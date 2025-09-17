College golf camp company acquires ranking platform TUGR

A big acquisition in the world of junior golf:

College Golf Experience, the GCAA-endorsed college golf camp company, has bought TUGR, also known as The Universal Golf Ranking, which has both professional and junior golf rankings determined by a strokes-gained, head-to-head model. TUGR was created by a team with over 100 years of combined business, data analytics and golf experience.

TUGR prides its junior ranking on including 30% more tournaments and 25% more players than the other junior rankings, Junior Golf Scoreboard and AJGA. Its platform also includes more than just rankings, featuring ranking trends, heat maps of where players compete, and even how players perform in different weather conditions, among other tools.

“TUGR’s algorithm was created to solve one of golf’s biggest pain points – unbiased and inclusive rankings through a head-to-head methodology,” said Joshua Jacobs, CEO of CGX. “The result gives college coaches the most accurate analytics and transparent data to make informed decisions. TUGR ensures the entire junior golf and professional golf ecosystem has access to the most reliable and predictive rankings in the game.”

Jacobs added that TUGR will be run by three boards of college coaches, who will shape the platform’s “vision and direction domestically and internationally.”

TUGR’s pro ranking currently ranks Jon Rahm as the world No. 2 behind Scottie Scheffler, while amateur Jackson Koivun is seventh in the world.