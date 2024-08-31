 Skip navigation
Michigan Stadium
What college football games are on today: Week 1 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Darlington Raceway
DeShaun Foster
UCLA vs. Hawaii Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31

Haiden Deegan on missing the 2024 Motocross of Nations: Team decision focuses on healing from wrist injury

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published August 31, 2024 06:00 AM

Responding to criticism about the decision to skip the 2024 Motocross of Nations, which will be held in Matterley Basin, United Kingdom, October 4-9, 2024, Haiden Deegan announced on Instagram that his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team wants him to spend the off-season healing from minor surgery to remove a plate from his wrist.

“Wanted to get the record straight,” Deegan posted on social media. “I have hardware in my wrist that needs to be taken out after SMX [the SuperMotocross World Championship] and will have to heal, so the team has made the decision to not let me attend the MXoN to make sure I can make pre season training this year on time to give me the best chance at a [Supercross] title. So don’t get it confused. I’m a racer and wanted to race, and if the opportunity comes up in the future I’d be stoked to do it, thanks to everyone that supports me.”

Deegan finished second in the Supercross 250 East Championship in each of the last two years and said in the post-race news conference following the Ironman National that he believes he should to win a title in that division before moving up the 450 class.

Deegan was not originally scheduled to make a full-time campaign in 2023 but after narrowly missing the podium in his first two races in Houston, Texas, and Tampa, Florida, he was quickly elevated out of the Supercross Futures. He finished fourth in Pro Motocross later in the year and won the inaugural SMX Championship.

Once a rider wins a 250 Supercross championship, he has one season to defend and then must advance into 450s. No such rules apply to Motocross or SuperMotocross.

