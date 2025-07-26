 Skip navigation
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa leaves with bruised back after collision with teammate Brandon Marsh
AUTO: APR 26 NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
Indianapolis starting lineup: Chase Briscoe claims NASCAR Cup pole at home track
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd3hl_250726.jpg
Padraig Harrington leads fellow Open champ Justin Leonard at Senior Open

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies
AUTO: APR 26 NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
Yankees captain Aaron Judge to go on injured list with flexor strain but no damage to UCL in elbow

  
Published July 26, 2025 05:26 PM
Jones' power production can't be ignored
July 25, 2025 04:00 PM
James Schiano evaluates the potential of New York Yankees top prospect Spencer Jones, explaining why the 24-year-old outfielder's power production can't be ignored as he's compiled 29 home runs in the minors this season.

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge will go on the injured list with a flexor strain in his right elbow, but a scan showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament of the two-time AL MVP.

Manager Aaron Boone said Judge will have 10 days to two weeks of no throwing and will be the designated hitter at first when he returns. Giancarlo Stanton, the team’s primary DH, will start to work out in the outfield.

“All in all, we got good news today,” Boone said after Saturday’s 9-4 loss to Philadelphia. “I think all of us kind of feared the worst.”

Judge was sent for an MRI Saturday morning and was out of the starting lineup for just the second time this season.

He leads the major leagues with a .342 batting average and 1.160 OPS. He has 37 home runs and 85 RBIs for a New York team that opened a seven-game AL East lead by late May but started Saturday a season-high 5 1/2 games back of first-place Toronto.

Judge winced at Toronto on Tuesday after catching Alejandro Kirk’s seventh-inning fly in the right-field corner and throwing to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. as Dante Bichette tagged up and went from second to third. Judge was seen by a YES Network camera clenching his right hand in a fist.

“He had a throw in Toronto where it zinged him, it hurt,” Boone said.

Judge was the DH the following day in Wednesday’s series finale, which Boone said then was planned. He was in right field for Friday’s series-opening 12-5 loss to Philadelphia.

“Felt like he was fine on the off day and then just last night was really dealing with it,” Boone said. “He couldn’t really throw well from the outfield.”