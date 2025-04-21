Milton Williams: It’s going to get nasty with me and Keion White

The Patriots opened up the vault in free agency to add talent on their defense.

Cornerback Carlton Davis, edge rusher Harold Landry, linebacker Robert Spillane, and defensive tackle Milton Williams all landed contracts with the team. The spending made it clear that there was dissatisfaction with the state of the defense in New England, but Williams doesn’t think the cupboard was empty before their arrival.

During an appearance on the Green Light podcast, Williams raved about his new teammate Keion White. Williams said he sees “a lot of myself” in the 2023 second-round pick and that he thinks the two players are going to do big things together.

“Just how he carries himself, how he goes about his business, how he works,” Williams said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “Similar body type — 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5, 280, 290 pounds. Fast, strong, got everything in the toolbox to really line up wherever, having the versatility to play inside or outside. I pride myself on being able to do the same things. I already told him, like, ‘If we end up on the same side, and we’re just going to go rush, it’s going to get nasty.’ It’s going to get nasty, for sure. I’m definitely excited.”

White had 56 tackles and five sacks in 2024 while playing without Williams and the Patriots were also without Christian Barmore for most of the season. Barmore is set to return after dealing with blood clots and the trio will be a big part of the defensive plans for Mike Vrabel’s first season as the team’s head coach.