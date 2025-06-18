Williams could be worth bet to win NBA Finals MVP

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Liberty v Indiana Fever
2025 WNBA MVP Odds: Betting, futures, predictions including Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, frontrunners
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Oneil Cruz atop the league, Mets stay stout in run game
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
Why and where Jordan Spieth needed to ‘throw a few back’ following U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_maverickmcnealyinterviewv2_250618.jpg
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
nbc_golf_lpga75feature_250618.jpg
LPGA Tour’s pioneers reflect on 75 year legacy
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250618.jpg
Back Nesmith over 16.5 points in NBA Finals Game 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Liberty v Indiana Fever
2025 WNBA MVP Odds: Betting, futures, predictions including Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, frontrunners
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Oneil Cruz atop the league, Mets stay stout in run game
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
Why and where Jordan Spieth needed to ‘throw a few back’ following U.S. Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_maverickmcnealyinterviewv2_250618.jpg
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
nbc_golf_lpga75feature_250618.jpg
LPGA Tour’s pioneers reflect on 75 year legacy
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250618.jpg
Back Nesmith over 16.5 points in NBA Finals Game 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Williams could be worth bet to win NBA Finals MVP

June 18, 2025 11:59 AM
Drew Dinsick and Trysta Krick examine why the door is still cracked open for Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams to win the NBA Finals MVP award if the series goes to seven games.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250618.jpg
01:41
Back Nesmith over 16.5 points in NBA Finals Game 6
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250618.jpg
02:09
Is Philly eyeing Edgecombe over Bailey at No. 3?
new_chet.jpg
02:39
Bet on Thunder’s Game 6 alt spread against Pacers
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250617.jpg
02:08
Harper the overwhelming favorite to be No. 2 pick
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250617.jpg
01:27
Fade SGA’s assists prop against Pacers in Game 6
nbc_roto_mostthrees_250616.jpg
01:35
Bet against Haliburton for most threes in Finals
nbc_roto_pacersthundersv3_250616.jpg
01:55
Bet the under in Thunder vs. Pacers Game 5
nbc_bte_okcindplayerprops_250616.jpg
01:36
Target Siakam’s point total in NBA Finals Game 5
nbc_roto_shaioverunder_250613.jpg
01:37
Target Gilgeous-Alexander’s player prop in Game 4
nbc_roto_finalsoverunder_250613.jpg
01:51
Favor under 6.5 games for NBA Finals
rotofinalsmvphalisiakam_(1).jpg
01:50
Finals MVP a ‘close call’ between Pacers stars
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250612.jpg
02:16
Target the under in Pacers vs. Thunder Game 4
nbc_roto_okcpacersprv_250611.jpg
01:46
Pacers’ Siakam, Turner lead Game 3 player props
nbc_roto_kdnextteam_250611.jpg
02:10
Durant next team odds: Spurs, Rockets, Knicks
nbc_roto_giannisnextteam_250611.jpg
02:03
Unpacking odds of Giannis returning to the Bucks
nbc_roto_okcindgm3_250611.jpg
01:48
Pacers won’t ‘have answers’ for Thunder in Game 3
nbc_bte_nbafinalsassists_250610.jpg
01:42
‘Don’t lay the chalk’ for most NBA Finals assists
nbc_bte_okcindtotalgames_250610.jpg
01:58
Bet on Thunder to win NBA Finals in five games
nbc_roto_3pointers_250609.jpg
01:22
Roll with Haliburton to score most 3-pointers
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250609.jpg
02:00
Ride with the Pacers moneyline in Game 3 vs. OKC
nbc_bte_okcindgame2_250606.jpg
01:51
Take Siakam to record over 6.5 rebounds in Game 2
nbc_roto_indokcgm2_250606.jpg
02:41
Thunder in big trouble after Game 1 loss to Pacers
haliburton_game_1.jpg
01:34
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
nbc_roto_finalslongshot_v2_250605.jpg
02:19
Bet on Holmgren, Nembhard to win NBA Finals MVP
nbc_roto_knickscoach_250604.jpg
01:56
Malone favored to become next head coach of Knicks
nbc_roto_pacersokc_250604.jpg
01:57
NBA Finals Game 1 could feature ‘lopsided scoring’
mathuringilgeousalexander.jpg
02:15
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
nbc_roto_mostastnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:18
Haliburton ‘a layup’ for most NBA Finals assists
nbc_roto_mostrebnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:29
Holmgren is best play for most NBA Finals rebounds
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250530.jpg
02:00
Pacers home favorites against Knicks in Game 6

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_maverickmcnealyinterviewv2_250618.jpg
04:37
How KPMG has helped McNealy reach new heights
nbc_golf_lpga75feature_250618.jpg
06:22
LPGA Tour’s pioneers reflect on 75 year legacy
nbc_roto_concacafgoldcup_250618.jpg
01:33
Bet both USA and Saudi Arabia to score in Gold Cup
nbc_roto_fevervalkyries_250618.jpg
01:57
‘Testing the numbers’ in Fever-Valkyries matchup
nbc_horse_princeofwales_250618.jpg
04:41
Ombudsman surges to win Prince of Wales’s Stakes
nbc_dps_imanshumpertinterviewnbafinals_250618.jpg
16:00
Shumpert: Haliburton playing injured is dangerous
nbc_dps_stevelevyinterview_250618.jpg
08:54
Panthers made McDavid, Draisaitl look ‘pedestrian’
nbc_dps_teamdynastyconversation_250618.jpg
11:33
What defines a sports dynasty?
ruoning_yin.jpg
01:08
LPGA’s greatest inspirations on and off the course
nbc_imsa_glenpreviewv2_250617.jpg
11:04
What to watch for during Six Hours of the Glen
nbc_golf_gc_paulknopp_250617.jpg
03:58
KPMG CEO explains record-tying KPMG Women’s purse
nbc_golf_gt_kpmg_stacylewis_250617.jpg
07:26
Lewis: KPMG has been a huge part of my golf career
nbc_golf_gt_kpmg_newinski_250617.jpg
02:51
How KPMG is ‘bringing excellence’ to women’s golf
nbc_cbb_marqkamjonescomp_250617.jpg
03:18
HLs: Jones’ best from Marquette’s 24-25 season
nbc_roto_reynolds_250717.jpg
01:35
‘Not much competition’ for Jets WR2 job
high_point_bmoments.jpg
10:10
Pro Motocross 2025: High Point biggest moments
nbc_roto_camakers_250617.jpg
01:30
Akers could be insurance policy for Saints in 2025
nbc_golf_gc_nellykordapresser_250617.jpg
10:45
Korda ‘ready’ for KPMG Women’s amid neck flare-up
nbc_golf_gcmajafullinterview_250617.jpg
08:01
Stark: Weight of USWO win ‘hasn’t landed yet’
nbc_dlb_durantknicks_250617.jpg
07:18
Unpacking Knicks reported disinterest in Durant
nbc_golf_gc_bethannerogersreport_250617.jpg
07:38
LPGA golfers ready for test at Fields Ranch East
nbc_golf_gc_savaricasreportreax_250617.jpg
08:48
PGA Tour golfers react to Rolapp being named CEO
collier.jpg
01:49
Lynx a clear bet to make against struggling Aces
nbc_golf_gc_nordqvistinterview_250617.jpg
06:05
Nordqvist up to ‘challenge’ as Solheim Cup captain
nbc_horse_breederdcupeskchat_250617.jpg
02:13
Inside the future Breeders’ Cup locations
nbc_roto_zachneto_250617.jpg
01:12
Angels’ Neto a top-10 fantasy shortstop
nbc_golf_gc_linngrantinterview_250617.jpg
08:27
Grant is ‘finding peace with game’ on LPGA Tour
nbc_roto_pepiot_250617.jpg
01:33
Rays’ Pepiot a ‘clear top-25' starting pitcher
nbc_dlb_bradmarchand_250617.jpg
04:04
Marchand’s success not getting ‘proper reverence’
minnesota_lynx.jpg
01:22
Lynx most valuable favorite to win WNBA title