July Catcher Rankings

No-hit debut gives LAD's Sheehan short-term upside
After throwing six no-hit innings in his MLB debut, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan carries plenty of upside for fantasy managers looking to bolster their pitching over the next couple weeks.
Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.
I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.
Catcher Rankings
|July
|Catchers
|Team
|2023
|May
|June
|1
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|7
|6
|4
|5
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Sean Murphy
|Braves
|12
|7
|7
|7
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Jonah Heim
|Rangers
|18
|13
|12
|9
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|10
|11
|10
|10
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|11
|12
|11
|11
|Alejandro Kirk
|Blue Jays
|4
|4
|6
|12
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|6
|8
|8
|13
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|8
|10
|13
|14
|Francisco Alvarez
|Mets
|27
|21
|14
|15
|Mitch Garver
|Rangers
|DH 7
|DH 4
|DH 5
|16
|Keibert Ruiz
|Nationals
|13
|14
|15
|17
|Elias Diaz
|Rockies
|31
|19
|18
|18
|Bo Naylor
|Guardians
|37
|33
|22
|19
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|13 DH
|50
|41
|20
|Henry Davis
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|48
|21
|Danny Jansen
|Blue Jays
|14
|18
|21
|22
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|16
|16
|17
|23
|Christian Bethancourt
|Rays
|17
|15
|16
|24
|Blake Sabol
|Giants
|24
|23
|24
|25
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|9 DH
|17
|20
|26
|Connor Wong
|Red Sox
|26
|20
|19
|27
|Travis d’Arnaud
|Braves
|21
|22
|23
|28
|Yan Gomes
|Cubs
|36
|24
|25
|29
|Gary Sanchez
|Padres
|35
|41
|36
|30
|Patrick Bailey
|Giants
|NR
|NR
|47
|31
|Yasmani Grandal
|White Sox
|22
|27
|26
|32
|Jorge Alfaro
|Rockies
|32
|40
|39
|33
|Nick Fortes
|Marlins
|19
|25
|27
|34
|Christian Vazquez
|Twins
|23
|28
|31
|35
|Jake Rogers
|Tigers
|41
|31
|34
|36
|Jose Trevino
|Yankees
|30
|30
|30
|37
|Eric Haase
|Tigers
|29
|34
|29
|38
|Matt Thaiss
|Angels
|46
|35
|28
|39
|Francisco Mejia
|Rays
|43
|42
|40
|40
|Endy Rodriguez
|Pirates
|25
|26
|32
|41
|Ryan Jeffers
|Twins
|34
|38
|33
|42
|Carlos Perez
|Athletics
|NR
|39
|38
|43
|Freddy Fermin
|Royals
|NR
|NR
|37
|44
|Miguel Amaya
|Cubs
|NR
|NR
|NR
|45
|Kyle Higashioka
|Yankees
|39
|44
|44
|46
|Victor Caratini
|Brewers
|44
|45
|45
|47
|Luis Campusano
|Padres
|28
|29
|NR
|48
|Reese McGuire
|Red Sox
|40
|43
|42
|49
|Sam Huff
|Rangers
|45
|NR
|NR
|50
|Omar Narvaez
|Mets
|49
|NR
|NR
Dropping off: Joey Bart (35th), Mike Zunino (43rd), Austin Nola (46th), James McCann (49th), Tom Murphy (50th)
- I’d like to have Yainer Diaz a few spots higher, but I don’t trust Dusty Baker to give him much playing time if Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley can make it back after the All-Star break. Plus, the Astros are probably going to get one more bat before the deadline. Diaz’s catching responsibilities will probably increase some, but it’s not like Baker is going to make him the starter over Martin Maldonado.
- A’s prospect Tyler Soderstrom would have cracked the rankings for the first time this month, but he’s only first base eligible in traditional leagues after spending more time there than at catcher last season. This year, he’s started 32 games at catcher and 22 at first base in Triple-A. It’s hard to imagine him lasting behind the plate, but since the A’s are still using him there, perhaps they’ll give him a look over or alongside Shea Langerhans at some point. The 21-year-old is hitting .255/.302/.526 for Las Vegas.