NBC Sports’ May 2024 broadcast schedule for Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500

NBC Sports released its broadcast schedule for May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, presenting more than 60 hours of programming across NBC, Peacock and Universo.

Coverage of the 108th Indy 500 will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 26 on NBC, Universo and Peacock, which is the exclusive streaming home of practice, qualifying warmup and races during the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season. Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for Indy NXT races. Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2024.

NBC Sports also will have full coverage of the Sonsio Grand Prix weekend which will be held May 10-11 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Peacock will be the home of Indy 500 practice and qualifying with more than 50 hours of coverage starting Tuesday, May 14 at 9:15 a.m. ET. NBC will air three hours of Indy 500 qualifying coverage on Sunday, May 19 starting at 3 p.m. ET, determining the pole winner and starting lineup for the 108th Indy 500.

Here’s the full schedule for the 108th Indy 500 practice, qualifying and the race across NBC, Peacock and Universo:



Date

Event

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Tues., May 14

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

9:15-11:15 a.m.

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

1-6 p.m.

Wed., May 15

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

12-6 p.m.

Thurs., May 16

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

12-6 p.m.

Fri., May 17

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

12-6 p.m.

Sat., May 18

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

8:30-9:30 a.m.

Indy 500 Full Field Qualifying

Peacock

11 a.m.-5:50 p.m.

Sun., May 19

Indy 500 Top 12 and Last Chance Practice

Peacock

12-2 p.m.

Indy 500 Top 12, Last Chance, and Fast Six Qualifying

NBC, Peacock

3-6 p.m.

Mon., May 20

Indy 500 Practice

Peacock

1-3 p.m.

Fri., May 24

Indy 500 Final Practice on Carb Day

Peacock

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge

Peacock

2:30-4 p.m.

Sat., May 25

Indy 500 Parade

Peacock

12-2 p.m.

Sun., May 26

Indy 500 Pre-Race

NBC, Peacock, Universo

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

108th Running of the Indianapolis 500

NBC, Peacock, Universo

12:30-4 p.m.

Mon., May 27

Indy 500 Victory Celebration

Peacock

8:30-11 p.m.



Here’s the broadcast schedule for the Sonsio Grand Prix on the IMS road course:

