SuperMotocross Playoffs 2024 Round 2 at Texas Motor Speedway: How to watch, schedule, venue, track map

Points are doubled this week for Round 2 of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas and the intensity rises accordingly.

Jett Lawrence won his third SMX race in four starts last week at zMax Dragway, but the competition was closer than it has ever been with the return of Eli Tomac to top form. A new week brings fresh opportunities for the field.

Texas is a must-win psychological race for Chase Sexton. He cannot continue to finish behind Lawrence if he wants to have any chance of securing his second championship of the season. He simply must prove that his Pro Motocross title does not have an asterisk attached.

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan has become the rider to beat, but he had issues in North Carolina. He needs to clean up his starts to put himself in a strong position for the season-ending race at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 2 of the 2024 SuperMotocross season at Texas Motor Speedway:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Motocross Round 2 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, will begin live Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with a same-day encore at 6 p.m. on the USA Network (September 8, 4. p.m. ET). The program will re-air on CNBC at 1 a.m. Monday.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

Illustrated Track Map

Feld Entertainment

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Friday Schedule *

11:30 a.m.: Rider Track Walk

12:30 p.m.: Pre-Race Press Conference – SMX Main Stage

2:15 p.m.: 250 Class Unseeded Free Practice

2:30 p.m.: 250 Class Seeded Free Practice

2:45 p.m.: 450 Class Seeded Free Practice

3:00 p.m.: 450 Class Unseeded Free Practice

3:40 p.m.: 250 Class Unseeded Free Practice

3:55 p.m.: 250 Class Seeded Free Practice

4:10 p.m.: 450 Class Seeded Free Practice

4:25 p.m.: 450 Class Unseeded Free Practice

6:00 p.m.: Podcast Mashup – SMX Main Stage

7:00 p.m.: FanFest Ends

* Separate ticket required for Friday FanFest

Qualification

9:20 a.m.: 250 Class Unseeded Qualifying

9:35 a.m.: 250 Class Seeded Qualifying

9:50 a.m.: 450 Class Seeded Qualifying

10:05 a.m.: 450 Class Unseeded Qualifying

10:30 a.m.: Promoter Track Walk #1

10:55 a.m.: 250 Class Unseeded Qualifying

11:10 a.m.: 250 Class Seeded Qualifying

11:25 a.m.: 450 Class Seeded Qualifying

11:40 a.m.: 450 Class Unseeded Qualifying

Afternoon Program

12:05 p.m.: Promoter Track Walk #2

12:30 p.m.: 250 Class Last Chance Qualifier

12:41 p.m.: 450 Class Last Chance Qualifier

12:48 p.m.: Promoter Track Walk #3

2:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

3:04 p.m.: 250SMX Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

3:39 p.m.: 450SMX Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

4:48 p.m.: 250SMX Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

5:28 p.m.: 450SMX Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

