61
|NR
|61
|Edmundo Sosa
|Phillies
|42
|46
|62
|62
|Zack Short
|Tigers
|NR
|NR
|NR
|63
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Yankees
|34
|52
|64
|64
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|n/a
|n/a
|59
|65
|David Hamilton
|Red Sox
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
Dropping off: Gio Urshela (48th), Alan Trejo (60th), Joey Ortiz (63nd), Brayan Rocchio (65th)
- I know some will argue that Elly De La Cruz is already a top 20 fantasy bat, maybe even top 10. Still, what scares me quite a bit more than his 31% strikeout rate is his 63% groundball rate. De La Cruz has about as much top-end power as anyone in the NL, but he’s not making the most of it with his 32 grounders, seven flies and 12 liners through 19 games. Maybe he’ll get it fixed in short order - he was pretty much average in the GB/FB department in the minors - but if not, he’s going to run into issues.
- The Orioles haven’t committed to playing the newly recalled Jordan Westburg regularly against right-handers, but it seems like a good sign that he got the nod over Jorge Mateo on Wednesday. He checks in at No. 258 on the top 300, though I’d have him a good 30-40 spots higher if I knew for sure that he’d be a full-timer. Mateo is down to No. 228. He still has plenty of fantasy upside, but his .618 OPS doesn’t warrant a lineup spot at the moment.