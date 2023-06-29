 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
July Catcher Rankings

  Matthew Pouliot,
  Matthew Pouliot
  
Published June 29, 2023 04:47 AM
No-hit debut gives LAD's Sheehan short-term upside
June 21, 2023 04:42 PM
After throwing six no-hit innings in his MLB debut, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan carries plenty of upside for fantasy managers looking to bolster their pitching over the next couple weeks.

Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.

Click to see other July rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Catcher Rankings

JulyCatchersTeam2023MayJune
1Will SmithDodgers222
2Daulton VarshoBlue Jays111
3J.T. RealmutoPhillies333
4Adley RutschmanOrioles764
5Salvador PerezRoyals555
6Sean MurphyBraves1277
7William ContrerasBrewers999
8Jonah HeimRangers181312
9Cal RaleighMariners101110
10Willson ContrerasCardinals111211
11Alejandro KirkBlue Jays446
12MJ MelendezRoyals688
13Tyler StephensonReds81013
14Francisco AlvarezMets272114
15Mitch GarverRangersDH 7DH 4DH 5
16Keibert RuizNationals131415
17Elias DiazRockies311918
18Bo NaylorGuardians373322
19Yainer DiazAstros13 DH5041
20Henry DavisPiratesNRNR48
21Danny JansenBlue Jays141821
22Gabriel MorenoDiamondbacks161617
23Christian BethancourtRays171516
24Blake SabolGiants242324
25Shea LangeliersAthletics9 DH1720
26Connor WongRed Sox262019
27Travis d’ArnaudBraves212223
28Yan GomesCubs362425
29Gary SanchezPadres354136
30Patrick BaileyGiantsNRNR47
31Yasmani GrandalWhite Sox222726
32Jorge AlfaroRockies324039
33Nick FortesMarlins192527
34Christian VazquezTwins232831
35Jake RogersTigers413134
36Jose TrevinoYankees303030
37Eric HaaseTigers293429
38Matt ThaissAngels463528
39Francisco MejiaRays434240
40Endy RodriguezPirates252632
41Ryan JeffersTwins343833
42Carlos PerezAthleticsNR3938
43Freddy FerminRoyalsNRNR37
44Miguel AmayaCubsNRNRNR
45Kyle HigashiokaYankees394444
46Victor CaratiniBrewers444545
47Luis CampusanoPadres2829NR
48Reese McGuireRed Sox404342
49Sam HuffRangers45NRNR
50Omar NarvaezMets49NRNR

Dropping off: Joey Bart (35th), Mike Zunino (43rd), Austin Nola (46th), James McCann (49th), Tom Murphy (50th)

  • I’d like to have Yainer Diaz a few spots higher, but I don’t trust Dusty Baker to give him much playing time if Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley can make it back after the All-Star break. Plus, the Astros are probably going to get one more bat before the deadline. Diaz’s catching responsibilities will probably increase some, but it’s not like Baker is going to make him the starter over Martin Maldonado.
  • A’s prospect Tyler Soderstrom would have cracked the rankings for the first time this month, but he’s only first base eligible in traditional leagues after spending more time there than at catcher last season. This year, he’s started 32 games at catcher and 22 at first base in Triple-A. It’s hard to imagine him lasting behind the plate, but since the A’s are still using him there, perhaps they’ll give him a look over or alongside Shea Langerhans at some point. The 21-year-old is hitting .255/.302/.526 for Las Vegas.