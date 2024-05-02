NBC Sports’ May 2024 broadcast schedule for Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500
NBC Sports released its broadcast schedule for May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, presenting more than 60 hours of programming across NBC, Peacock and Universo.
Coverage of the 108th Indy 500 will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26 on NBC, Universo and Peacock, which is the exclusive streaming home of practice, qualifying warmup and races during the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season. Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for Indy NXT races. Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2024.
NBC Sports also will have full coverage of the Sonsio Grand Prix weekend which will be held May 10-11 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Peacock will be the home of Indy 500 practice and qualifying with more than 50 hours of coverage starting Tuesday, May 14 at 9:15 a.m. ET. NBC will air three hours of Indy 500 qualifying coverage on Sunday, May 19 starting at 3 p.m. ET, determining the pole winner and starting lineup for the 108th Indy 500.
Here’s the full schedule for the 108th Indy 500 practice, qualifying and the race across NBC, Peacock and Universo:
|Date
|Event
|Platform(s)
|Time (ET)
|Tues., May 14
|Indy 500 Practice
|Peacock
|9:15-11:15 a.m.
|Indy 500 Practice
|Peacock
|1-6 p.m.
|Wed., May 15
|Indy 500 Practice
|Peacock
|12-6 p.m.
|Thurs., May 16
|Indy 500 Practice
|Peacock
|12-6 p.m.
|Fri., May 17
|Indy 500 Practice
|Peacock
|12-6 p.m.
|Sat., May 18
|Indy 500 Practice
|Peacock
|8:30-9:30 a.m.
|Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying
|Peacock
|11 a.m.-5:50 p.m.
|Sun., May 19
|Indy 500 Top 12 and Last Chance Practice
|Peacock
|12-2 p.m.
|Indy 500 Top 12, Last Chance, and Fast Six Qualifying
|NBC, Peacock
|3-6 p.m.
|Mon., May 20
|Indy 500 Practice
|Peacock
|1-3 p.m.
|Fri., May 24
|Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day
|Peacock
|11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge
|Peacock
|2:30-4 p.m.
|Sat., May 25
|Indy 500 Parade
|Peacock
|12-2 p.m.
|Sun., May 26
|Indy 500 Pre-Race
|NBC, Peacock, Universo
|11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|108th Running of the Indianapolis 500
|NBC, Peacock, Universo
|12:30-4 p.m.
|Mon., May 27
|Indy 500 Victory Celebration
|Peacock
|8:30-11 p.m.
Here’s the broadcast schedule for the Sonsio Grand Prix on the IMS road course:
|Date
|Event
|Platform(s)
|Time (ET)
|Fri., May 10
|Practice 1
|Peacock
|9:30-10:45 a.m.
|Practice 2
|Peacock
|1:10-2:10 p.m.
|Qualifying
|Peacock
|4:20-5:50 p.m.
|INDY NXT by Firestone Race 1
|Peacock
|6:10-7:20 p.m.
|Sat., May 11
|Final Warm-Up
|Peacock
|11:15-11:45 a.m.
|INDY NXT by Firestone Race 2
|Peacock
|1-2:10 p.m.
|Sonsio Grand Prix – Pre-Race
|NBC, Peacock
|3-3:30 p.m.
|Sonsio Grand Prix
|NBC, Peacock
|3:30-5:30 p.m.
|Sonsio Grand Prix – Post-Race
|NBC, Peacock
|5:30-6 p.m.