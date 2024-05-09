KENNY BEDNAREK AND SANDI MORRIS HEADLINE PARIS OLYMPIC HOPEFULS AT DOHA DIAMOND LEAGUE TOMORROW LIVE ON PEACOCK

 Skip navigation
LESLIE JONES, OLYMPICS SUPER FAN, COMEDIAN, AND ACTRESS, TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL'S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES THIS SUMMER
NBC NEWS' SAM BROCK, WILLIE GEIST, STEVE KORNACKI, GADI SCHWARTZ & ANNE THOMPSON JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL'S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
NELLY KORDA AIMS TO WIN RECORD-SETTING SIXTH CONSECUTIVE LPGA TOUR START AT COGNIZANT FOUNDERS CUP, HEADLINING GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON GOLF CHANNEL, PEACOCK & CNBC

2024 Paris Olympics

LESLIE JONES, OLYMPICS SUPER FAN, COMEDIAN, AND ACTRESS, TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL'S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES THIS SUMMER
PEACOCK ANNOUNCES COMEDIC COMMENTARY SERIES OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND KENAN THOMPSON
NBCUniversal and Roku Debut New Destination Showcasing NBCUniversal's Coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Premier League

SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST WOLVES THIS SAT. AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP; PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO LIVE ON-SITE AT CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY
Peacock and Telemundo Deportes' Platforms to Stream 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
LESLIE JONES, OLYMPICS SUPER FAN, COMEDIAN, AND ACTRESS, TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES THIS SUMMER
NBC NEWS’ SAM BROCK, WILLIE GEIST, STEVE KORNACKI, GADI SCHWARTZ & ANNE THOMPSON JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
NELLY KORDA AIMS TO WIN RECORD-SETTING SIXTH CONSECUTIVE LPGA TOUR START AT COGNIZANT FOUNDERS CUP, HEADLINING GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON GOLF CHANNEL, PEACOCK & CNBC

2024 Paris Olympics

LESLIE JONES, OLYMPICS SUPER FAN, COMEDIAN, AND ACTRESS, TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES THIS SUMMER
PEACOCK ANNOUNCES COMEDIC COMMENTARY SERIES OLYMPIC HIGHLIGHTS WITH KEVIN HART AND KENAN THOMPSON
NBCUniversal and Roku Debut New Destination Showcasing NBCUniversal’s Coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Premier League

SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY HOST WOLVES THIS SAT. AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO AS TITLE RACE HEATS UP; PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO LIVE ON-SITE AT CHURCHILL DOWNS FOR 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY
Peacock and Telemundo Deportes’ Platforms to Stream 2024 National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS THIS SATURDAY AT 2:30 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
KENNY BEDNAREK AND SANDI MORRIS HEADLINE PARIS OLYMPIC HOPEFULS AT DOHA DIAMOND LEAGUE TOMORROW LIVE ON PEACOCK

Published May 9, 2024 10:38 AM

Live Coverage Begins Tomorrow, May 10, at Noon ET on Peacock

NBC Sports to Present 20+ Hours of Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from June 21-30 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 9, 2024 – Olympic silver medalists Kenny Bednarek and Sandi Morris headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Doha Diamond League meet from Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital tomorrow, May 10, at Noon ET on Peacock.

Tokyo Olympic 200m silver medalist Bednarek, who at last weekend’s World Relays helped the U.S. men’s 4x100m relay punch their ticket to the Paris Olympics, is set to race a competitive 200m that is expected to feature fellow 4x100m member Courtney Lindsey and Tokyo Olympian Joseph Fahnbulleh, who anchored the Liberian 4x100m relay at World Relays to the country’s first Olympic appearance in that event since the 2000 Games.

Additionally, Team USA is expected to be represented by Tokyo Olympic pole vault silver medalist Morris, Tokyo Olympic 4x400m gold medalist and four-time 4x400m world champion Vernon Norwood, and Quincy Hall, Norwood’s teammate on the 2023 world champion 4x400m relay. Norwood and Hall are expected to line up against defending Olympic 400m gold medalist Steven Gardiner (Bahamas).

On the international side, defending Olympic javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra (India), reigning 800m world champion Mary Moraa (Kenya), Tokyo Olympic 1500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya), and 2024 indoor world 800m silver medalist Jemma Reekie (Great Britain) are all expected to compete.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call tomorrow’s Doha Diamond League event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, two-time Olympian Kara Goucher, and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee.

NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive live coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 15 meets will be presented live on Peacock. The Prefontaine Classic will also be broadcast live on NBC, and each of the other stops will air on CNBC either live or as an encore.

From June 21-June 30, NBCUniversal will provide over 20 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., over eight nights, including all finals in primetime on NBC. For the full schedule, click here.

How To Watch – Friday, May 10-Saturday, May 11 (all times ET)

· TV – CNBC

· Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Time

Platform(s)

Fri., May 10

Noon-2 p.m.

Peacock (LIVE)

Sat., May 11

1-3 p.m.

CNBC*

*Encore presentation

2024 NBC SPORTS DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Day

Location

Time (ET)

Platform

Fri., May 10

Doha

Noon

Peacock

Sat., May 11

Doha

1 p.m.

CNBC*

Sun., May 19

Rabat

2 p.m.

Peacock, CNBC

Sat., May 25

Prefontaine Classic (Eugene)

4 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Thurs., May 30

Oslo

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., June 1

Oslo

10 a.m.

CNBC*

Sun., June 2

Stockholm

Noon

Peacock

Stockholm

2 p.m.

CNBC*

Sun., July 7

Paris

1 p.m.

Peacock, CNBC

Fri., July 12

Monaco

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., July 13

Monaco

3 p.m.

CNBC*

Sat., July 20

London

9 a.m.

Peacock, CNBC

Thurs., Aug. 22

Lausanne

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Aug. 25

Silesia

10 a.m.

Peacock

Lausanne

Noon

CNBC*

Silesia

2 p.m.

CNBC*

Fri., Aug. 30

Rome

3 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 31

Rome

7 p.m.

CNBC*

Thurs., Sept. 5

Zurich

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 7

Zurich

7:30 p.m.

CNBC*

Fri., Sept. 13

Brussels (Diamond League Final)

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Sept. 14

Brussels

1 p.m.

CNBC*

Brussels

2 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Sept. 15

Brussels

1 p.m.

CNBC*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--