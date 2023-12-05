32 Fantasy Stats, Week 13: Jordan Love is Cooking

Arizona Cardinals

Trey McBride earned a 50 percent target share.

McBride’s laughably high target share took a hit once Kyler Murray returned, but he regained his status as the most-targeted tight end in the NFL in Week 13. McBride earned nine targets and saw both of the team’s end zone targets. He will remain a top-five fantasy tight end coming out of the Cardinals’ Week 14 bye.

Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts ran a route on 90 percent of Desmond Ridder’s dropbacks.

Pitts only amassed four receptions for 51 yards, but he returned to a full-time role and again saw more than his fair share of the team’s receiving opportunities. He logged a 32 percent target share and a 40 percent air yards share. This was the role Pitts played earlier in the season that had him flirting with TE1 numbers.

Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard set a career-high in rush attempts.

Hubbard logged 25 carries and accounted for 74 percent of the Panthers’ carries. Miles Sanders only logged eight rush attempts. The Panthers have tried to make Sanders a thing in a number of different ways, but he proves to be a worse option than Hubbard in every scenario.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jake Browning scored more fantasy points (25.66) in Week 13 than Kenny Pickett, Bryce Young, Zach Wilson, or Mac Jones have in a single game.

This was the original inspiration for the stat.

Jake Browning has now scored more fantasy points in this game than Kenny Pickett (25 games) has ever scored in a single game. — Scott Connor (@CharlesChillFFB) December 5, 2023

Browning lit the Jaguars up for 354 yards, one passing touchdown, and another score on the ground. He now has as many 25-point games as Joe Burrow this year.

Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco led all quarterbacks in air yards (534) attempted.

The rabbit hole of stats you could go down after seeing this performance never ends.

Per @NextGenStats, Joe Flacco attempted 19 passes over 10 air yards Sunday. That was the most in a game by a #Browns QB in five years. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 5, 2023

This is the most air yards attempted in a single game this year. Flacco only converted on 254 of his air yards, but his willingness to put some air under the ball is a great development for the Cleveland pass-catchers.

Dallas Cowboys

Brandin Cooks is the WR8 since Week 6.

Cooks is averaging four catches for 61 yards over that stretch. Those numbers are solid but not WR1-worthy. It’s the five touchdowns in a seven-game stretch that have put him inside the top 10 receivers. Per RotoViz, Cooks also leads the NFL in fantasy points over expected among receivers. The veteran wideout has been riding this Dallas hot streak to new heights. That will eventually come to an end, but a high-scoring affair with the Eagles in Week 14 should keep the party going for another week.

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson is eighth in rush attempts and seventh in rushing yards among quarterbacks.

Wilson is already at his highest rushing totals by attempts and yards since 2020. He is on pace for more carries in a season than he has had since 2017. Wilson has had no issues throwing touchdowns this year, but the Broncos are set on playing slow and running the ball, limiting Wilson’s passing volume and yardage output. The rushing protection has helped sustain him as a high-end QB2.

Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams ran a route on 65 percent of the Lions’ passing plays.

Williams got up to a 66 percent route rate in Week 11 and appeared to be on track toward a full-time role. His routes have since plateaued, stuck below 70 percent for three weeks.

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is sixth in EPA per dropback and 10th in CPOE since the Packers’ Week 6 bye.

Love has 14 touchdowns and four interceptions since his bye. His yards per attempt is up by half a yard. In his first five games, Love earned a 61 PFF Passing Grade. That is up to 84.6 since the bye. Love is beginning to look like the next face of the franchise in Green Bay.

Houston Texans

Dameon Pierce earned over half of the Texans’ carries for the first time since Week 5.

Pierce still left the field for passing situations, allowing Devin Singletary to earn a 44 percent snap share and a 40 percent route rate. Both marks led the team. The Texans appear to have moved Pierce back into their primary early-down role while deploying Singletary as their top option in passing situations. This is a committee to avoid until one back emerges as the victor.

Indianapolis Colts

Zack Moss was the only running back to see a carry for the Colts.

Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson combined for three targets but were otherwise uninvolved in the Indianapolis offense. As expected, Moss reclaimed his workhorse role with Jonathan Taylor out.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Parker Washington ran a route on 74 percent of the Jaguars’ dropbacks.

Christian Kirk went down with a groin injury on his first route of the day and did not return. Washington took his place in the lineup and posted a 6/61/1 line. He caught his first career touchdown on this circus catch in the third quarter.

Washington broke out during his true freshman season at Penn State with 489 yards and six scores. He earned a 28 percent College Dominator Rating. His numbers would decline for two seasons before he declared for the draft. The Jags took him in the sixth round.

Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice set a season-high in route rate (70 percent).

Rice also posted the second-highest target share of his young career at 29 percent. Both of Rice’s high-water marks in route rate and target share have come in the past two weeks. Though he’s not up to a full share of the routes, Rice appears to be established as the top receiver for Kansas City.

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has averaged 313 passing yards with Mike Williams active this year and 233 yards without Williams.

Herbert played three games with Williams this year. He topped 300 yards twice and averaged two passing touchdowns. Since Williams went down for the year, Herbert has thrown for 300 yards once and is averaging 1.6 touchdowns per game.

Los Angeles Rams

Cooper Kupp is averaging 47 yards per game on first-read targets.

Kupp saved his fantasy day with a late touchdown versus the Browns, but his usage has fallen drastically versus the past two seasons. He averaged 60 yards on first-read looks in 2022 and 77 yards in 2021. His receptions and touchdowns have also fallen in two consecutive seasons. Puka Nacua has taken over Kupp’s role, rendering the veteran a high-end WR2.

Miami Dolphins

In games when De’Von Achane has more than one carry, he has averaged 31.8 PPR points per game.

Achane only saw one carry in his first game of the year and his first game back from the knee injury which he re-aggravated after a single attempt. Outside of those two games, he has been the best fantasy option in the NFL on a per-game basis. Achane has 621 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns in his four games with more than one carry.

New England Patriots

Ezekiel Elliott set a season-high in touches (21).

Zeke rushed 17 times for 52 yards and added four catches for 40 yards. Ty Montgomery took a few snaps at running back but Zeke was the only New England back to get a carry after Rhamondre Stevenson went down. Stevenson suffered an ankle injury and won’t play in Week 14. He could be sidelined for a few more weeks after that as well.

New Orleans Saints

Taysom Hill set a season-high in rush attempts.

Hill ran 13 times for 59 yards and a score. He added two catches for 15 yards. At 15 touches, Week 13 tied Hill’s career in the metric. He saw one fewer carry than Alvin Kamara.

Week 13 TE Fantasy Usage

1. Taysom Hill (15.7 exp half PPR)

2. Trey McBride (15.1)

3. Jake Ferguson (14.4)

4. Tyler Conklin (13.9)

5. Sam LaPorta (11.5)

6. Kyle Pitts (9.7)

7. David Njoku (8.7)

8. Tucker Kraft (8.7)

9. George Kittle (8.5) — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) December 4, 2023

Per Underdog’s Hayden Winks, Hill had the highest expected fantasy points of any tight end in Week 13.

New York Jets

Dalvin Cook logged 10 touches for the first time since Week 3.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday morning Cook would see more work in Week 13 and that’s exactly what we saw. Cooks rushed nine times and accounted for 38 percent of the Jets’ carries. That is tied for his second-highest mark of the season.

Philadelphia Eagles

D’Andre Swift recorded his lowest snap share since Week 1.

Swift took the field for 42 percent of the Eagles’ snaps. His previous low was 54 percent. Swift left Week 13 early after taking a hard hit on a short target from Jalen Hurts. He left for the locker room after the hit but the apparent injury only cost him two snaps, so the low usage rates were real.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth has run a route on 63 percent of the Steelers’ dropbacks over the past two weeks.

Muth got home with nine catches for 120 yards two weeks ago, but TE1 production was always going to be unsustainable if he didn’t see his route rate grow. That didn’t happen in Week 13 and his numbers came back to Earth. Freiermuth caught three balls for 29 scoreless yards.

San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel has the most rushing touchdowns by a receiver in a single season in NFL history.

Technically, that didn’t happen this year. He set the record with eight scores in 2020. The good news is that he is now tied for the second-best season as well after scoring his fourth rushing touchdown of the year last week. He is also tied for the sixth-most rushing touchdowns by a receiver twice over, having run in three scores in 2019 and 2022.

Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf set the fastest ball-carrier speed (22.2 MPH) of the year.

In fact, his 75-yard score goes down as the fastest time for a player with the ball in his hands in the past three seasons.

DK Metcalf reached a top speed of 22.23 mph on his 73-yard TD reception, the fastest speed by a ball carrier since Week 2, 2020 (Raheem Mostert, 23.09 mph).



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/iJpLzvDPUK — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 1, 2023

He dethroned a streak of seven Miami players for the top spot on this year’s speed leaderboard.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White is fourth in the NFL in touches (222).

White opened the year earning plenty of touches and has only seen his role grow since then. He is averaging 18.5 touches per game on the season. That number is up to 20.2 since the start of November. White gets a tough matchup with the Falcons this week but remains at the top of the RB2 ranks.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans only have two running backs with a carry this year.

Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears are the only Tennessee backs to see the ball. Henry left Week 13 to get checked for a concussion in the fourth quarter and did not return. Spears obviously saw every touch in his absence. Henry is not in the league’s concussion protocol, though Spears is still worth an add in most leagues.

Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin has one game with a target share over 30 percent this year.

That is a high bar, but it’s also a bar he cleared four times in 2022 and six times in 2021. McLaurin’s one game over a 30 percent target share this season is the only instance of a Washington wideout hitting that mark. Sam Howell is spreading the ball out evenly every week, crushing the ceilings of every fantasy option involved.