NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
Rams at Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints
Chris Olave, Wan'Dale Robinson, Troy Franklin headline Week 3's Regression Files
2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches

Top Clips

nbc_pff_purdue_nd_250917.jpg
Top impact players: Purdue vs. Notre Dame
nbc_pff_wisconsion_maryland_250917.jpg
Top impact players: Maryland vs. Wisconsin
oly_atwpv_interviews_250917.jpg
Moon, Morris ecstatic after vault gold, silver

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
Rams at Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints
Chris Olave, Wan’Dale Robinson, Troy Franklin headline Week 3’s Regression Files
2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches

Top Clips

nbc_pff_purdue_nd_250917.jpg
Top impact players: Purdue vs. Notre Dame
nbc_pff_wisconsion_maryland_250917.jpg
Top impact players: Maryland vs. Wisconsin
oly_atwpv_interviews_250917.jpg
Moon, Morris ecstatic after vault gold, silver

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
College golf camp company acquires ranking platform TUGR

  
Published September 17, 2025 10:15 AM

A big acquisition in the world of junior golf:

College Golf Experience, the GCAA-endorsed college golf camp company, has bought TUGR, also known as The Universal Golf Ranking, which has both professional and junior golf rankings determined by a strokes-gained, head-to-head model. TUGR was created by a team with over 100 years of combined business, data analytics and golf experience.

TUGR prides its junior ranking on including 30% more tournaments and 25% more players than the other junior rankings, Junior Golf Scoreboard and AJGA. Its platform also includes more than just rankings, featuring ranking trends, heat maps of where players compete, and even how players perform in different weather conditions, among other tools.

“TUGR’s algorithm was created to solve one of golf’s biggest pain points – unbiased and inclusive rankings through a head-to-head methodology,” said Joshua Jacobs, CEO of CGX. “The result gives college coaches the most accurate analytics and transparent data to make informed decisions. TUGR ensures the entire junior golf and professional golf ecosystem has access to the most reliable and predictive rankings in the game.”

Jacobs added that TUGR will be run by three boards of college coaches, who will shape the platform’s “vision and direction domestically and internationally.”

TUGR’s pro ranking currently ranks Jon Rahm as the world No. 2 behind Scottie Scheffler, while amateur Jackson Koivun is seventh in the world.