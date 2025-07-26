Bills sign WR Kelly Akharaiyi after WR David White retires

The Bills swapped out wide receivers Saturday.

The team announced it signed Kelly Akharaiyi to the roster and placed David White on reserve/retired.

White, 25, joined the Bills earlier this week. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024, signing with the Jaguars.

He tore an ACL in Organized Team Activities with the Jaguars last spring and never played for Jacksonville.

Akharaiyi is an undrafted free agent who played at Mississippi State in 2024.

During his lone season with the Bulldogs, Akharaiyi appeared in 11 games and totaled 25 receptions for 391 yards and two touchdowns. He spent 2022-23 with UTEP and had 69 receptions for 1,308 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 24 games.