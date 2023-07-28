2023 Tight End PPR Rankings: Hello, Hockenson

Summer rolls into August as we continue to enter the thick of fantasy football draft season. Before you know it, you’ll be putting your draft strategy to the test when it’s time to make the first pick for your fantasy squad. Analyzing rankings is a perfect way to gain an understanding of the various positional landscapes, and today, we’re diving into one of fantasy football’s most difficult positions to assess: tight ends.

Our 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide is packed with industry expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. The array of tools at your disposal will surely help dominate your fantasy drafts this year, and our experts will continue to provide insight on the crucial topics ahead of the season. If you’re looking for that additional edge on draft day, you’ve come to the right place.

With our Draft Guide’s rankings tool, users have the ability to filter through multiple scoring formats, including PPR, half-PPR, dynasty and more. Whether you’re assessing players by position or by how they stack up overall, it’s crucial to have a solid grasp of who the top players are projected to be.

The tight end position continues to be one of the toughest to crack in the fantasy landscape. To everyone’s surprise, Travis Kelce sits at the top of our rankings, but it’s a mixed bag as you make your way down the list. T.J. Hockenson enters the top three after finding much success in his new threads with the Vikings. Speaking of new threads, Darren Waller finds himself a new home as one of the Giants’ top playmakers entering 2023. Plus, is this the year where Kyle Pitts finally breaks out as the fantasy superstar we drafted him to be?

With many questions needing answers, let’s have a look at the top 10:

It’s fantasy football season! Dominate your draft with the 2023 Rotoworld Football Draft Guide. Get regularly updated rankings, profiles, mock drafts and more. Click here and use promo code Draft2023 to save 20% at checkout.

2023 Fantasy Football TE Rankings | PPR

Travis Kelce, KC Mark Andrews, BAL T.J. Hockenson, MIN George Kittle, SF Kyle Pitts, ATL Dallas Goedert, PHI Darren Waller, NYG Evan Engram, JAC Pat Freiermuth, PIT David Njoku, CLE

If you want to see the rest of the picks, click here and use code BERRY20 for 20% off.