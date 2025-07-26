 Skip navigation
Seahawks RB Kenny McIntosh believed to have torn ACL

  
Published July 26, 2025 07:03 PM

Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh injured his left leg during Saturday’s training camp practice.

The initial diagnosis is a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. McIntosh will undergo further testing to confirm the injury.

McIntosh was injured during a special teams drill and had to be carried off the field.

A seventh-round pick in 2023, McIntosh played all 17 games last season. He saw action on 75 offensive snaps and 173 on special teams and totaled 34 touches for 194 yards, three tackles and a 25.5-yard average on six kickoff returns.