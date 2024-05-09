KENNY BEDNAREK AND SANDI MORRIS HEADLINE PARIS OLYMPIC HOPEFULS AT DOHA DIAMOND LEAGUE TOMORROW LIVE ON PEACOCK
Live Coverage Begins Tomorrow, May 10, at Noon ET on Peacock
NBC Sports to Present 20+ Hours of Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from June 21-30 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network
STAMFORD, Conn. – May 9, 2024 – Olympic silver medalists Kenny Bednarek and Sandi Morris headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Doha Diamond League meet from Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital tomorrow, May 10, at Noon ET on Peacock.
Tokyo Olympic 200m silver medalist Bednarek, who at last weekend’s World Relays helped the U.S. men’s 4x100m relay punch their ticket to the Paris Olympics, is set to race a competitive 200m that is expected to feature fellow 4x100m member Courtney Lindsey and Tokyo Olympian Joseph Fahnbulleh, who anchored the Liberian 4x100m relay at World Relays to the country’s first Olympic appearance in that event since the 2000 Games.
Additionally, Team USA is expected to be represented by Tokyo Olympic pole vault silver medalist Morris, Tokyo Olympic 4x400m gold medalist and four-time 4x400m world champion Vernon Norwood, and Quincy Hall, Norwood’s teammate on the 2023 world champion 4x400m relay. Norwood and Hall are expected to line up against defending Olympic 400m gold medalist Steven Gardiner (Bahamas).
On the international side, defending Olympic javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra (India), reigning 800m world champion Mary Moraa (Kenya), Tokyo Olympic 1500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya), and 2024 indoor world 800m silver medalist Jemma Reekie (Great Britain) are all expected to compete.
NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call tomorrow’s Doha Diamond League event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, two-time Olympian Kara Goucher, and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee.
NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive live coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 15 meets will be presented live on Peacock. The Prefontaine Classic will also be broadcast live on NBC, and each of the other stops will air on CNBC either live or as an encore.
From June 21-June 30, NBCUniversal will provide over 20 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., over eight nights, including all finals in primetime on NBC. For the full schedule, click here.
How To Watch – Friday, May 10-Saturday, May 11 (all times ET)
· TV – CNBC
· Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Date
Time
Platform(s)
Fri., May 10
Noon-2 p.m.
Peacock (LIVE)
Sat., May 11
1-3 p.m.
CNBC*
*Encore presentation
2024 NBC SPORTS DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Day
Location
Time (ET)
Platform
Fri., May 10
Doha
Noon
Peacock
Sat., May 11
Doha
1 p.m.
CNBC*
Sun., May 19
Rabat
2 p.m.
Peacock, CNBC
Sat., May 25
Prefontaine Classic (Eugene)
4 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Thurs., May 30
Oslo
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., June 1
Oslo
10 a.m.
CNBC*
Sun., June 2
Stockholm
Noon
Peacock
Stockholm
2 p.m.
CNBC*
Sun., July 7
Paris
1 p.m.
Peacock, CNBC
Fri., July 12
Monaco
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., July 13
Monaco
3 p.m.
CNBC*
Sat., July 20
London
9 a.m.
Peacock, CNBC
Thurs., Aug. 22
Lausanne
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Aug. 25
Silesia
10 a.m.
Peacock
Lausanne
Noon
CNBC*
Silesia
2 p.m.
CNBC*
Fri., Aug. 30
Rome
3 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Aug. 31
Rome
7 p.m.
CNBC*
Thurs., Sept. 5
Zurich
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 7
Zurich
7:30 p.m.
CNBC*
Fri., Sept. 13
Brussels (Diamond League Final)
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 14
Brussels
1 p.m.
CNBC*
Brussels
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Sept. 15
Brussels
1 p.m.
CNBC*
*Encore presentation
