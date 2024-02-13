EIGHT POINTS FROM HISTORY: IOWA’S CAITLIN CLARK AIMS TO BREAK NCAA WOMEN’S ALL-TIME SCORING RECORD THIS THURSDAY EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING BIG TEN BASKETBALL SLATE THIS WEEK

Clark is Eight Points Away from Breaking NCAA Women’s Scoring Record as No. 4 Iowa Hosts Michigan this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock; B1G College Countdown Pregame Coverage Begins Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

Peacock to Present Special Alternate Feed Caitlin Cast presented by State Farm Thursday Night

Big Ten Men’s Doubleheader Tonight on Peacock Features Michigan vs. No. 14 Illinois (7 p.m. ET) and Ohio State vs. No. 20 Wisconsin (9 p.m. ET); B1G College Countdown Begins Tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Doubleheader on Peacock Tomorrow Night: Nebraska vs. No. 2 Ohio State (7 p.m. ET) and No. 14 Indiana vs. Wisconsin (8 p.m. ET); Wednesday’s B1G College Countdown Begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 13, 2024 – Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is eight points away from history as she aims to break the NCAA women’s all-time scoring record this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock when the No. 4 Hawkeyes host Michigan.

Clark, who has 3,520 career points after scoring 31 in Iowa’s most recent game on Sunday, needs eight points this Thursday on Peacock to break Kelsey Plum’s NCAA women’s scoring record of 3,527 points.

Thursday’s coverage on Peacock begins with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 7:30 p.m. ET featuring host Carolyn Manno and analyst Aliyah Boston. Zora Stephenson (play-by-play), Meghan McKeown (analyst) and Caroline Pineda (sidelines) will call Michigan-Iowa live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Peacock will present a special alternate feed, “Caitlin Cast presented by State Farm,” for Thursday’s Michigan-Iowa game, capturing Clark’s every move as she looks to break the scoring record.

This week’s Big Ten basketball slate exclusively on Peacock begins with a men’s doubleheader tonight featuring No. 14 Illinois hosting Michigan at 7 p.m. ET and Ohio State visiting No. 20 Wisconsin at 9 p.m. ET. Tomorrow night, Wed., Feb. 14, Peacock presents a Big Ten women’s doubleheader including Nebraska visiting No. 2 Ohio State (7 p.m. ET) and Wisconsin hosting No. 14 Indiana (8 p.m. ET).

Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball features 50+ games streaming live this season.

Tonight – Big Ten’s Men’s Doubleheader

7 p.m. ET: Michigan vs. No. 14 Illinois

Illinois (17-6), in second place in the Big Ten, look to rebound from an 88-80 loss at Michigan State on Saturday. Guard Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Fighting Illini with 28 points in the loss and is averaging 20.5 points per game this season, third-most in the Big Ten.

Michigan (8-16) lost to Nebraska, 79-59, on Saturday as guard Nimari Burnett led the Wolverines with 18 points.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst) will call the action live from State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., tonight.

Tonight’s coverage begins on Peacock with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring host Ahmed Fareed alongside analysts Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner.

9 p.m. ET: Ohio State vs. No. 20 Wisconsin

No. 20 Wisconsin (16-8) lost to Rutgers, 78-56, on Saturday as they look to snap a four-game losing streak.

Ohio State (14-10) topped Maryland, 79-75, on Saturday as guard Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with 24 points.

Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst), a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree at Purdue from 2007-12, will call tonight’s game live from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 – Big Ten’s Women’s Doubleheader

7 p.m. ET: Nebraska vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Ohio State (21-3) has won 11 consecutive games and is in first place in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes defeated Michigan State, 86-71, on Sunday behind guard Celeste Taylor’s 20 points, jumping from No. 5 to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Nebraska (16-8) upset then-No. 2 ranked Iowa, 82-79, on Sunday, overcoming a 14-point fourth quarter deficit as guard Jaz Shelley led the team with 23 points.

Calling tomorrow’s game from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, are Sloan Martin (play-by-play) and Kim Adams (analyst). Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with the B1G College Countdown pregame show with Carolyn Manno alongside Aliyah Boston.

8 p.m. ET: No. 14 Indiana vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin (11-11) defeated Penn State, 69-64, on Sunday as forward Serah Williams posted a double-double with 31 points and 15 rebounds.

No. 14 Indiana (20-3) topped Purdue, 95-62, on Sunday as four players scored in double digits for the Hoosiers, led by guard Chloe Moore-McNeil’s 22.

Cindy Brunson (play-by-play) and Aja Ellison (analyst) will call the action live from the Kohl Center tomorrow night.

Thursday, Feb. 15 - Big Ten Women’s Basketball

8 p.m. ET: Michigan vs. No. 4 Iowa

Iowa (22-3) lost to Nebraska, 82-79, on Sunday as Clark totaled 31 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the loss. Clark became the sixth player in NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball history to reach 1,000 career assists and is the first to reach 3,000 career points and 1,000 career assists.

Michigan (16-9) defeated Rutgers, 86-58, on Saturday as forward Cameron Williams scored 23 points.

Big Ten Basketball Exclusively on Peacock this Week :

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tues., Feb. 13 6:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner 7 p.m. Michigan vs. Illinois (men’s) Noah Eagle, Stephan Bardo 9 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin (men’s) Paul Burmeister, Robbie Hummel Wed., Feb. 14 6:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Carolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston 7 p.m. Nebraska vs. Ohio State (women’s) Sloan Martin, Kim Adams 8 p.m. Indiana vs. Wisconsin (women’s) Cindy Brunson, Aja Ellison Thurs., Feb. 15 7:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Carolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston 8 p.m. Michigan vs. Iowa (women’s) Zora Stephenson, Meghan McKeown, Caroline Pineda

BIG TEN ON PEACOCK

Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 50 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball games in 2023-24. Click here for more.

PEACOCK’S REMAINING EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Tues., Feb. 13 7 p.m. Michigan vs. Illinois Tues., Feb. 13 9 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 20 7 p.m. Iowa vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 20 9 p.m. Maryland vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 27 7 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Indiana Tues., Mar. 5 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Illinois Wed., Mar. 13 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., Mar. 13 9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Wed., Feb. 14 7 p.m. Nebraska at Ohio State Wed., Feb. 14 8 p.m. Indiana at Wisconsin Thurs., Feb. 15 8 p.m. Michigan at Iowa Thurs., Feb. 22 8 p.m. Iowa at Indiana Wed., Feb. 28 7 p.m. Michigan at Ohio State Wed., Feb. 28 9 p.m. Iowa at Minnesota Sun., Mar. 3 4 p.m. Maryland at Indiana Wed., Mar. 6 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., Mar. 6 9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament





