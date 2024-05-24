 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson
Previewing and Betting the Indianapolis 500: Larson Looking for the Rare Double
nbc_nas_indy_squierindy500nasdoveressay_200818.jpg
Indianapolis 500 traditions: Milk chug, kissing bricks, winner’s wreath, Borg Warner trophy
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - Round One
LIV’s Richard Bland co-leads at Senior PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ncaalatest_240524.jpg
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
nbc_pft_watson_240524.jpg
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
nbc_pft_draft_240524.jpg
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Indy 500 on NBC in 2024: How to watch, start times, live stream, schedule for race’s 108th running

  
Published May 24, 2024 09:20 AM

A trio of Team Penske stars will lead the 108th Indy 500 to the green flag, and NBC Sports will have full coverage of the May 26 race with schedules and start times below.

After posting a record-setting four-lap pole qualifying average, Scott McLaughlin will start first at Indianapolis Motor Speedway alongside teammates Will Power and Josef Newgarden.

Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indy 500 winner, will start fourth, followed by teammate Kyle Larson, who will attempt to become the fifth driver to race the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the same day.

The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Indy 500 celebrities 2024: Ken Griffey Jr driving pace car, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and more
The 2024 Indy 500 takes place this Sunday, May 26. Head to NBC and Peacock at 11:00 AM ET for a day of speed, stars, and excitement.

STARTING LINEUP: Where the 33 drivers will take the green flag

Carb Day final practice is Friday, May 24 at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on Peacock. The annual Pit Stop Competition will follow at 2:30-4 p.m. and also on Peacock.

Peacock also will carry the Indy 500 Festival Parade from noon-2 p.m. ET Saturday and the Monday night victory celebration from 8:30-11 p.m. ET.

Here are the details and start times for the 108th Indy 500 (all times are ET):

TV info, Indy 500 start times, schedule

5 a.m.: Garage opens
6 a.m.: Gates open
6:30 a.m.: Tech inspection
9 a.m.: Cars pushed to pit lane
10:30 a.m.: Cars on the starting grid
11:47 a.m.: Driver introductions
12:38 p.m.: Command to start engines
12:45 p.m.: Green flag for the 108th Indy 500

How can I watch the Indy 500 on TV?

Click here for the full broadcast schedule on Peacock and NBC for May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Indy 500 will be shown on NBC. Prerace coverage will begin exclusively on Peacock and NBC at 11 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

Mike Tirico will be the host for NBC’s telecast alongside Danica Patrick and Jimmie Johnson (who also will be racing the Coca-Cola 600).

Leigh Diffey will be the play-by-play announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. The pit reporters are Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dave Burns and Dillon Welch. Jeff Burton and Kim Coon also are part of the telecast as roaming reporters.

Universo will provide a Spanish-language telecast on Universo and streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app. Veronica Rodriguez will provide on-site reports from IMS. Host Veronica Rodriguez will join race announcers Sergio Rodriguez and Jaime Macias to provide Indy 500 commentary.