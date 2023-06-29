July Outfielder Rankings

Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
Connor Rogers explains why, despite a middling beginning to the season, fantasy managers should not give up on Andrew Benintendi and roster him if he is still available.
Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.
I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.
Outfielder Rankings
|July
|Outfielders
|Team
|2023
|May
|June
|1
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|Braves
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|14
|9
|8
|3
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|7
|6
|6
|4
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|5
|4
|5
|6
|Juan Soto
|Padres
|6
|10
|9
|7
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|8
|7
|7
|8
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|10
|11
|10
|9
|Randy Arozarena
|Rays
|13
|8
|11
|10
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|4
|5
|4
|11
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|3
|3
|2
|12
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|11
|19
|12
|13
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|26
|23
|13
|14
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|21
|21
|19
|15
|Michael Harris
|Braves
|9
|12
|14
|16
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|19
|13
|33
|17
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|18
|14
|15
|18
|Alex Verdugo
|Red Sox
|24
|16
|17
|19
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|17
|17
|18
|20
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|30
|24
|21
|21
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|29
|26
|23
|22
|Esteury Ruiz
|Athletics
|33
|38
|22
|23
|Eloy Jimenez
|White Sox
|12
|20
|20
|24
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|32
|27
|25
|25
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|20
|25
|24
|26
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|27
|30
|28
|27
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|16
|15
|16
|28
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Mariners
|23
|28
|36
|29
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|46
|35
|30
|30
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|63
|43
|29
|31
|Lane Thomas
|Nationals
|71
|88
|68
|32
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|34
|40
|34
|33
|Jake McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|28
|70
|41
|34
|Jorge Soler
|Marlins
|101
|78
|44
|35
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|44
|36
|37
|36
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|25
|29
|27
|37
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|38
|Jarred Kelenic
|Mariners
|69
|18
|26
|39
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|n/a
|n/a
|32
|40
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|42
|44
|45
|41
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|38
|39
|38
|42
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|22
|31
|51
|43
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|86
|91
|46
|44
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|n/a
|55
|57
|45
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|79
|37
|40
|46
|Austin Hays
|Orioles
|92
|67
|50
|47
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|39
|33
|31
|48
|Whit Merrifield
|Blue Jays
|62
|65
|42
|49
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|78
|95
|101
|50
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|57
|49
|47
|51
|Hunter Renfroe
|Angels
|36
|34
|39
|52
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Marlins
|40
|45
|49
|53
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|31
|32
|35
|54
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|43
|42
|48
|55
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|37
|50
|43
|56
|Harrison Bader
|Yankees
|53
|46
|59
|57
|Jose Siri
|Rays
|51
|68
|52
|58
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|56
|60
|98
|59
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|50
|103
|58
|60
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|n/a
|NR
|107
|61
|Michael Conforto
|Giants
|81
|80
|56
|62
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|55
|51
|53
|63
|Leody Taveras
|Rangers
|68
|87
|71
|64
|Dylan Carlson
|Cardinals
|116
|136
|132
|65
|Eddie Rosario
|Braves
|54
|56
|76
|66
|Joc Pederson
|Giants
|67
|66
|78
|67
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|41
|71
|80
|68
|Andrew McCutchen
|Pirates
|123
|63
|66
|69
|James Outman
|Dodgers
|80
|41
|62
|70
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|64
|100
|64
|71
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|120
|47
|73
|72
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|60
|48
|67
|73
|Joey Wiemer
|Brewers
|137
|74
|88
|74
|Jake Fraley
|Reds
|73
|97
|90
|75
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|49
|58
|60
|76
|Luke Raley
|Rays
|178
|117
|118
|77
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|94
|92
|86
|78
|Jurickson Profar
|Rockies
|48
|54
|63
|79
|Luis Matos
|Giants
|NR
|NR
|NR
|80
|Edward Olivares
|Royals
|59
|61
|81
|81
|Tyler O’Neill
|Cardinals
|15
|22
|54
|82
|Charlie Blackmon
|Rockies
|96
|79
|69
|83
|Brian Anderson
|Brewers
|93
|53
|61
|84
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|65
|72
|95
|85
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|124
|94
|79
|86
|Mickey Moniak
|Angels
|NR
|NR
|75
|87
|Jack Suwinski
|Pirates
|135
|84
|82
|88
|Nick Pratto
|Royals
|n/a
|137
|100
|89
|Trent Grisham
|Padres
|82
|89
|96
|90
|Seth Brown
|Athletics
|66
|81
|77
|91
|Adam Duvall
|Red Sox
|95
|107
|97
|92
|Will Benson
|Reds
|100
|NR
|NR
|93
|Alek Thomas
|Diamondbacks
|61
|62
|120
|94
|Joey Meneses
|Nationals
|52
|73
|84
|95
|Joey Gallo
|Twins
|88
|64
|70
|96
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|210
|77
|85
|97
|Harold Ramirez
|Rays
|102
|98
|92
|98
|Michael Brantley
|Astros
|77
|69
|94
|99
|Nick Senzel
|Reds
|76
|57
|65
|100
|Max Kepler
|Twins
|84
|86
|89
|101
|Myles Straw
|Guardians
|83
|76
|87
|102
|Billy McKinney
|Yankees
|NR
|NR
|NR
|103
|Michael A. Taylor
|Twins
|152
|145
|155
|104
|Tommy Pham
|Mets
|133
|154
|174
|105
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|127
|83
|91
|106
|Ryan Noda
|Athletics
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|107
|Randal Grichuk
|Rockies
|115
|114
|108
|108
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|122
|115
|111
|109
|Zach McKinstry
|Tigers
|n/a
|n/a
|72
|110
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|189
|148
|104
|111
|Chas McCormick
|Astros
|90
|104
|114
|112
|Mike Tauchman
|Cubs
|NR
|NR
|NR
|113
|Akil Baddoo
|Tigers
|144
|147
|102
|114
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|n/a
|93
|93
|115
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|104
|110
|106
|116
|Drew Waters
|Royals
|112
|108
|105
|117
|Mike Yastrzemski
|Giants
|89
|105
|110
|118
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|NR
|NR
|112
|119
|Aaron Hicks
|Orioles
|154
|NR
|NR
|120
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|141
|NR
|158
|121
|Derek Hill
|Nationals
|NR
|NR
|NR
|122
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|159
|90
|115
|123
|Wil Myers
|47
|59
|74
|124
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|NR
|NR
|83
|125
|Manuel Margot
|Rays
|85
|106
|119
|126
|Stone Garrett
|Nationals
|98
|85
|109
|127
|David Peralta
|Dodgers
|111
|122
|139
|128
|Josh Palacios
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|NR
|129
|Jesse Winker
|Brewers
|70
|99
|136
|130
|Avisail Garcia
|Marlins
|75
|101
|116
|131
|Harold Castro
|Rockies
|n/a
|120
|117
|132
|Kyle Isbel
|Royals
|87
|116
|129
|133
|Ramon Laureano
|Athletics
|72
|82
|103
|134
|Jonny DeLuca
|Dodgers
|NR
|NR
|168
|135
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|103
|146
|133
|136
|Jason Heyward
|Dodgers
|NR
|135
|122
|137
|Adam Frazier
|Orioles
|142
|NR
|121
|138
|Austin Slater
|Giants
|117
|118
|127
|139
|Will Brennan
|Guardians
|109
|113
|150
|140
|Tyrone Taylor
|Brewers
|125
|96
|113
|141
|Victor Robles
|Nationals
|134
|121
|124
|142
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|107
|144
|143
|143
|Dairon Blanco
|Royals
|172
|NR
|NR
|144
|Andy Ibanez
|Tigers
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|145
|Kevin Kiermaier
|Blue Jays
|147
|NR
|128
|146
|Trey Mancini
|Cubs
|74
|111
|130
|147
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|106
|75
|99
|148
|Jake Bauers
|Yankees
|NR
|NR
|153
|149
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|153
|NR
|171
|150
|Rougned Odor
|Padres
|n/a
|NR
|137
|151
|Tucupita Marcano
|Pirates
|NR
|NR
|123
|152
|Mark Canha
|Mets
|118
|126
|138
|153
|Franmil Reyes
|Nationals
|DH 4
|102
|125
|154
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|NR
|138
|146
|155
|Nelson Velazquez
|Cubs
|160
|140
|164
|156
|Austin Meadows
|Tigers
|91
|125
|135
|157
|Owen Miller
|Brewers
|n/a
|n/a
|140
|158
|Mitch Haniger
|Giants
|58
|52
|55
|159
|Pavin Smith
|Diamondbacks
|194
|109
|134
|160
|Enrique Hernandez
|Red Sox
|139
|134
|144
|161
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|157
|132
|149
|162
|Dominic Canzone
|Diamondbacks
|NR
|NR
|NR
|163
|Jake Cave
|Phillies
|179
|NR
|NR
|164
|Nick Gordon
|Twins
|110
|123
|170
|165
|Stuart Fairchild
|Reds
|131
|128
|131
|166
|Corey Julks
|Astros
|165
|NR
|NR
|167
|Travis Jankowski
|Rangers
|NR
|159
|173
|168
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|208
|133
|141
|169
|Corey Dickerson
|Nationals
|143
|NR
|154
|170
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|Yankees
|105
|131
|151
|171
|Brad Miller
|Rangers
|108
|127
|157
|172
|Raimel Tapia
|Brewers
|129
|160
|NR
|173
|Preston Tucker
|Padres
|NR
|NR
|172
|174
|Conner Capel
|Athletics
|128
|124
|NR
|175
|Willie Calhoun
|Yankees
|200
|155
|142
Dropping off: Luis Rengifo (126th), Bubba Thompson (145th), Gabriel Arias (147th), Sam Haggerty (148th), Sam Hilliard (152nd), Oscar Gonzalez (156th), Jose Azocar (159th), Vaun Brown (160th)
- Corbin Carroll should have been moved up more quickly, but he’s up to No. 2 now and I imagine he’ll stay there in next year’s rankings. I didn’t think he’d offer this much power this quickly, as I had him projected for 17 homers on the season. He’s matched that in 78 games.
- I don’t understand why Seiya Suzuki isn’t a better player - his Statcast page makes him look awfully good - but I imagine it has something to do with him often being banged up. The stiff neck that’s cost him a couple of games this week is just the latest problem, and I felt like I finally had to drop him in the rankings. It still wouldn’t surprise me if he takes off offensively, but his going 0-for-3 stealing bases this month is kind of the final straw.
- I didn’t make room for the likes of Dustin Harris, Bubba Thompson and J.P. Martinez here (though Justin Foscue got the last spot in the second base rankings), but I do wonder if a couple of their prospects might have deep-league fantasy value for other teams during the final two months. The team has a number of interesting, upper-level minor leaguers to potentially use in trade packages before the deadline. With all of their key bats under control for years, the Rangers don’t need to be stingy. Harris is definitely helping his value of late; he’s 7-for-17 with four extra-base hits and five walks in five games since moving up to Triple-A.