Steelers will induct Ben Roethlisberger, Joey Porter Sr., Maurkice Pouncey into their Hall of Honor

The Steelers announced plans to honor three former members of the team during the 2025 season.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, linebacker Joey Porter Jr., and center Maurkice Pouncey will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Honor during their Monday night game against the Dolphins on December 15.

“It’s special,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Just to welcome a group of guys that mean so much to Steelers football, mean so to our fans. These three guys made a difference for us over the course of their careers. This group is a pretty special group and belong in there with the rest of them.”

Roethlisberger won two Super Bowls during an 18-year run with the team that started when they selected him with the 11th overall pick of the 2004 draft. He is the franchise leader in all significant passing categories and will be eligible to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.

Porter was a 1999 third-round pick who had 60 sacks and won a Super Bowl in eight seasons with the Steelers. His son Joey is now a Steelers cornerback and the Hall of Honor announcement came on the younger Porter’s 25th birthday.

Pouncey started 134 regular season games and eight playoff games after the Steelers took him in the first round in 2010. He was a two-time All-Pro selection during his time in Pittsburgh.