July Third Baseman Rankings

Hard-throwing Hicks should be rostered everywhere
D.J. Short and Scott Pianowski offer a pair of players from the lackluster St. Louis Cardinals as under-the-radar additions that can give fantasy teams a boost.
Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.
I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.
Click to see other July rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.
Third Baseman Rankings
|July
|Third Basemen
|Team
|2023
|May
|June
|1
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|3
|4
|4
|5
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|6
|6
|5
|6
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|7
|7
|8
|7
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|9
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|5
|5
|6
|10
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|17
|20
|9
|11
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|26
|14
|10
|12
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|9
|9
|13
|13
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|33
|33
|18
|14
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|21
|13
|12
|15
|Matt Chapman
|Blue Jays
|15
|11
|15
|16
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|34
|36
|21
|17
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|10
|21
|20
|18
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|n/a
|n/a
|11
|19
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|Pirates
|11
|10
|14
|20
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|13
|12
|16
|21
|Justin Turner
|Red Sox
|20
|23
|23
|22
|Brett Baty
|Mets
|39
|16
|19
|23
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|58
|62
|42
|24
|Anthony Rendon
|Angels
|12
|15
|17
|25
|J.D. Davis
|Giants
|38
|28
|24
|26
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|31
|35
|34
|27
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|22
|25
|30
|28
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|16
|19
|25
|29
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|30
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|n/a
|n/a
|47
|31
|Luis Urias
|Brewers
|25
|42
|31
|32
|Brian Anderson
|Brewers
|37
|17
|22
|33
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|24
|29
|39
|34
|Jake Burger
|White Sox
|45
|32
|37
|35
|Jeimer Candelario
|Nationals
|43
|47
|41
|36
|Eugenio Suarez
|Mariners
|28
|31
|35
|37
|Nick Senzel
|Reds
|n/a
|22
|26
|38
|Jean Segura
|Marlins
|n/a
|26
|33
|39
|Josh Donaldson
|Yankees
|30
|41
|43
|40
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|65
|52
|28
|41
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|Reds
|55
|38
|40
|42
|Yoan Moncada
|White Sox
|18
|30
|32
|43
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|48
|34
|38
|44
|Jon Berti
|Marlins
|23
|27
|36
|45
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|n/a
|n/a
|44
|46
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|14
|18
|46
|47
|Mike Moustakas
|Angels
|46
|54
|NR
|48
|Harold Castro
|Rockies
|29
|45
|45
|49
|Casey Schmitt
|Giants
|NR
|NR
|29
|50
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|n/a
|55
|50
|51
|Josh Rojas
|Diamondbacks
|19
|24
|27
|52
|Jose Caballero
|Mariners
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|53
|Emmanuel Rivera
|Diamondbacks
|67
|NR
|66
|54
|Oswald Peraza
|Yankees
|n/a
|50
|55
|55
|Andy Ibanez
|Tigers
|NR
|NR
|NR
|56
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|35
|37
|52
|57
|Taylor Walls
|Rays
|68
|57
|56
|58
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|NR
|NR
|65
|59
|Rodolfo Castro
|Pirates
|54
|39
|51
|60
|Donovan Solano
|Twins
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|61
|Owen Miller
|Brewers
|n/a
|n/a
|53
|62
|Michael Busch
|Dodgers
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|63
|Wilmer Flores
|Giants
|41
|51
|58
|64
|Curtis Mead
|Rays
|42
|43
|54
|65
|Joey Wendle
|Marlins
|44
|61
|67
|66
|Edmundo Sosa
|Phillies
|52
|49
|60
|67
|Elehuris Montero
|Rockies
|36
|53
|62
|68
|Evan Longoria
|Diamondbacks
|51
|59
|69
|69
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|Yankees
|n/a
|n/a
|61
|70
|Brad Miller
|Rangers
|40
|48
|63
|71
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Yankees
|n/a
|n/a
|64
|72
|Eduardo Escobar
|Angels
|47
|63
|72
|73
|Gabriel Arias
|Guardians
|NR
|NR
|57
|74
|Jared Triolo
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|NR
|75
|Osleivis Basabe
|Rays
|NR
|58
|70
Dropping off: Gio Urshela (48th), Luis Rengifo (49th), Alan Trejo (59th), Jonah Bride (68th), Tyler Freeman (71st), Kyle Farmer (73rd), Nick Maton (74th), Edwin Rios (75th)
- I don’t really have a dog in this fight, because I didn’t think Josh Donaldson would be a mixed-league guy initially and I’m skeptical he’ll be one at any point in the future. However, it should be noted that he has a .223 xBA and a .560 xSLG right now, with exit velocity numbers close to his career norms, even as he’s hit just .132 to date. He’s also not someone with any history of underachieving his “x” numbers. It seems like he’s been more unlucky than bad.
- It’ll be fascinating to see if the Tigers add Colt Keith for the final two months of the season. The 21-year-old is one of this year’s fastest rising prospects, and he just homered in his first Triple-A game after going .325/.391/.585 in Double-A. The Tigers have recently been trying him at second base, which was rather surprising given that his range at third base was an issue. Left field might be his long-term home. The Tigers have plenty of openings, so it’s just a matter of picking a spot and giving him a shot.