July Third Baseman Rankings

Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.

Click to see other July rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Third Baseman Rankings

July Third Basemen Team 2023 May June 1 Jose Ramirez Guardians 2 2 1 2 Austin Riley Braves 1 1 2 3 Rafael Devers Red Sox 4 3 3 4 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals 3 4 4 5 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 6 6 5 6 Gunnar Henderson Orioles 7 7 8 7 Ryan McMahon Rockies 8 8 7 8 Elly De La Cruz Reds n/a n/a n/a 9 Manny Machado Padres 5 5 6 10 Josh Jung Rangers 17 20 9 11 Yandy Diaz Rays 26 14 10 12 Alex Bregman Astros 9 9 13 13 Spencer Steer Reds 33 33 18 14 Max Muncy Dodgers 21 13 12 15 Matt Chapman Blue Jays 15 11 15 16 Isaac Paredes Rays 34 36 21 17 Jordan Walker Cardinals 10 21 20 18 Nolan Gorman Cardinals n/a n/a 11 19 Ke’Bryan Hayes Pirates 11 10 14 20 Alec Bohm Phillies 13 12 16 21 Justin Turner Red Sox 20 23 23 22 Brett Baty Mets 39 16 19 23 Ezequiel Duran Rangers 58 62 42 24 Anthony Rendon Angels 12 15 17 25 J.D. Davis Giants 38 28 24 26 Brandon Drury Angels 31 35 34 27 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 22 25 30 28 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 16 19 25 29 Royce Lewis Twins n/a n/a n/a 30 Maikel Garcia Royals n/a n/a 47 31 Luis Urias Brewers 25 42 31 32 Brian Anderson Brewers 37 17 22 33 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 24 29 39 34 Jake Burger White Sox 45 32 37 35 Jeimer Candelario Nationals 43 47 41 36 Eugenio Suarez Mariners 28 31 35 37 Nick Senzel Reds n/a 22 26 38 Jean Segura Marlins n/a 26 33 39 Josh Donaldson Yankees 30 41 43 40 Zach McKinstry Tigers 65 52 28 41 Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds 55 38 40 42 Yoan Moncada White Sox 18 30 32 43 Patrick Wisdom Cubs 48 34 38 44 Jon Berti Marlins 23 27 36 45 Willi Castro Twins n/a n/a 44 46 Jose Miranda Twins 14 18 46 47 Mike Moustakas Angels 46 54 NR 48 Harold Castro Rockies 29 45 45 49 Casey Schmitt Giants NR NR 29 50 Chris Taylor Dodgers n/a 55 50 51 Josh Rojas Diamondbacks 19 24 27 52 Jose Caballero Mariners n/a n/a n/a 53 Emmanuel Rivera Diamondbacks 67 NR 66 54 Oswald Peraza Yankees n/a 50 55 55 Andy Ibanez Tigers NR NR NR 56 Ramon Urias Orioles 35 37 52 57 Taylor Walls Rays 68 57 56 58 Colt Keith Tigers NR NR 65 59 Rodolfo Castro Pirates 54 39 51 60 Donovan Solano Twins n/a n/a n/a 61 Owen Miller Brewers n/a n/a 53 62 Michael Busch Dodgers n/a n/a n/a 63 Wilmer Flores Giants 41 51 58 64 Curtis Mead Rays 42 43 54 65 Joey Wendle Marlins 44 61 67 66 Edmundo Sosa Phillies 52 49 60 67 Elehuris Montero Rockies 36 53 62 68 Evan Longoria Diamondbacks 51 59 69 69 Oswaldo Cabrera Yankees n/a n/a 61 70 Brad Miller Rangers 40 48 63 71 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Yankees n/a n/a 64 72 Eduardo Escobar Angels 47 63 72 73 Gabriel Arias Guardians NR NR 57 74 Jared Triolo Pirates NR NR NR 75 Osleivis Basabe Rays NR 58 70

Dropping off: Gio Urshela (48th), Luis Rengifo (49th), Alan Trejo (59th), Jonah Bride (68th), Tyler Freeman (71st), Kyle Farmer (73rd), Nick Maton (74th), Edwin Rios (75th)