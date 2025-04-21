 Skip navigation
Mike Vrabel: Patriots will need a first-round pick who can handle high expectations

  
Published April 21, 2025 05:05 AM

The Patriots’ first-round draft pick last year, Drake Maye, was brought in to be the franchise quarterback, which always comes with high expectations. Their first-round pick this year won’t be a quarterback, but the expectations will still be high.

That’s the word from Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who said they’re looking for a player who can handle those lofty expectations.

“The demands on ‘first-round pick,’ I think, is something that’s just like the quarterback,” Vrabel said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “You don’t have to be the face of the franchise, but everybody’s going to be talking about the first-round pick from the time we pick them . . . so that kind of gets carried with them. I think you have to have the attitude and demeanor to handle some of that.”

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is the betting favorite to be the Patriots’ pick at No. 4 overall. If the Patriots pass on Campbell, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker are other options.