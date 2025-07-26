 Skip navigation
Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa leaves with bruised back after collision with teammate Brandon Marsh

  
Published July 26, 2025 04:23 PM

Philadelphia third baseman Edmundo Sosa left Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees after he was elbowed in the back by left fielder Brandon Marsh in a collision while catching Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s seventh-inning popup.

Sosa was diagnosed with a bruise and will be evaluated further, the team said.

Sosa, Marsh and shortstop Trea Turner converged on the ball in short left field. Turner peeled off, Sosa made the catch, then was knocked to the ground by Marsh. Sosa’s fall caused the ball to pop out of his glove.

After Phillies head athletic trainer Paul Buchheit and manager Rob Thomson came out to attend to Sosa, the third baseman walked off slowly with Marsh’s arm around him.

Umpires initially awarded Chisholm a hit, but the call was changed to an inning-ending out in a video review as they concluded Sosa had possession of the ball before hitting the grass.

Otto Kemp pinch hit for Sosa in the eighth.