San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings Best bets: Odds, player news, injury updates, and stats

The 49ers and Vikings had two of the Top 5 most impressive wins during Week 1 of the NFL season, but only one can come away 2-0 when these squads meet at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday.

The 49ers dominated the Jets, winning 32-13 at home on Monday Night Football without Christian McCaffrey. San Francisco scored on eight straight drives after punting on the opening drive. The Vikings dominated in its own fashion beating the Giants 28-6 in New Jersey in Week 1. Minnesota rolled with Sam Darnold after losing first-round pick J.J. McCarthy to an injury in the offseason. Darnold went 19-of-24 (79.2%) for 208 yards and two touchdowns to one interception.

Minnesota’s defense held New York to 3.5 yards per play and 8-of-21 on third and fourth-down attempts. The Vikings will have its work cut out for them when facing a 49ers offense that was efficient behind Brock Purdy (231 passing yards on 65.5% completion percentage) and Jordan Mason (147 rushing yards).

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

Game Details and How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings live

· Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: U.S. Bank Stadium

· City: Minneapolis, MN

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game odds for 49ers vs. Vikings

The latest odds as of Friday evening courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: San Francisco (-218), Minnesota (+180)

· Spread: 49ers -5

· Total: 46

The line has moved towards the Vikings after opening San Francisco -6.5. Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss Week 2, so the majority of bets have come in on Minnesota. Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expected Sam Darnold to be throwing it plenty on Sunday:

“Sam Darnold only threw 24 passes in his first start with Minnesota, but the game was out of hand by the end of the third quarter with a 28-6 lead. While this game should be over by the fourth quarter as I expect the 49ers to win, there is a better angle of attack. If Minnesota is in a trailing or competitive state, they will have to rely on Darnold. If in a trailing state, Darnold’s Over 33.5 Pass Attempts at -115 odds will be a good deal as he could finish closer to 40 pass attempts than 30. Aaron Jones is adjusting to his new team, but despite Breece Hall’s success against San Francisco, New York had to abandon the ground game.”

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings team stats, betting trends

· Minnesota is 1-0 to the Under this season.

· San Francisco is 1-0 to the Over this season.

· Both Minnesota and San Francisco are 1-0 ATS to start the season.

Quarterback matchup for San Francisco vs. Minnesota

· 49ers: Brock Purdy – In 2023, Purdy threw for 4,280 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He opened this season up with 231 yards but didn’t have a touchdown pass in the 49ers’ 32-19 win.

· Vikings: Sam Darnold – From 2018 to 2021, Darnold threw for at least 2,000 yards all four seasons, but wasn’t a consistent starter for Carolina o San Francisco in 2022 and 2023.

San Francisco and Minnesota player news & injuries

· The 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey (calf) is a longshot to play in Week 2, so Jordan Mason (147 rushing yards) will be the starter at running back.

· The Vikings’ Jordan Addison (ankle) played in Week 1 and finished with three receptions for 35 yards on four targets. He is expected to play in Week 2, but not practicing most of the week.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas