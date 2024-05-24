Indy 500 on NBC in 2024: How to watch, start times, live stream, schedule for race’s 108th running

A trio of Team Penske stars will lead the 108th Indy 500 to the green flag, and NBC Sports will have full coverage of the May 26 race with schedules and start times below.

After posting a record-setting four-lap pole qualifying average, Scott McLaughlin will start first at Indianapolis Motor Speedway alongside teammates Will Power and Josef Newgarden.

Arrow McLaren’s Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indy 500 winner, will start fourth, followed by teammate Kyle Larson, who will attempt to become the fifth driver to race the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the same day.

Indy 500 celebrities 2024: Ken Griffey Jr driving pace car, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and more The 2024 Indy 500 takes place this Sunday, May 26. Head to NBC and Peacock at 11:00 AM ET for a day of speed, stars, and excitement.

STARTING LINEUP: Where the 33 drivers will take the green flag

Carb Day final practice is Friday, May 24 at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on Peacock. The annual Pit Stop Competition will follow at 2:30-4 p.m. and also on Peacock.

Peacock also will carry the Indy 500 Festival Parade from noon-2 p.m. ET Saturday and the Monday night victory celebration from 8:30-11 p.m. ET.

Here are the details and start times for the 108th Indy 500 (all times are ET):

TV info, Indy 500 start times, schedule

5 a.m.: Garage opens

6 a.m.: Gates open

6:30 a.m.: Tech inspection

9 a.m.: Cars pushed to pit lane

10:30 a.m.: Cars on the starting grid

11:47 a.m.: Driver introductions

12:38 p.m.: Command to start engines

12:45 p.m.: Green flag for the 108th Indy 500

How can I watch the Indy 500 on TV?

The Indy 500 will be shown on NBC. Prerace coverage will begin exclusively on Peacock and NBC at 11 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

Mike Tirico will be the host for NBC’s telecast alongside Danica Patrick and Jimmie Johnson (who also will be racing the Coca-Cola 600).

Leigh Diffey will be the play-by-play announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. The pit reporters are Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dave Burns and Dillon Welch. Jeff Burton and Kim Coon also are part of the telecast as roaming reporters.

Universo will provide a Spanish-language telecast on Universo and streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app. Veronica Rodriguez will provide on-site reports from IMS. Host Veronica Rodriguez will join race announcers Sergio Rodriguez and Jaime Macias to provide Indy 500 commentary.