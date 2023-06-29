July Starter Rankings

Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.

Click to see other July rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Starting pitcher Rankings

July Starting Pitchers Team 2023 May June 1 Shane McClanahan Rays 4 2 1 2 Spencer Strider Braves 9 4 2 3 Gerrit Cole Yankees 1 1 3 4 Joe Ryan Twins 22 20 5 5 Shohei Ohtani Angels 11 6 4 6 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays 14 12 6 7 Max Scherzer Mets 5 7 8 8 Framber Valdez Astros 26 16 15 9 Corbin Burnes Brewers 2 3 7 10 Logan Gilbert Mariners 10 11 10 11 Zack Wheeler Phillies 24 15 14 12 Justin Verlander Mets 15 9 11 13 Luis Castillo Mariners 13 13 13 14 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks 23 14 12 15 Aaron Nola Phillies 16 17 17 16 Joe Musgrove Padres 27 24 24 17 Tyler Glasnow Rays 28 26 19 18 Dylan Cease White Sox 19 19 22 19 Zach Eflin Rays 58 54 41 20 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers 53 42 25 21 Cristian Javier Astros 18 18 18 22 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers 25 23 21 23 Sandy Alcantara Marlins 8 8 16 24 Logan Webb Giants 41 39 23 25 Yu Darvish Padres 20 22 20 26 Pablo Lopez Twins 31 27 27 27 George Kirby Mariners 29 28 26 28 Hunter Brown Astros 66 37 31 29 Mitch Keller Pirates 72 60 30 30 Carlos Rodon Yankees 30 40 57 31 Julio Urias Dodgers 12 21 37 32 Sonny Gray Twins 54 32 33 33 Lucas Giolito White Sox 46 48 48 34 Shane Bieber Guardians 21 25 35 35 Jesus Luzardo Marlins 36 34 36 36 Brandon Woodruff Brewers 7 51 42 37 Tanner Bibee Guardians 213 49 29 38 Blake Snell Padres 39 57 87 39 Marcus Stroman Cubs 63 46 44 40 Max Fried Braves 6 5 43 41 Gavin Williams Guardians NR 141 84 42 Reid Detmers Angels 47 50 59 43 Jordan Montgomery Cardinals 34 33 45 44 Justin Steele Cubs 110 59 78 45 Jose Berrios Blue Jays 68 56 53 46 Taj Bradley Rays 149 68 49 47 Tony Gonsolin Dodgers 50 41 38 48 Luis Severino Yankees 55 47 34 49 Jon Gray Rangers 60 78 58 50 Alex Cobb Giants 56 44 47 51 Bailey Ober Twins 75 63 50 52 Bryce Elder Braves 164 114 68 53 Bobby Miller Dodgers 124 120 61 54 Freddy Peralta Brewers 44 31 39 55 Bryce Miller Mariners NR 125 52 56 Charlie Morton Braves 52 53 54 57 Tyler Wells Orioles 98 81 70 58 Eury Perez Marlins 162 NR 56 59 Aaron Civale Guardians 91 94 79 60 Kodai Senga Mets 82 73 66 61 James Paxton Red Sox 127 123 71 62 Drew Smyly Cubs 123 70 63 63 Lance Lynn White Sox 35 62 73 64 Nestor Cortes Yankees 32 38 46 65 Braxton Garrett Marlins 142 112 104 66 Andrew Abbott Reds NR NR 135 67 Logan Allen Guardians 147 69 60 68 Tarik Skubal Tigers 120 110 85 69 Garrett Whitlock Red Sox 67 95 67 70 MacKenzie Gore Nationals 89 75 65 71 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays 49 52 51 72 Kyle Bradish Orioles 115 109 89 73 Brayan Bello Red Sox 119 119 114 74 Ranger Suarez Phillies 81 84 86 75 Yusei Kikuchi Blue Jays 105 79 92 76 Patrick Sandoval Angels 61 61 77 77 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks 104 99 55 78 Bryan Woo Mariners NR NR 152 79 Andrew Heaney Rangers 69 67 64 80 Emmet Sheehan Dodgers NR NR NR 81 Michael Kopech White Sox 111 146 83 82 Clarke Schmidt Yankees 76 106 90 83 Seth Lugo Padres 87 82 108 84 Griffin Canning Angels 170 148 107 85 Taijuan Walker Phillies 94 92 97 86 Anthony DeSclafani Giants 108 74 76 87 AJ Smith-Shawver Braves NR NR 116 88 Michael Wacha Padres 121 133 103 89 J.P. France Astros NR NR 99 90 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles 85 65 91 91 Hunter Greene Reds 33 30 32 92 Jose Urquidy Astros 51 88 94 93 Sean Manaea Giants 59 66 80 94 Mike Soroka Braves 102 90 72 95 Alex Wood Giants 99 131 106 96 Domingo German Yankees 128 118 100 97 Josiah Gray Nationals 117 86 82 98 Alek Manoah Blue Jays 17 29 62 99 Chris Sale Red Sox 38 43 28 100 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks 136 64 118 101 Nick Lodolo Reds 48 45 75 102 Kenta Maeda Twins 103 124 121 103 Mason Miller Athletics NR 77 109 104 Eduardo Rodriguez Tigers 93 89 138 105 Drew Rasmussen Rays 43 35 112 106 Jose Quintana Mets 202 NR 148 107 David Peterson Mets 71 117 131 108 Jameson Taillon Cubs 65 76 98 109 Kutter Crawford Red Sox 173 140 142 110 Ronel Blanco Astros NR NR 160 111 Matthew Liberatore Cardinals 153 72 69 112 Dean Kremer Orioles 133 135 115 113 Jack Flaherty Cardinals 77 103 110 114 Edward Cabrera Marlins 86 87 88 115 Miles Mikolas Cardinals 95 122 101 116 Reese Olson Tigers NR NR NR 117 Dane Dunning Rangers 184 NR 125 118 Dustin May Dodgers 37 36 95 119 Kyle Hendricks Cubs 145 126 130 120 Martin Perez Rangers 126 111 113 121 Wade Miley Brewers 172 149 NR 122 JP Sears Athletics 175 150 124 123 Johan Oviedo Pirates 158 113 129 124 Yonny Chirinos Rays 131 136 151 125 Kyle Harrison Giants 168 NR 150 126 Austin Cox Royals NR NR NR 127 Tyler Anderson Angels 100 121 156 128 Andrew Painter Phillies 154 145 141 129 Kyle Gibson Orioles 151 139 136 130 Mike Clevinger White Sox 96 108 123 131 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies 215 NR NR 132 Ross Stripling Giants 92 104 128 133 Kyle Wright Braves 57 71 140 134 Trevor Rogers Marlins 80 128 102 135 Tanner Houck Red Sox 116 98 96 136 Daniel Lynch Royals 157 NR 122 137 Graham Ashcraft Reds 112 85 105 138 Carlos Carrasco Mets 88 134 132 139 Osvaldo Bido Pirates NR NR NR 140 Hayden Wesneski Cubs 73 100 134 141 Jared Shuster Braves 97 NR 74 142 Noah Syndergaard Dodgers 78 101 119 143 Luis Ortiz Pirates 185 NR 145 144 Julio Teheran Brewers NR NR NR 145 Brady Singer Royals 62 97 127 146 Roansy Contreras Pirates 101 91 120 147 Matt Waldron Padres NR NR NR 148 Quinn Priester Pirates NR NR 154 149 Michael Lorenzen Tigers 191 NR 153 150 Steven Matz Cardinals 74 96 117 151 John Means Orioles 152 142 157 152 Jaime Barria Angels NR NR 139 153 Hyun Jin Ryu Blue Jays NR NR NR 154 Ben Brown Cubs NR NR 147 155 Ryne Nelson Diamondbacks 141 144 NR 156 James Kaprielian Athletics 125 NR NR 157 Clayton Beeter Yankees 192 NR NR 158 Hogan Harris Athletics NR NR NR 159 Shawn Dubin Astros 220 NR NR 160 Jake Eder Marlins 219 NR NR

Dropping off: Jacob deGrom (9th), Triston McKenzie (40th), Louie Varland (81st), Matthew Boyd (93rd), Lance McCullers Jr. (111th), Tylor Megill (126th), Ryan Weathers (133rd), Gavin Stone (137th), Matt Strahm (143rd), Michael Grove (144th), Drey Jameson (146th)