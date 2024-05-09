KENNY BEDNAREK AND SANDI MORRIS HEADLINE PARIS OLYMPIC HOPEFULS AT DOHA DIAMOND LEAGUE TOMORROW LIVE ON PEACOCK

Live Coverage Begins Tomorrow, May 10, at Noon ET on Peacock

NBC Sports to Present 20+ Hours of Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from June 21-30 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 9, 2024 – Olympic silver medalists Kenny Bednarek and Sandi Morris headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Doha Diamond League meet from Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital tomorrow, May 10, at Noon ET on Peacock.

Tokyo Olympic 200m silver medalist Bednarek, who at last weekend’s World Relays helped the U.S. men’s 4x100m relay punch their ticket to the Paris Olympics, is set to race a competitive 200m that is expected to feature fellow 4x100m member Courtney Lindsey and Tokyo Olympian Joseph Fahnbulleh, who anchored the Liberian 4x100m relay at World Relays to the country’s first Olympic appearance in that event since the 2000 Games.

Additionally, Team USA is expected to be represented by Tokyo Olympic pole vault silver medalist Morris, Tokyo Olympic 4x400m gold medalist and four-time 4x400m world champion Vernon Norwood, and Quincy Hall, Norwood’s teammate on the 2023 world champion 4x400m relay. Norwood and Hall are expected to line up against defending Olympic 400m gold medalist Steven Gardiner (Bahamas).

On the international side, defending Olympic javelin gold medalist Neeraj Chopra (India), reigning 800m world champion Mary Moraa (Kenya), Tokyo Olympic 1500m silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya), and 2024 indoor world 800m silver medalist Jemma Reekie (Great Britain) are all expected to compete.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call tomorrow’s Doha Diamond League event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, two-time Olympian Kara Goucher, and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee.

NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive live coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 15 meets will be presented live on Peacock. The Prefontaine Classic will also be broadcast live on NBC, and each of the other stops will air on CNBC either live or as an encore.

From June 21-June 30, NBCUniversal will provide over 20 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., over eight nights, including all finals in primetime on NBC. For the full schedule, click here.

How To Watch – Friday, May 10-Saturday, May 11 (all times ET)

· TV – CNBC

· Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Date Time Platform(s) Fri., May 10 Noon-2 p.m. Peacock (LIVE) Sat., May 11 1-3 p.m. CNBC*

*Encore presentation

2024 NBC SPORTS DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Day Location Time (ET) Platform Fri., May 10 Doha Noon Peacock Sat., May 11 Doha 1 p.m. CNBC* Sun., May 19 Rabat 2 p.m. Peacock, CNBC Sat., May 25 Prefontaine Classic (Eugene) 4 p.m. NBC, Peacock Thurs., May 30 Oslo 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., June 1 Oslo 10 a.m. CNBC* Sun., June 2 Stockholm Noon Peacock Stockholm 2 p.m. CNBC* Sun., July 7 Paris 1 p.m. Peacock, CNBC Fri., July 12 Monaco 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., July 13 Monaco 3 p.m. CNBC* Sat., July 20 London 9 a.m. Peacock, CNBC Thurs., Aug. 22 Lausanne 2 p.m. Peacock Sun., Aug. 25 Silesia 10 a.m. Peacock Lausanne Noon CNBC* Silesia 2 p.m. CNBC* Fri., Aug. 30 Rome 3 p.m. Peacock Sat., Aug. 31 Rome 7 p.m. CNBC* Thurs., Sept. 5 Zurich 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 7 Zurich 7:30 p.m. CNBC* Fri., Sept. 13 Brussels (Diamond League Final) 2 p.m. Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 Brussels 1 p.m. CNBC* Brussels 2 p.m. Peacock Sun., Sept. 15 Brussels 1 p.m. CNBC*

*Encore presentation

