What NFL games are on today: Saturday Divisional Round schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times
The NFL Playoffs are still in full gear and today’s slate of action features two Divisional Round match ups. First, at 4:30 PM, the Houston Texans take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. At 8 PM, the Washington Commanders take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. See below for the full schedule of today’s games and live stream information.
What NFL games are on today?
Saturday, January 18:
*All times are listed as ET
Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs:
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
- Time: 4:30 PM
- TV: ESPN/ABC
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions:
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, MI
- Time: 8:00 PM
- TV: Fox
‘Out of words’ to describe Commanders’ Daniels:
PFT Divisional Round QB Confidence Levels:
Super Wild Card Weekend Scores:
Saturday, January 11
- Texans 32, Chargers 12
- Ravens 28, Steelers 14
Sunday, January 12
- Bills 31, Broncos 7
- Eagles 22, Packers 10
- Commanders 23, Buccaneers 20
Monday, January 13
- Rams 27, Vikings 9
PFT’s 2024 NFL Divisional Picks, Florio vs. Simms:
PFT’s Chris Simms and Mike Florio are back with their expert analysis and bold predictions for the Divsional Round. Check out their picks for today’s matchups:
Texans at Chiefs (-8.5):
“Houston kept it close in Week 16. They might keep it close again. But the Chiefs are too close to history to stumble now.”
Florio: Chiefs, 30-20.
Simms: Chiefs, 27-17.
Commanders at Lions (-9.5):
“If the Commanders keep it close, they can win. Chris doesn’t think they’ll keep it close; I do. Ultimately, we both see Detroit advancing.”
Florio: Lions, 27-24.
Simms: Lions, 34-21.
How can I watch the NFL Playoffs on Peacock ?
You can watch the LA Rams go head-to-head with the Eagles in Philadelphia, this Sunday afternoon in a Divisional Round showdown on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 2:00 PM ET with Football Night in America.
If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.
If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.
