 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers
Stanley Cup champion Panthers getting back to work, insisting it’s time to look forward
John Calipari
John Calipari to make Arkansas debut against Kansas in charity exhibition in October
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
23XI Racing signs Bubba Wallace to contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_whoneedstoeat_240918.jpg
Ravens lacking an identity, need a ‘wake-up call’
nbc_rbs_chrissale_240918.jpg
Fantasy lessons from Sale’s resurgence with Braves
nbc_fnai_snfpreview_240918.jpg
Falcons defense will test Mahomes, Chiefs’ offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers
Stanley Cup champion Panthers getting back to work, insisting it’s time to look forward
John Calipari
John Calipari to make Arkansas debut against Kansas in charity exhibition in October
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
23XI Racing signs Bubba Wallace to contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_whoneedstoeat_240918.jpg
Ravens lacking an identity, need a ‘wake-up call’
nbc_rbs_chrissale_240918.jpg
Fantasy lessons from Sale’s resurgence with Braves
nbc_fnai_snfpreview_240918.jpg
Falcons defense will test Mahomes, Chiefs’ offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tampa Bay Lightning select Victor Hedman as captain, succeeding Steven Stamkos

  
Published September 18, 2024 03:49 PM
Victor Hedman

Apr 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) skates with the puck against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Kim Klement Neitzel/Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning selected Victor Hedman as the team captain as training camp opened, making the big defenseman the successor to Steven Stamkos.

Hedman, who is going into his 16th season with Tampa Bay, was considered the obvious choice to get the “C” after the Lightning did not re-sign Stamkos and their longtime captain left to join Nashville.

“Victor is a cornerstone player that is extremely well respected by his teammates, coaches and peers across the NHL,” general manager Julien BriseBois said. “Over the past 15 seasons, he has been a world-class representative for our organization both on and off the ice. Victor embodies what it means to be a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning and is more than ready for this exciting opportunity. We are looking forward to watching him flourish in his new role as we continue to work towards our goal of winning the Stanley Cup.”

The 33-year-old from Sweden was a key contributor in the Lightning hoisting the Cup back to back in 2020 and ’21, including playoff MVP honors on the first of those championship runs. Hedman also took home the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman in 2018 and finished in the top three in voting five other seasons.

Ryan McDonagh, who was reacquired early in the offseason in a trade with the Predators, and MVP finalist Nikita Kucherov will serve as alternate captains with the Lightning moving on to the post-Stamkos era.