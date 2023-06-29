July Starter Rankings

Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.
I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.
Click to see other July rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.
Starting pitcher Rankings
|July
|Starting Pitchers
|Team
|2023
|May
|June
|1
|Shane McClanahan
|Rays
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Spencer Strider
|Braves
|9
|4
|2
|3
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|22
|20
|5
|5
|Shohei Ohtani
|Angels
|11
|6
|4
|6
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|14
|12
|6
|7
|Max Scherzer
|Mets
|5
|7
|8
|8
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|26
|16
|15
|9
|Corbin Burnes
|Brewers
|2
|3
|7
|10
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|10
|11
|10
|11
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|24
|15
|14
|12
|Justin Verlander
|Mets
|15
|9
|11
|13
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|23
|14
|12
|15
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|16
|17
|17
|16
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|27
|24
|24
|17
|Tyler Glasnow
|Rays
|28
|26
|19
|18
|Dylan Cease
|White Sox
|19
|19
|22
|19
|Zach Eflin
|Rays
|58
|54
|41
|20
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|53
|42
|25
|21
|Cristian Javier
|Astros
|18
|18
|18
|22
|Clayton Kershaw
|Dodgers
|25
|23
|21
|23
|Sandy Alcantara
|Marlins
|8
|8
|16
|24
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|41
|39
|23
|25
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|20
|22
|20
|26
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|31
|27
|27
|27
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|29
|28
|26
|28
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|66
|37
|31
|29
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|72
|60
|30
|30
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|30
|40
|57
|31
|Julio Urias
|Dodgers
|12
|21
|37
|32
|Sonny Gray
|Twins
|54
|32
|33
|33
|Lucas Giolito
|White Sox
|46
|48
|48
|34
|Shane Bieber
|Guardians
|21
|25
|35
|35
|Jesus Luzardo
|Marlins
|36
|34
|36
|36
|Brandon Woodruff
|Brewers
|7
|51
|42
|37
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|213
|49
|29
|38
|Blake Snell
|Padres
|39
|57
|87
|39
|Marcus Stroman
|Cubs
|63
|46
|44
|40
|Max Fried
|Braves
|6
|5
|43
|41
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|NR
|141
|84
|42
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|47
|50
|59
|43
|Jordan Montgomery
|Cardinals
|34
|33
|45
|44
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|110
|59
|78
|45
|Jose Berrios
|Blue Jays
|68
|56
|53
|46
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|149
|68
|49
|47
|Tony Gonsolin
|Dodgers
|50
|41
|38
|48
|Luis Severino
|Yankees
|55
|47
|34
|49
|Jon Gray
|Rangers
|60
|78
|58
|50
|Alex Cobb
|Giants
|56
|44
|47
|51
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|75
|63
|50
|52
|Bryce Elder
|Braves
|164
|114
|68
|53
|Bobby Miller
|Dodgers
|124
|120
|61
|54
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|44
|31
|39
|55
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|NR
|125
|52
|56
|Charlie Morton
|Braves
|52
|53
|54
|57
|Tyler Wells
|Orioles
|98
|81
|70
|58
|Eury Perez
|Marlins
|162
|NR
|56
|59
|Aaron Civale
|Guardians
|91
|94
|79
|60
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|82
|73
|66
|61
|James Paxton
|Red Sox
|127
|123
|71
|62
|Drew Smyly
|Cubs
|123
|70
|63
|63
|Lance Lynn
|White Sox
|35
|62
|73
|64
|Nestor Cortes
|Yankees
|32
|38
|46
|65
|Braxton Garrett
|Marlins
|142
|112
|104
|66
|Andrew Abbott
|Reds
|NR
|NR
|135
|67
|Logan Allen
|Guardians
|147
|69
|60
|68
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|120
|110
|85
|69
|Garrett Whitlock
|Red Sox
|67
|95
|67
|70
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|89
|75
|65
|71
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|49
|52
|51
|72
|Kyle Bradish
|Orioles
|115
|109
|89
|73
|Brayan Bello
|Red Sox
|119
|119
|114
|74
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|81
|84
|86
|75
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Blue Jays
|105
|79
|92
|76
|Patrick Sandoval
|Angels
|61
|61
|77
|77
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|104
|99
|55
|78
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|NR
|NR
|152
|79
|Andrew Heaney
|Rangers
|69
|67
|64
|80
|Emmet Sheehan
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|NR
|81
|Michael Kopech
|White Sox
|111
|146
|83
|82
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yankees
|76
|106
|90
|83
|Seth Lugo
|Padres
|87
|82
|108
|84
|Griffin Canning
|Angels
|170
|148
|107
|85
|Taijuan Walker
|Phillies
|94
|92
|97
|86
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Giants
|108
|74
|76
|87
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Braves
|NR
|NR
|116
|88
|Michael Wacha
|Padres
|121
|133
|103
|89
|J.P. France
|Astros
|NR
|NR
|99
|90
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|85
|65
|91
|91
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|33
|30
|32
|92
|Jose Urquidy
|Astros
|51
|88
|94
|93
|Sean Manaea
|Giants
|59
|66
|80
|94
|Mike Soroka
|Braves
|102
|90
|72
|95
|Alex Wood
|Giants
|99
|131
|106
|96
|Domingo German
|Yankees
|128
|118
|100
|97
|Josiah Gray
|Nationals
|117
|86
|82
|98
|Alek Manoah
|Blue Jays
|17
|29
|62
|99
|Chris Sale
|Red Sox
|38
|43
|28
|100
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|136
|64
|118
|101
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|48
|45
|75
|102
|Kenta Maeda
|Twins
|103
|124
|121
|103
|Mason Miller
|Athletics
|NR
|77
|109
|104
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Tigers
|93
|89
|138
|105
|Drew Rasmussen
|Rays
|43
|35
|112
|106
|Jose Quintana
|Mets
|202
|NR
|148
|107
|David Peterson
|Mets
|71
|117
|131
|108
|Jameson Taillon
|Cubs
|65
|76
|98
|109
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|173
|140
|142
|110
|Ronel Blanco
|Astros
|NR
|NR
|160
|111
|Matthew Liberatore
|Cardinals
|153
|72
|69
|112
|Dean Kremer
|Orioles
|133
|135
|115
|113
|Jack Flaherty
|Cardinals
|77
|103
|110
|114
|Edward Cabrera
|Marlins
|86
|87
|88
|115
|Miles Mikolas
|Cardinals
|95
|122
|101
|116
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|NR
|NR
|NR
|117
|Dane Dunning
|Rangers
|184
|NR
|125
|118
|Dustin May
|Dodgers
|37
|36
|95
|119
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cubs
|145
|126
|130
|120
|Martin Perez
|Rangers
|126
|111
|113
|121
|Wade Miley
|Brewers
|172
|149
|NR
|122
|JP Sears
|Athletics
|175
|150
|124
|123
|Johan Oviedo
|Pirates
|158
|113
|129
|124
|Yonny Chirinos
|Rays
|131
|136
|151
|125
|Kyle Harrison
|Giants
|168
|NR
|150
|126
|Austin Cox
|Royals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|127
|Tyler Anderson
|Angels
|100
|121
|156
|128
|Andrew Painter
|Phillies
|154
|145
|141
|129
|Kyle Gibson
|Orioles
|151
|139
|136
|130
|Mike Clevinger
|White Sox
|96
|108
|123
|131
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|215
|NR
|NR
|132
|Ross Stripling
|Giants
|92
|104
|128
|133
|Kyle Wright
|Braves
|57
|71
|140
|134
|Trevor Rogers
|Marlins
|80
|128
|102
|135
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|116
|98
|96
|136
|Daniel Lynch
|Royals
|157
|NR
|122
|137
|Graham Ashcraft
|Reds
|112
|85
|105
|138
|Carlos Carrasco
|Mets
|88
|134
|132
|139
|Osvaldo Bido
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|NR
|140
|Hayden Wesneski
|Cubs
|73
|100
|134
|141
|Jared Shuster
|Braves
|97
|NR
|74
|142
|Noah Syndergaard
|Dodgers
|78
|101
|119
|143
|Luis Ortiz
|Pirates
|185
|NR
|145
|144
|Julio Teheran
|Brewers
|NR
|NR
|NR
|145
|Brady Singer
|Royals
|62
|97
|127
|146
|Roansy Contreras
|Pirates
|101
|91
|120
|147
|Matt Waldron
|Padres
|NR
|NR
|NR
|148
|Quinn Priester
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|154
|149
|Michael Lorenzen
|Tigers
|191
|NR
|153
|150
|Steven Matz
|Cardinals
|74
|96
|117
|151
|John Means
|Orioles
|152
|142
|157
|152
|Jaime Barria
|Angels
|NR
|NR
|139
|153
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|Blue Jays
|NR
|NR
|NR
|154
|Ben Brown
|Cubs
|NR
|NR
|147
|155
|Ryne Nelson
|Diamondbacks
|141
|144
|NR
|156
|James Kaprielian
|Athletics
|125
|NR
|NR
|157
|Clayton Beeter
|Yankees
|192
|NR
|NR
|158
|Hogan Harris
|Athletics
|NR
|NR
|NR
|159
|Shawn Dubin
|Astros
|220
|NR
|NR
|160
|Jake Eder
|Marlins
|219
|NR
|NR
Dropping off: Jacob deGrom (9th), Triston McKenzie (40th), Louie Varland (81st), Matthew Boyd (93rd), Lance McCullers Jr. (111th), Tylor Megill (126th), Ryan Weathers (133rd), Gavin Stone (137th), Matt Strahm (143rd), Michael Grove (144th), Drey Jameson (146th)
- Clayton Kershaw was going to move up to 14th this month, but he’s suddenly dealing with something physical that the Dodgers have clammed up about. Fortunately, it’s not supposed to be his back or I would have dropped him a bunch. As is, he’s essentially holding steady for now. I am guessing that he’s in line for a brief IL stint.
- I’m nervous about having Zach Eflin this high with the concern that his knee or back might become a problem again, but he’s throwing like a top-10 pitcher right now. The only starter in baseball with a better xwOBA is Joe Ryan.
- I was actually worried about ranking Eury Pérez as high as 56th last month in light of his looming shutdown that probably would have already happened if not for Trevor Rogers’ setback and Pérez simply catching fire and allowing a total of one run in his last five starts. I think it’s fair to say Pérez is a top-30 SP at this point, but the Marlins can’t treat him like one; at 78 innings this year, he’s already matched his totals from his previous two seasons as a pro. The Marlins haven’t disclosed the 20-year-old’s limit, but even 120 innings would seem to be pushing it.