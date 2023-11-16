 Skip navigation
Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole a unanimous winner of his 1st AL Cy Young Award, Blake Snell takes NL prize
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round Two
R. Yin's rent did go up after breakout season, and so did her fame
NCAA Football: Southern California at California
2024 NFL Draft: Ranking the Tanking Based on Over/Under Win Totals

Curry out Thursday with sore right knee; Warriors await word on Green suspension

  
Published November 15, 2023 07:09 PM
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on November 01, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In a sign of how much Chris Paul has meant to the Warriors, they have a surprising +5.6 net rating this young season when both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are off the court.

That is reason for some optimism for Golden State as it is set to host Oklahoma City Thursday night because they will be without Curry due to a lingering right knee injury, and maybe Green as the team aways word on a possible suspension for his chokehold of Rudy Gobert.

Curry being out is official the team announced, adding the vague phrasing he will be re-evaluated later in the week.

The Warriors host the Thunder again on Saturday then the Rockets on Monday.

The Warriors are waiting to hear if Draymond Green will be available for those games.

A suspension for Green seems likely after he put the Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert in a headlock/sleeper hold during an on-court scuffle that started between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels.

Green, Thompson and McDaniels were all ejected.

Considering Green’s history — he had been ejected 18 times previously in his career — a suspension in this case seems likely, the only question is how long (word likely comes down Wednesday night or Thursday morning). While the NBA can be hard to predict in these matters, and Green appeared to be on tilt the past couple of games, the most likely answer is two or three games. However, league disciplinarian Joe Dumars could go in a lot of different directions.

This would leave the Warriors without critical parts of their core for at least a game and maybe a few. The Warriors are off to a 6-6 start that finds them currently the eighth seed in what is expected to be a very tight Western Conference this season.

