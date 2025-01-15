Jared Goff: Jayden Daniels is “extremely impressive” to do what he’s doing so young

Jayden Daniels will start his second postseason game on Saturday night against the Lions, setting up a matchup between a former No. 1 and No. 2 overall pick.

Detroit’s Jared Goff, of course, was the first selection back in 2016 and had a much rougher rookie year than Daniels. That’s likely part of why he can appreciate the difficulty of what Daniels has accomplished in his first season.

“Yeah, it’s extremely impressive, very impressive for anyone that young to do what he’s doing,” Goff said in his Tuesday news conference. ”It doesn’t look like he is a rookie, it doesn’t look like he feels like a rookie. It feels like he understands the moment and is comfortable in it and our job on defense is to try to make him uncomfortable.

“It’s been a challenge for a lot of teams this year, but I’m excited to see what they do.”

Daniels, 24, completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 17 regular-season games. He was 24-of-35 for 268 yards with two touchdowns in the wild card victory over the Buccaneers.