Full field for the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club
Published January 5, 2024 06:30 PM
The Sony Open in Hawaii is the PGA Tour’s first full-field event of the new season.
The tournament will take place, Jan. 11-14 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Here’s a look at who is committed to the 144-man field:
The Sony Open in Hawaii (January 11-14) is the second tournament of the 2024 PGA TOUR Season and first Full-Field Event.— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) January 5, 2024
Field: pic.twitter.com/Ss7v3cy3QD