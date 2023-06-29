 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
July Third Baseman Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published June 29, 2023 04:50 AM
Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.

Click to see other July rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Third Baseman Rankings

JulyThird BasemenTeam2023MayJune
1Jose RamirezGuardians221
2Austin RileyBraves112
3Rafael DeversRed Sox433
4Bobby Witt Jr.Royals344
5Nolan ArenadoCardinals665
6Gunnar HendersonOrioles778
7Ryan McMahonRockies887
8Elly De La CruzRedsn/an/an/a
9Manny MachadoPadres556
10Josh JungRangers17209
11Yandy DiazRays261410
12Alex BregmanAstros9913
13Spencer SteerReds333318
14Max MuncyDodgers211312
15Matt ChapmanBlue Jays151115
16Isaac ParedesRays343621
17Jordan WalkerCardinals102120
18Nolan GormanCardinalsn/an/a11
19Ke’Bryan HayesPirates111014
20Alec BohmPhillies131216
21Justin TurnerRed Sox202323
22Brett BatyMets391619
23Ezequiel DuranRangers586242
24Anthony RendonAngels121517
25J.D. DavisGiants382824
26Brandon DruryAngels313534
27Ha-Seong KimPadres222530
28DJ LeMahieuYankees161925
29Royce LewisTwinsn/an/an/a
30Maikel GarciaRoyalsn/an/a47
31Luis UriasBrewers254231
32Brian AndersonBrewers371722
33Brendan DonovanCardinals242939
34Jake BurgerWhite Sox453237
35Jeimer CandelarioNationals434741
36Eugenio SuarezMariners283135
37Nick SenzelRedsn/a2226
38Jean SeguraMarlinsn/a2633
39Josh DonaldsonYankees304143
40Zach McKinstryTigers655228
41Christian Encarnacion-StrandReds553840
42Yoan MoncadaWhite Sox183032
43Patrick WisdomCubs483438
44Jon BertiMarlins232736
45Willi CastroTwinsn/an/a44
46Jose MirandaTwins141846
47Mike MoustakasAngels4654NR
48Harold CastroRockies294545
49Casey SchmittGiantsNRNR29
50Chris TaylorDodgersn/a5550
51Josh RojasDiamondbacks192427
52Jose CaballeroMarinersn/an/an/a
53Emmanuel RiveraDiamondbacks67NR66
54Oswald PerazaYankeesn/a5055
55Andy IbanezTigersNRNRNR
56Ramon UriasOrioles353752
57Taylor WallsRays685756
58Colt KeithTigersNRNR65
59Rodolfo CastroPirates543951
60Donovan SolanoTwinsn/an/an/a
61Owen MillerBrewersn/an/a53
62Michael BuschDodgersn/an/an/a
63Wilmer FloresGiants415158
64Curtis MeadRays424354
65Joey WendleMarlins446167
66Edmundo SosaPhillies524960
67Elehuris MonteroRockies365362
68Evan LongoriaDiamondbacks515969
69Oswaldo CabreraYankeesn/an/a61
70Brad MillerRangers404863
71Isiah Kiner-FalefaYankeesn/an/a64
72Eduardo EscobarAngels476372
73Gabriel AriasGuardiansNRNR57
74Jared TrioloPiratesNRNRNR
75Osleivis BasabeRaysNR5870

Dropping off: Gio Urshela (48th), Luis Rengifo (49th), Alan Trejo (59th), Jonah Bride (68th), Tyler Freeman (71st), Kyle Farmer (73rd), Nick Maton (74th), Edwin Rios (75th)

  • I don’t really have a dog in this fight, because I didn’t think Josh Donaldson would be a mixed-league guy initially and I’m skeptical he’ll be one at any point in the future. However, it should be noted that he has a .223 xBA and a .560 xSLG right now, with exit velocity numbers close to his career norms, even as he’s hit just .132 to date. He’s also not someone with any history of underachieving his “x” numbers. It seems like he’s been more unlucky than bad.
  • It’ll be fascinating to see if the Tigers add Colt Keith for the final two months of the season. The 21-year-old is one of this year’s fastest rising prospects, and he just homered in his first Triple-A game after going .325/.391/.585 in Double-A. The Tigers have recently been trying him at second base, which was rather surprising given that his range at third base was an issue. Left field might be his long-term home. The Tigers have plenty of openings, so it’s just a matter of picking a spot and giving him a shot.