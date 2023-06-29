July Catcher Rankings

Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

Catcher Rankings

July Catchers Team 2023 May June 1 Will Smith Dodgers 2 2 2 2 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays 1 1 1 3 J.T. Realmuto Phillies 3 3 3 4 Adley Rutschman Orioles 7 6 4 5 Salvador Perez Royals 5 5 5 6 Sean Murphy Braves 12 7 7 7 William Contreras Brewers 9 9 9 8 Jonah Heim Rangers 18 13 12 9 Cal Raleigh Mariners 10 11 10 10 Willson Contreras Cardinals 11 12 11 11 Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays 4 4 6 12 MJ Melendez Royals 6 8 8 13 Tyler Stephenson Reds 8 10 13 14 Francisco Alvarez Mets 27 21 14 15 Mitch Garver Rangers DH 7 DH 4 DH 5 16 Keibert Ruiz Nationals 13 14 15 17 Elias Diaz Rockies 31 19 18 18 Bo Naylor Guardians 37 33 22 19 Yainer Diaz Astros 13 DH 50 41 20 Henry Davis Pirates NR NR 48 21 Danny Jansen Blue Jays 14 18 21 22 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks 16 16 17 23 Christian Bethancourt Rays 17 15 16 24 Blake Sabol Giants 24 23 24 25 Shea Langeliers Athletics 9 DH 17 20 26 Connor Wong Red Sox 26 20 19 27 Travis d’Arnaud Braves 21 22 23 28 Yan Gomes Cubs 36 24 25 29 Gary Sanchez Padres 35 41 36 30 Patrick Bailey Giants NR NR 47 31 Yasmani Grandal White Sox 22 27 26 32 Jorge Alfaro Rockies 32 40 39 33 Nick Fortes Marlins 19 25 27 34 Christian Vazquez Twins 23 28 31 35 Jake Rogers Tigers 41 31 34 36 Jose Trevino Yankees 30 30 30 37 Eric Haase Tigers 29 34 29 38 Matt Thaiss Angels 46 35 28 39 Francisco Mejia Rays 43 42 40 40 Endy Rodriguez Pirates 25 26 32 41 Ryan Jeffers Twins 34 38 33 42 Carlos Perez Athletics NR 39 38 43 Freddy Fermin Royals NR NR 37 44 Miguel Amaya Cubs NR NR NR 45 Kyle Higashioka Yankees 39 44 44 46 Victor Caratini Brewers 44 45 45 47 Luis Campusano Padres 28 29 NR 48 Reese McGuire Red Sox 40 43 42 49 Sam Huff Rangers 45 NR NR 50 Omar Narvaez Mets 49 NR NR

Dropping off: Joey Bart (35th), Mike Zunino (43rd), Austin Nola (46th), James McCann (49th), Tom Murphy (50th)