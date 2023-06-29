 Skip navigation
July Outfielder Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot,
  • By
  • Matthew Pouliot
  
Published June 29, 2023 04:52 AM
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
June 26, 2023 06:15 PM
Connor Rogers explains why, despite a middling beginning to the season, fantasy managers should not give up on Andrew Benintendi and roster him if he is still available.

Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.

Click to see other July rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.

Outfielder Rankings

JulyOutfieldersTeam2023MayJune
1Ronald Acuna Jr.Braves111
2Corbin CarrollDiamondbacks1498
3Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres766
4Julio RodriguezMariners223
5Kyle TuckerAstros545
6Juan SotoPadres6109
7Mike TroutAngels877
8Mookie BettsDodgers101110
9Randy ArozarenaRays13811
10Yordan AlvarezAstros454
11Aaron JudgeYankees332
12Luis Robert Jr.White Sox111912
13Adolis GarciaRangers262313
14Christian YelichBrewers212119
15Michael HarrisBraves91214
16Cedric MullinsOrioles191333
17Starling MarteMets181415
18Alex VerdugoRed Sox241617
19George SpringerBlue Jays171718
20Bryan ReynoldsPirates302421
21Nick CastellanosPhillies292623
22Esteury RuizAthletics333822
23Eloy JimenezWhite Sox122020
24Ian HappCubs322725
25Daulton VarshoBlue Jays202524
26Kyle SchwarberPhillies273028
27Byron BuxtonTwins161516
28Teoscar HernandezMariners232836
29Masataka YoshidaRed Sox463530
30Josh LoweRays634329
31Lane ThomasNationals718868
32Lourdes Gurriel Jr.Diamondbacks344034
33Jake McCarthyDiamondbacks287041
34Jorge SolerMarlins1017844
35Brandon NimmoMets443637
36Steven KwanGuardians252927
37Spencer SteerRedsn/an/an/a
38Jarred KelenicMariners691826
39Tommy EdmanCardinalsn/an/a32
40Anthony SantanderOrioles424445
41Andrew VaughnWhite Sox383938
42Taylor WardAngels223151
43Christopher MorelCubs869146
44Jordan WalkerCardinalsn/a5557
45Cody BellingerCubs793740
46Austin HaysOrioles926750
47Seiya SuzukiCubs393331
48Whit MerrifieldBlue Jays626542
49Nolan JonesRockies7895101
50Lars NootbaarCardinals574947
51Hunter RenfroeAngels363439
52Bryan De La CruzMarlins404549
53Kris BryantRockies313235
54Andrew BenintendiWhite Sox434248
55Giancarlo StantonYankees375043
56Harrison BaderYankees534659
57Jose SiriRays516852
58Matt VierlingTigers566098
59Marcell OzunaBraves5010358
60Ezequiel DuranRangersn/aNR107
61Michael ConfortoGiants818056
62Jeff McNeilMets555153
63Leody TaverasRangers688771
64Dylan CarlsonCardinals116136132
65Eddie RosarioBraves545676
66Joc PedersonGiants676678
67Riley GreeneTigers417180
68Andrew McCutchenPirates1236366
69James OutmanDodgers804162
70Alex KirilloffTwins6410064
71Jarren DuranRed Sox1204773
72Brandon MarshPhillies604867
73Joey WiemerBrewers1377488
74Jake FraleyReds739790
75MJ MelendezRoyals495860
76Luke RaleyRays178117118
77TJ FriedlReds949286
78Jurickson ProfarRockies485463
79Luis MatosGiantsNRNRNR
80Edward OlivaresRoyals596181
81Tyler O’NeillCardinals152254
82Charlie BlackmonRockies967969
83Brian AndersonBrewers935361
84Brendan DonovanCardinals657295
85LaMonte Wade Jr.Giants1249479
86Mickey MoniakAngelsNRNR75
87Jack SuwinskiPirates1358482
88Nick PrattoRoyalsn/a137100
89Trent GrishamPadres828996
90Seth BrownAthletics668177
91Adam DuvallRed Sox9510797
92Will BensonReds100NRNR
93Alek ThomasDiamondbacks6162120
94Joey MenesesNationals527384
95Joey GalloTwins886470
96Brent RookerAthletics2107785
97Harold RamirezRays1029892
98Michael BrantleyAstros776994
99Nick SenzelReds765765
100Max KeplerTwins848689
101Myles StrawGuardians837687
102Billy McKinneyYankeesNRNRNR
103Michael A. TaylorTwins152145155
104Tommy PhamMets133154174
105Ji Hwan BaePirates1278391
106Ryan NodaAthleticsn/an/an/a
107Randal GrichukRockies115114108
108Jesus SanchezMarlins122115111
109Zach McKinstryTigersn/an/a72
110Brenton DoyleRockies189148104
111Chas McCormickAstros90104114
112Mike TauchmanCubsNRNRNR
113Akil BaddooTigers144147102
114Patrick WisdomCubsn/a9393
115Dylan MooreMariners104110106
116Drew WatersRoyals112108105
117Mike YastrzemskiGiants89105110
118Willi CastroTwinsNRNR112
119Aaron HicksOrioles154NRNR
120Kerry CarpenterTigers141NR158
121Derek HillNationalsNRNRNR
122Trevor LarnachTwins15990115
123Wil Myers475974
124Colton CowserOriolesNRNR83
125Manuel MargotRays85106119
126Stone GarrettNationals9885109
127David PeraltaDodgers111122139
128Josh PalaciosPiratesNRNRNR
129Jesse WinkerBrewers7099136
130Avisail GarciaMarlins75101116
131Harold CastroRockiesn/a120117
132Kyle IsbelRoyals87116129
133Ramon LaureanoAthletics7282103
134Jonny DeLucaDodgersNRNR168
135Chris TaylorDodgers103146133
136Jason HeywardDodgersNR135122
137Adam FrazierOrioles142NR121
138Austin SlaterGiants117118127
139Will BrennanGuardians109113150
140Tyrone TaylorBrewers12596113
141Victor RoblesNationals134121124
142Sal FrelickBrewers107144143
143Dairon BlancoRoyals172NRNR
144Andy IbanezTigersn/an/an/a
145Kevin KiermaierBlue Jays147NR128
146Trey ManciniCubs74111130
147Alec BurlesonCardinals1067599
148Jake BauersYankeesNRNR153
149Jo AdellAngels153NR171
150Rougned OdorPadresn/aNR137
151Tucupita MarcanoPiratesNRNR123
152Mark CanhaMets118126138
153Franmil ReyesNationalsDH 4102125
154Evan CarterRangersNR138146
155Nelson VelazquezCubs160140164
156Austin MeadowsTigers91125135
157Owen MillerBrewersn/an/a140
158Mitch HanigerGiants585255
159Pavin SmithDiamondbacks194109134
160Enrique HernandezRed Sox139134144
161Mauricio DubonAstros157132149
162Dominic CanzoneDiamondbacksNRNRNR
163Jake CavePhillies179NRNR
164Nick GordonTwins110123170
165Stuart FairchildReds131128131
166Corey JulksAstros165NRNR
167Travis JankowskiRangersNR159173
168Connor JoePirates208133141
169Corey DickersonNationals143NR154
170Oswaldo CabreraYankees105131151
171Brad MillerRangers108127157
172Raimel TapiaBrewers129160NR
173Preston TuckerPadresNRNR172
174Conner CapelAthletics128124NR
175Willie CalhounYankees200155142

Dropping off: Luis Rengifo (126th), Bubba Thompson (145th), Gabriel Arias (147th), Sam Haggerty (148th), Sam Hilliard (152nd), Oscar Gonzalez (156th), Jose Azocar (159th), Vaun Brown (160th)

  • Corbin Carroll should have been moved up more quickly, but he’s up to No. 2 now and I imagine he’ll stay there in next year’s rankings. I didn’t think he’d offer this much power this quickly, as I had him projected for 17 homers on the season. He’s matched that in 78 games.
  • I don’t understand why Seiya Suzuki isn’t a better player - his Statcast page makes him look awfully good - but I imagine it has something to do with him often being banged up. The stiff neck that’s cost him a couple of games this week is just the latest problem, and I felt like I finally had to drop him in the rankings. It still wouldn’t surprise me if he takes off offensively, but his going 0-for-3 stealing bases this month is kind of the final straw.
  • I didn’t make room for the likes of Dustin Harris, Bubba Thompson and J.P. Martinez here (though Justin Foscue got the last spot in the second base rankings), but I do wonder if a couple of their prospects might have deep-league fantasy value for other teams during the final two months. The team has a number of interesting, upper-level minor leaguers to potentially use in trade packages before the deadline. With all of their key bats under control for years, the Rangers don’t need to be stingy. Harris is definitely helping his value of late; he’s 7-for-17 with four extra-base hits and five walks in five games since moving up to Triple-A.