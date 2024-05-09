DOWN TO THE WIRE TITLE RACE: FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO WITH TWO WEEKS LEFT IN PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON

Second-Place Manchester City, One Point Behind Arsenal with a Match in Hand, Visit Fulham Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Nottingham Forest – Three Points Above Relegation Zone – Host Chelsea Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window Featuring Six Matches

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 9, 2024 – Bukayo Saka and first-place Arsenal visit Manchester United this Sunday, May 12, at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend as the PL title race comes down to the wire in the final two weeks of the season.

Arsenal defeated Bournemouth, 3-0, on Saturday to remain atop the table and mark their fourth consecutive PL victory. Manchester United look to rebound from a 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Old Trafford.

This weekend’s coverage begins on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Mornings on USA Network ahead of second-place Manchester City visiting Fulham at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network and Universo). Manchester City, one point behind Arsenal with a match in hand, defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers, 5-1, on Saturday for their sixth consecutive Premier League win. Erling Haaland, who scored four goals v. Wolves last weekend, leads the PL with 25 goals as he looks for a second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot. Peter Drury and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Craven Cottage.

NBC Sports presents six matches live at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday: West Ham v. Luton Town (USA Network), Bournemouth v. Brentford (Peacock), Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), Everton v. Sheffield United (Peacock), Newcastle v. Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), and Tottenham v. Burnley (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nottingham Forest – who are three points above the relegation zone with two matches remaining – host Chelsea on NBC and Peacock. Goal Zone follows Nottingham Forest-Chelsea at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Monday, May 13, as third-place Liverpool visit fourth-place Aston Villa at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo in Jürgen Klopp’s penultimate match as Liverpool manager.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard on Saturday and Howard and former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle on Sunday and Monday.

Midweek coverage next week features three rescheduled matches, including Manchester City’s crucial game at Tottenham on Tuesday, May 14, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Throughout the 2023-24 season, Premier League coverage will be featured across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. Peacock continues its expansive coverage of the Premier League this season — including exclusive matches, all games airing live on the NBC broadcast network, studio shows, full match replays, and more. USA Network begins its second full season as the cable home of the PL. Telemundo, Universo and Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss their experience at the 150th Kentucky Derby last weekend plus Haaland’s red hot day, Arsenal’s win, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Following is NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage schedule this weekend (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., May 11 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., May 11 7:30 a.m. Fulham v. Manchester City USA Network, Universo Sat., May 11 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., May 11 10 a.m. West Ham v. Luton Town USA Network Sat., May 11 10 a.m. Bournemouth v. Brentford Peacock Sat., May 11 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Crystal Palace Peacock Sat., May 11 10 a.m. Everton v. Sheffield United Peacock Sat., May 11 10 a.m. Newcastle v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Sat., May 11 10 a.m. Tottenham v. Burnley Peacock Sat., May 11 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., May 11 12 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., May 11 12:30 p.m. Nottingham Forest v. Chelsea NBC, Peacock Sat., May 11 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sun., May 12 10:30 a.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sun., May 12 11:30 a.m. Manchester United v. Arsenal Peacock, Telemundo Sun., May 12 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Mon., May 13 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., May 13 3 p.m. Aston Villa v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Mon., May 13 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Tues., May 14 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Tues., May 14 3 p.m. Tottenham v. Manchester City USA Network, Universo Tues., May 14 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Wed., May 15 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Wed., May 15 2:45 p.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Chelsea Peacock Wed., May 15 3 p.m. Manchester United v. Newcastle USA Network Wed., May 15 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network, Peacock

