 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

July Starter Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published June 29, 2023 04:51 AM
LAA's Detmers worth adding for strikeout potential
June 21, 2023 04:24 PM
Scott Pianowski makes the case for rostering Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers amid a thin fantasy baseball pitching market, largely due to his strikeout potential.

Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.

Click to see other July rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.

Starting pitcher Rankings

JulyStarting PitchersTeam2023MayJune
1Shane McClanahanRays421
2Spencer StriderBraves942
3Gerrit ColeYankees113
4Joe RyanTwins22205
5Shohei OhtaniAngels1164
6Kevin GausmanBlue Jays14126
7Max ScherzerMets578
8Framber ValdezAstros261615
9Corbin BurnesBrewers237
10Logan GilbertMariners101110
11Zack WheelerPhillies241514
12Justin VerlanderMets15911
13Luis CastilloMariners131313
14Zac GallenDiamondbacks231412
15Aaron NolaPhillies161717
16Joe MusgrovePadres272424
17Tyler GlasnowRays282619
18Dylan CeaseWhite Sox191922
19Zach EflinRays585441
20Nathan EovaldiRangers534225
21Cristian JavierAstros181818
22Clayton KershawDodgers252321
23Sandy AlcantaraMarlins8816
24Logan WebbGiants413923
25Yu DarvishPadres202220
26Pablo LopezTwins312727
27George KirbyMariners292826
28Hunter BrownAstros663731
29Mitch KellerPirates726030
30Carlos RodonYankees304057
31Julio UriasDodgers122137
32Sonny GrayTwins543233
33Lucas GiolitoWhite Sox464848
34Shane BieberGuardians212535
35Jesus LuzardoMarlins363436
36Brandon WoodruffBrewers75142
37Tanner BibeeGuardians2134929
38Blake SnellPadres395787
39Marcus StromanCubs634644
40Max FriedBraves6543
41Gavin WilliamsGuardiansNR14184
42Reid DetmersAngels475059
43Jordan MontgomeryCardinals343345
44Justin SteeleCubs1105978
45Jose BerriosBlue Jays685653
46Taj BradleyRays1496849
47Tony GonsolinDodgers504138
48Luis SeverinoYankees554734
49Jon GrayRangers607858
50Alex CobbGiants564447
51Bailey OberTwins756350
52Bryce ElderBraves16411468
53Bobby MillerDodgers12412061
54Freddy PeraltaBrewers443139
55Bryce MillerMarinersNR12552
56Charlie MortonBraves525354
57Tyler WellsOrioles988170
58Eury PerezMarlins162NR56
59Aaron CivaleGuardians919479
60Kodai SengaMets827366
61James PaxtonRed Sox12712371
62Drew SmylyCubs1237063
63Lance LynnWhite Sox356273
64Nestor CortesYankees323846
65Braxton GarrettMarlins142112104
66Andrew AbbottRedsNRNR135
67Logan AllenGuardians1476960
68Tarik SkubalTigers12011085
69Garrett WhitlockRed Sox679567
70MacKenzie GoreNationals897565
71Chris BassittBlue Jays495251
72Kyle BradishOrioles11510989
73Brayan BelloRed Sox119119114
74Ranger SuarezPhillies818486
75Yusei KikuchiBlue Jays1057992
76Patrick SandovalAngels616177
77Merrill KellyDiamondbacks1049955
78Bryan WooMarinersNRNR152
79Andrew HeaneyRangers696764
80Emmet SheehanDodgersNRNRNR
81Michael KopechWhite Sox11114683
82Clarke SchmidtYankees7610690
83Seth LugoPadres8782108
84Griffin CanningAngels170148107
85Taijuan WalkerPhillies949297
86Anthony DeSclafaniGiants1087476
87AJ Smith-ShawverBravesNRNR116
88Michael WachaPadres121133103
89J.P. FranceAstrosNRNR99
90Grayson RodriguezOrioles856591
91Hunter GreeneReds333032
92Jose UrquidyAstros518894
93Sean ManaeaGiants596680
94Mike SorokaBraves1029072
95Alex WoodGiants99131106
96Domingo GermanYankees128118100
97Josiah GrayNationals1178682
98Alek ManoahBlue Jays172962
99Chris SaleRed Sox384328
100Brandon PfaadtDiamondbacks13664118
101Nick LodoloReds484575
102Kenta MaedaTwins103124121
103Mason MillerAthleticsNR77109
104Eduardo RodriguezTigers9389138
105Drew RasmussenRays4335112
106Jose QuintanaMets202NR148
107David PetersonMets71117131
108Jameson TaillonCubs657698
109Kutter CrawfordRed Sox173140142
110Ronel BlancoAstrosNRNR160
111Matthew LiberatoreCardinals1537269
112Dean KremerOrioles133135115
113Jack FlahertyCardinals77103110
114Edward CabreraMarlins868788
115Miles MikolasCardinals95122101
116Reese OlsonTigersNRNRNR
117Dane DunningRangers184NR125
118Dustin MayDodgers373695
119Kyle HendricksCubs145126130
120Martin PerezRangers126111113
121Wade MileyBrewers172149NR
122JP SearsAthletics175150124
123Johan OviedoPirates158113129
124Yonny ChirinosRays131136151
125Kyle HarrisonGiants168NR150
126Austin CoxRoyalsNRNRNR
127Tyler AndersonAngels100121156
128Andrew PainterPhillies154145141
129Kyle GibsonOrioles151139136
130Mike ClevingerWhite Sox96108123
131Cristopher SanchezPhillies215NRNR
132Ross StriplingGiants92104128
133Kyle WrightBraves5771140
134Trevor RogersMarlins80128102
135Tanner HouckRed Sox1169896
136Daniel LynchRoyals157NR122
137Graham AshcraftReds11285105
138Carlos CarrascoMets88134132
139Osvaldo BidoPiratesNRNRNR
140Hayden WesneskiCubs73100134
141Jared ShusterBraves97NR74
142Noah SyndergaardDodgers78101119
143Luis OrtizPirates185NR145
144Julio TeheranBrewersNRNRNR
145Brady SingerRoyals6297127
146Roansy ContrerasPirates10191120
147Matt WaldronPadresNRNRNR
148Quinn PriesterPiratesNRNR154
149Michael LorenzenTigers191NR153
150Steven MatzCardinals7496117
151John MeansOrioles152142157
152Jaime BarriaAngelsNRNR139
153Hyun Jin RyuBlue JaysNRNRNR
154Ben BrownCubsNRNR147
155Ryne NelsonDiamondbacks141144NR
156James KaprielianAthletics125NRNR
157Clayton BeeterYankees192NRNR
158Hogan HarrisAthleticsNRNRNR
159Shawn DubinAstros220NRNR
160Jake EderMarlins219NRNR

Dropping off: Jacob deGrom (9th), Triston McKenzie (40th), Louie Varland (81st), Matthew Boyd (93rd), Lance McCullers Jr. (111th), Tylor Megill (126th), Ryan Weathers (133rd), Gavin Stone (137th), Matt Strahm (143rd), Michael Grove (144th), Drey Jameson (146th)

  • Clayton Kershaw was going to move up to 14th this month, but he’s suddenly dealing with something physical that the Dodgers have clammed up about. Fortunately, it’s not supposed to be his back or I would have dropped him a bunch. As is, he’s essentially holding steady for now. I am guessing that he’s in line for a brief IL stint.
  • I’m nervous about having Zach Eflin this high with the concern that his knee or back might become a problem again, but he’s throwing like a top-10 pitcher right now. The only starter in baseball with a better xwOBA is Joe Ryan.
  • I was actually worried about ranking Eury Pérez as high as 56th last month in light of his looming shutdown that probably would have already happened if not for Trevor Rogers’ setback and Pérez simply catching fire and allowing a total of one run in his last five starts. I think it’s fair to say Pérez is a top-30 SP at this point, but the Marlins can’t treat him like one; at 78 innings this year, he’s already matched his totals from his previous two seasons as a pro. The Marlins haven’t disclosed the 20-year-old’s limit, but even 120 innings would seem to be pushing it.