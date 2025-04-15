2025 NFL Draft player comps: Player profiles, predictions for Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and more

The rule is simple: never force a player comparison. Yet, when they hit, it paints an excellent picture for NFL draft fans.

There are all types of player comparisons too, from body types, athletic profiles, play styles and high end outcomes. Here are some of my favorites for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Comp: DeMarco Murray (2011-'17; DAL, PHI, TEN)

Just like Murray coming out of school, Hampton is a physical, pro ready pass catcher and runner. They each jumped an absurd 130 inches in the broad jump (96th percentile) and possess sub 4.5 wheels on a dense frame.

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Comp: Chris Carson (2017-'21; SEA)

It’s a shame Carson’s NFL career was heavily impacted and then ended by injuries. From 2018-2019 he was a physical, downhill workhorse back that wasn’t a zero in the pass game either. Judkins brings a similar skill set, with even more upside.

Carson checked in at 5-11 ¾ and 218 pounds before the draft with a 1.52 10-yard split, a 39-inch vertical and 130-inch broad jump. Judkins checked in at 5-11 ⅝ and 221 pounds with a 1.51 10-yard split, 38 ½-inch vertical and 132-inch broad jump.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Comp: Courtland Sutton (2018-Active; DEN)

Sutton wasn’t overly fast or explosive as a prospect, but he was excellent at tracking the ball, positioning himself and winning at the catch point. McMillan shows flashes of mastering that and both are better route runners than they get credit for.

Travis Hunter, WR, Colorado

Comp: Chad Johnson (2001-'11; CIN. NE)

Lofty comparisons are dangerous and this falls into that bucket when you bring up a receiver that had seven seasons topping 1,000 yards in the NFL. Yet, Hunter’s twitch, ball skills and slender build give me “Ochocino” flashbacks.

Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Comp: Eddie Royal (2008-'16; DEN, SD, CHI)

This comparison is all about the play speed for these slender wide receivers. Royal played to his 4.39 timed speed as does Williams with his 4.4 40-yard dash. Whether it’s a vertical route or a screen, one touch can change the game from these guys. Despite his size, Williams is underrated in contested situations with his 36 ½-inch vertical (Royal jumped 36 inches).

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Comp: Brandon Aiyuk (2020-Active; SF)

Aiyuk has a bigger catch radius than Burden, but they both stand 6-feet tall and weigh around 205 pounds with dangerous movement skills before and after the catch. Burden’s 2023 tape resembled Aiyuk more than 2024, but that player is still in there somewhere.

Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Comp: Josh Downs (2023-Active; IND)

Noel is more dense than Downs, but the play style and testing for these slot receivers is very similar. With a limited catch radius for each (4th percentile arm length for Noel, 13th percentile for Downs), they need to create consistent separation.

They do that with their athleticism, with Noel running a 1.51 10-yard, posting a 41 ½-inch vertical and 134-inch broad jump. Downs ran a 1.49 10-yard, posted a 38 ½-inch vertical and 131-inch broad jump. It’s extremely difficult for cornerbacks to mirror them from the slot.

Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee

Comp: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2018-Active; GB, KC, BUF, NO)

Thornton averaged an absurd 25.4 yards per reception in 2024, a true vertical threat for Tennessee’s offense.

He’s almost an MVS clone when it comes to measurables and testing as he came in at 6-4 ⅝, 205 pounds, 32 ⅛-inch arm length, ran a 4.3 40-yard dash and posted a 126-inch broad jump. Valdes-Scantling came in at 6-4, 206 pounds, 32 ¼-inch arm length, ran a 4.37 40-yard dash and posted a 124-inch broad jump.

Andrew Armstrong, WR, Arkansas

Comparison: Tim Patrick (2018-Active; DEN, DET)

Both are big (hovering around 6-4), physical perimeter receivers who play with an edge.

Armstrong has an 88th percentile wingspan, ran a 4.51 40-yard dash, jumped 37.5 inches in the vertical and posted a 6.97 three cone. Patrick has 91st percentile arm length, ran a 4.47, jumped 37.5 inches in the vertical and posted a 6.99 three cone.

Tyler Warren, TE Penn State

Comp: Jeremy Shockey (2002-'11; NYG, NO, CAR)

I know what you’re thinking and the answer is no, it’s not just the hair. Coming out of Miami, Shockey was a 6-4 ¾, 255-pound weapon at tight end who could win the ball in the air and run right through you after the catch.

Warren checked in at the NFL Combine at 6-5 ½, 256 pounds and we’ve seen the same skill set on tape last season. The presence Shockey had coming off the line of scrimmage not only as a blocker, but as a middle of the field target (working the seam) is how Warren will upgrade an NFL offense.

Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Comp: Kenny Clark (2016-Active; GB)

Two former high school wrestlers who know how to unlock power from their lower half but lack length. Early in his career, Clark was a powerhouse against the run and Graham will bring the same kind of presence to an NFL defense immediately.

Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

Comp: D.J. Reader (2016-Active; HOU, CIN, DET)

These guys bring the beef to the middle of a defense, clearing out space for everyone else around them. Williams consistently controls the point of attack against the run and can take on double teams with his 330-plus pound frame.

Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska

Comp: John Franklin-Myers (2018-Active; LAR, NYJ, DEN)

Both play slightly under 290 pounds, but they attack blockers with heavy, 10-inch hands to knock the opposition off balance. They aren’t overly agile or twitchy, but can play multiple alignments with power and immense effort.

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Comp: Brian Burns (2019-Active; CAR, NYG)

It’s never easy to find a comparison for a player as highly regarded as Carter, but him and Burns win in very similar ways as 250-pound edge rushers. They both possess excellent explosiveness off the ball to win around tackles with the speed rush. Each can hit blockers with a nasty spin move and they have tremendous closing speed to finish plays.

Carter has a good chance to “outplay” this comparison, but it paints the picture of the unique athleticism he has up front. Burns ran a 96th percentile 40-yard dash, posted a 96th percentile broad jump and had an 83rd percentile three cone in 2019.

Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Comp: Harold Landry (2018-Active; TEN)

Edge rushers lacking length and mass (Green is 6-3 ⅛, 251 pounds, 32-inch arms compared to Landry at 6-2 ⅜, 252 pounds, 32 ⅞-inch arms) need to not only play above their weight, but show excellent burst and agility.

The numbers to know here are the three cone (6.85 for Green, 6.88 for Landry) and the short shuttle (4.25 for Green, 4.19 for Landry). Those are exceptional times and watching each as prospects, it did not come as a surprise for scouts. Blockers simply don’t have the explosiveness and flexibility to match up with these guys on an island when they are at their best.

Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Comp: Antonio Cromartie (2006-'16; SD, NYJ, ARI, IND)

Both are big, explosive man cover corners with long speed. Revel has plays on tape where his technique fails him, but he is so gifted he can recover and make a play on the football. Early in his career, Cromartie was the same way. These are the types of cornerbacks you want standing across from gigantic perimeter playmakers in the NFL.

Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

Comp: Rasul Douglas (2017-Active; PHI, CAR, GB, BUF)

What these guys lack in speed, they make up for with size, length, and physicality to disrupt wide receivers before and at the catch point. Douglas ran a 4.59 40-yard dash, which can raise a red flag for teams in the pre-draft process, but he’s had a long successful NFL career. Thomas ran a 4.58 at his pro day, but there’s enough on tape showing a high compete level and a lack of panic in coverage.

Kevin Winston Jr., SAF, Penn State

Comp: DeShon Elliott (2019-Active; BAL, DET, MIA, PIT)

Both are dense, tough enforcers who can set the tone for a defense. Elliott (who checked in at 6-0 ⅞, 210 pounds with 32 ¼-inch arms pre-draft) does his best work downhill. Winston Jr. (who checked in at 6-1 ½, 215 pounds, 32 ½-inch arms) is very similar as a reliable tackler who treats the line of scrimmage as his personal territory to protect. I think he’s become significantly underrated in this class as he recovers from an early season ACL tear.