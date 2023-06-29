July Outfielder Rankings

Presented here are the July rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Players are ranked based on 5x5 value in mixed leagues.

I’ll be back with my way-too-early 2024 rankings at the All-Star break.

Click to see other July rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Outfielder Rankings

July Outfielders Team 2023 May June 1 Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves 1 1 1 2 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks 14 9 8 3 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 7 6 6 4 Julio Rodriguez Mariners 2 2 3 5 Kyle Tucker Astros 5 4 5 6 Juan Soto Padres 6 10 9 7 Mike Trout Angels 8 7 7 8 Mookie Betts Dodgers 10 11 10 9 Randy Arozarena Rays 13 8 11 10 Yordan Alvarez Astros 4 5 4 11 Aaron Judge Yankees 3 3 2 12 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox 11 19 12 13 Adolis Garcia Rangers 26 23 13 14 Christian Yelich Brewers 21 21 19 15 Michael Harris Braves 9 12 14 16 Cedric Mullins Orioles 19 13 33 17 Starling Marte Mets 18 14 15 18 Alex Verdugo Red Sox 24 16 17 19 George Springer Blue Jays 17 17 18 20 Bryan Reynolds Pirates 30 24 21 21 Nick Castellanos Phillies 29 26 23 22 Esteury Ruiz Athletics 33 38 22 23 Eloy Jimenez White Sox 12 20 20 24 Ian Happ Cubs 32 27 25 25 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays 20 25 24 26 Kyle Schwarber Phillies 27 30 28 27 Byron Buxton Twins 16 15 16 28 Teoscar Hernandez Mariners 23 28 36 29 Masataka Yoshida Red Sox 46 35 30 30 Josh Lowe Rays 63 43 29 31 Lane Thomas Nationals 71 88 68 32 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks 34 40 34 33 Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks 28 70 41 34 Jorge Soler Marlins 101 78 44 35 Brandon Nimmo Mets 44 36 37 36 Steven Kwan Guardians 25 29 27 37 Spencer Steer Reds n/a n/a n/a 38 Jarred Kelenic Mariners 69 18 26 39 Tommy Edman Cardinals n/a n/a 32 40 Anthony Santander Orioles 42 44 45 41 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 38 39 38 42 Taylor Ward Angels 22 31 51 43 Christopher Morel Cubs 86 91 46 44 Jordan Walker Cardinals n/a 55 57 45 Cody Bellinger Cubs 79 37 40 46 Austin Hays Orioles 92 67 50 47 Seiya Suzuki Cubs 39 33 31 48 Whit Merrifield Blue Jays 62 65 42 49 Nolan Jones Rockies 78 95 101 50 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals 57 49 47 51 Hunter Renfroe Angels 36 34 39 52 Bryan De La Cruz Marlins 40 45 49 53 Kris Bryant Rockies 31 32 35 54 Andrew Benintendi White Sox 43 42 48 55 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees 37 50 43 56 Harrison Bader Yankees 53 46 59 57 Jose Siri Rays 51 68 52 58 Matt Vierling Tigers 56 60 98 59 Marcell Ozuna Braves 50 103 58 60 Ezequiel Duran Rangers n/a NR 107 61 Michael Conforto Giants 81 80 56 62 Jeff McNeil Mets 55 51 53 63 Leody Taveras Rangers 68 87 71 64 Dylan Carlson Cardinals 116 136 132 65 Eddie Rosario Braves 54 56 76 66 Joc Pederson Giants 67 66 78 67 Riley Greene Tigers 41 71 80 68 Andrew McCutchen Pirates 123 63 66 69 James Outman Dodgers 80 41 62 70 Alex Kirilloff Twins 64 100 64 71 Jarren Duran Red Sox 120 47 73 72 Brandon Marsh Phillies 60 48 67 73 Joey Wiemer Brewers 137 74 88 74 Jake Fraley Reds 73 97 90 75 MJ Melendez Royals 49 58 60 76 Luke Raley Rays 178 117 118 77 TJ Friedl Reds 94 92 86 78 Jurickson Profar Rockies 48 54 63 79 Luis Matos Giants NR NR NR 80 Edward Olivares Royals 59 61 81 81 Tyler O’Neill Cardinals 15 22 54 82 Charlie Blackmon Rockies 96 79 69 83 Brian Anderson Brewers 93 53 61 84 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 65 72 95 85 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 124 94 79 86 Mickey Moniak Angels NR NR 75 87 Jack Suwinski Pirates 135 84 82 88 Nick Pratto Royals n/a 137 100 89 Trent Grisham Padres 82 89 96 90 Seth Brown Athletics 66 81 77 91 Adam Duvall Red Sox 95 107 97 92 Will Benson Reds 100 NR NR 93 Alek Thomas Diamondbacks 61 62 120 94 Joey Meneses Nationals 52 73 84 95 Joey Gallo Twins 88 64 70 96 Brent Rooker Athletics 210 77 85 97 Harold Ramirez Rays 102 98 92 98 Michael Brantley Astros 77 69 94 99 Nick Senzel Reds 76 57 65 100 Max Kepler Twins 84 86 89 101 Myles Straw Guardians 83 76 87 102 Billy McKinney Yankees NR NR NR 103 Michael A. Taylor Twins 152 145 155 104 Tommy Pham Mets 133 154 174 105 Ji Hwan Bae Pirates 127 83 91 106 Ryan Noda Athletics n/a n/a n/a 107 Randal Grichuk Rockies 115 114 108 108 Jesus Sanchez Marlins 122 115 111 109 Zach McKinstry Tigers n/a n/a 72 110 Brenton Doyle Rockies 189 148 104 111 Chas McCormick Astros 90 104 114 112 Mike Tauchman Cubs NR NR NR 113 Akil Baddoo Tigers 144 147 102 114 Patrick Wisdom Cubs n/a 93 93 115 Dylan Moore Mariners 104 110 106 116 Drew Waters Royals 112 108 105 117 Mike Yastrzemski Giants 89 105 110 118 Willi Castro Twins NR NR 112 119 Aaron Hicks Orioles 154 NR NR 120 Kerry Carpenter Tigers 141 NR 158 121 Derek Hill Nationals NR NR NR 122 Trevor Larnach Twins 159 90 115 123 Wil Myers 47 59 74 124 Colton Cowser Orioles NR NR 83 125 Manuel Margot Rays 85 106 119 126 Stone Garrett Nationals 98 85 109 127 David Peralta Dodgers 111 122 139 128 Josh Palacios Pirates NR NR NR 129 Jesse Winker Brewers 70 99 136 130 Avisail Garcia Marlins 75 101 116 131 Harold Castro Rockies n/a 120 117 132 Kyle Isbel Royals 87 116 129 133 Ramon Laureano Athletics 72 82 103 134 Jonny DeLuca Dodgers NR NR 168 135 Chris Taylor Dodgers 103 146 133 136 Jason Heyward Dodgers NR 135 122 137 Adam Frazier Orioles 142 NR 121 138 Austin Slater Giants 117 118 127 139 Will Brennan Guardians 109 113 150 140 Tyrone Taylor Brewers 125 96 113 141 Victor Robles Nationals 134 121 124 142 Sal Frelick Brewers 107 144 143 143 Dairon Blanco Royals 172 NR NR 144 Andy Ibanez Tigers n/a n/a n/a 145 Kevin Kiermaier Blue Jays 147 NR 128 146 Trey Mancini Cubs 74 111 130 147 Alec Burleson Cardinals 106 75 99 148 Jake Bauers Yankees NR NR 153 149 Jo Adell Angels 153 NR 171 150 Rougned Odor Padres n/a NR 137 151 Tucupita Marcano Pirates NR NR 123 152 Mark Canha Mets 118 126 138 153 Franmil Reyes Nationals DH 4 102 125 154 Evan Carter Rangers NR 138 146 155 Nelson Velazquez Cubs 160 140 164 156 Austin Meadows Tigers 91 125 135 157 Owen Miller Brewers n/a n/a 140 158 Mitch Haniger Giants 58 52 55 159 Pavin Smith Diamondbacks 194 109 134 160 Enrique Hernandez Red Sox 139 134 144 161 Mauricio Dubon Astros 157 132 149 162 Dominic Canzone Diamondbacks NR NR NR 163 Jake Cave Phillies 179 NR NR 164 Nick Gordon Twins 110 123 170 165 Stuart Fairchild Reds 131 128 131 166 Corey Julks Astros 165 NR NR 167 Travis Jankowski Rangers NR 159 173 168 Connor Joe Pirates 208 133 141 169 Corey Dickerson Nationals 143 NR 154 170 Oswaldo Cabrera Yankees 105 131 151 171 Brad Miller Rangers 108 127 157 172 Raimel Tapia Brewers 129 160 NR 173 Preston Tucker Padres NR NR 172 174 Conner Capel Athletics 128 124 NR 175 Willie Calhoun Yankees 200 155 142

Dropping off: Luis Rengifo (126th), Bubba Thompson (145th), Gabriel Arias (147th), Sam Haggerty (148th), Sam Hilliard (152nd), Oscar Gonzalez (156th), Jose Azocar (159th), Vaun Brown (160th)