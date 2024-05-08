Watch Now
How NBA challenges can question player credibility
NBA officiating analyst and former referee Steve Javie shares insights with Dan Patrick on how the league’s last two-minute reports play into game transparency and reviews the officiating in recent playoff games.
Breen: Knicks’ Brunson has ‘incredible work ethic’
Mike Breen joins Dan Patrick to discuss the New York Knicks' playoff series against the Indiana Pacers and how Jalen Brunson's move from Dallas to New York has been a revelation.
Finch: Edwards, Minnesota’s defense key vs. Denver
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch joins DPS ahead of Game 3 vs. the Nuggets to weigh in on how Anthony Edwards’ growth and Minnesota’s improved defense have helped them throughout the season and playoffs.
Lunch Money: Roll with Hart, Hartenstein in Game 2
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell eye Isaiah Hartenstein's rebounds and Josh Hart's assists in Game 2 against the Pacers as they aim to turn lunch money into dinner money.
Hanzlik: DEN ‘out of its system,’ still fixable
Bill Hanzlik joins Dan Patrick to talk about the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series, where Anthony Edwards is taking over but the Nuggets can still fix things in time to advance.
Officiating detracts from Brunson’s performance
NBA analyst Tim Legler joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the officiating in Game 1 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, Jalen Brunson's emergence, Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama and more.
Edwards at tip of NBA’s ‘youth movement’
The Dan Patrick Show explains why the NBA’s youth movement is here, with young stars like Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leaving big impressions in the playoffs.
Windhorst: Murray’s behavior vs. MIN ‘inexcusable’
Brian Windhorst joins Dan Patrick to analyze the kicked ball call in the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers game and the Nuggets' Jamal Murray's frustrations boiling over against the Timberwolves.
Edwards raising expectations for Timberwolves
Amid the recent comparisons of Anthony Edwards to Michael Jordan, The Dan Patrick Show discusses whether it's awesome or a burden to the budding NBA star.
Brunson proving he’s a No. 1 option for Knicks
The Dan Patrick Show debates the officiating down the stretch in Game 1 of Pacers-Knicks after New York took a 1-0 series lead, and breaks down Jalen Brunson's "wonderful" performance once again to show that he's a star.
Miller sees ‘some correlation’ between Edwards, MJ
Reggie Miller joins Dan Patrick to discuss the impressive play of Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, why nobody should count the Denver Nuggets out and his memories from the Knicks-Pacers rivalry.
Lunch Money: The Met Bet Gala Edition
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell explain why betting on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to produce in Game 1 of Knicks-Pacers can help turn lunch money into dinner money.
Do Clippers get a hall pass for underachieving?
Dan Patrick discusses why the playoff elimination of the Clippers on a Friday almost felt scripted, as well as the seemingly lack of pressure and criticism compared to the way the Lakers are covered in the same city.