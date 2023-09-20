Kapalua’s Plantation Course has reopening date after Maui wildfires

The site of the PGA Tour’s scheduled 2024 season opener is set to reopen.

The Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Resort on Maui’s west coast has been closed since Aug. 8 because of deadly wildfires that caused an estimated $5.5 billion in damage across the island and killed at least 97 people in the town of Lahaina, about 10 miles from Kapalua. On Wednesday, the resort reopened its Bay Course to resort and daily-fee play, and it plans to do the same for the Plantation on Oct. 18.

None of Kapalu’a facilities were damaged by the fires.

“Our team truly appreciates the outpouring of support from around the globe over the past six weeks,” said Alex Nakajima, Kapalua’s golf and tennis general manger. “Our staff was deeply impacted by the fires, with nearly one-third losing their homes and possessions. As associates and the community work to heal, we continue to support them; welcoming back team members to work as they are ready. As we continue the recovery process, we are reopening our two golf courses for Kamaʻāina (local residents) on island and for those planning their return to Maui. As millions discovered during the pandemic, a round of golf can be good medicine for the mind, body and soul.”

The Sentry, formerly known as the Sentry Tournament of Champions, has been contested at Kapalua since 1999. Next year’s competition dates for the Tour’s lid-lifter and first signature event are Jan. 4-7.

Back at the Tour Championship in late August, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was asked about the status of the tournament on Maui considering the devastation.

“We hope to be a source of inspiration for the great people of Maui and Lahaina by the time that we get to Maui in January,” Monahan said. “I think at this point there’s so many unknowns, and we want to be respectful of the challenges. We want to help be a part of the revitalization. There are a lot of considerations. We’re committed, you know, if it makes — if we’re allowed to, if we’re invited, if we’re embraced, given all that needs to be accomplished, we will be there 100%. But I think at this point right now that’s outside of our hands.”