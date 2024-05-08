NELLY KORDA AIMS TO WIN RECORD-SETTING SIXTH CONSECUTIVE LPGA TOUR START AT COGNIZANT FOUNDERS CUP, HEADLINING GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON GOLF CHANNEL, PEACOCK & CNBC

Coverage of LPGA Tour Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey Begins Tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock; Final Round Live on Peacock and CNBC Sunday Afternoon

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 8, 2024 – World No. 1 Nelly Korda looks to win a record-setting sixth consecutive LPGA Tour start this week at the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, N.J., headlining this week’s golf coverage on GOLF Channel, Peacock, and CNBC.

LPGA TOUR: COGNIZANT FOUNDERS CUP

The LPGA Tour Cognizant Founders Cup, which honors the LPGA’s 13 founders, will be held from Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. this week. World No. 1 Nelly Korda is set to face an elite lineup of competition, including Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee, in her pursuit of her record-breaking sixth consecutive win. Following her win at the Chevron Championship last month, Korda joined Nancy Lopez (1978) and Annika Sorenstam (2004-05) with the most consecutive wins on the LPGA Tour (five).

Live coverage will be presented Thursday-Saturday from 3-6 p.m. ET on Peacock, with encore coverage airing in primetime on GOLF Channel. Peacock will begin final round coverage on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, followed by live coverage on CNBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET and an encore presentation on GOLF Channel at 8 p.m. ET.

Peacock & GOLF Channel Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Grant Boone

: Analyst : Morgan Pressel

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course: Karen Stupples

How To Watch – Thursday, May 9 – Sunday, May 12 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day Peacock GOLF Channel CNBC/Peacock Thursday 3-6 p.m. 7-9 p.m.* Friday 3-6 p.m. 7-9 p.m.* Saturday 3-6 p.m. 8-10 p.m.* Sunday 1-3 p.m. 8-10 p.m.* 3-5 p.m.

*Same Day Delay

Notable Players This Week

· Nelly Korda

· Lydia Ko

· Minjee Lee

· Maja Stark

· Jin Young Ko

· Hannah Green

· Hye-Jin Choi

· Jennifer Kupcho

· Atthaya Thitikul

PGA TOUR: WELLS FARGO CHAMPIONSHIP

The PGA TOUR Wells Fargo Championship returns to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., this week for the second consecutive year. The tournament serves as the sixth of eight Signature Events on the PGA TOUR, offering 700 FedEx Cup points to the winner. Three-time event champion and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy (2010, 2015, 2021) and two-time event champion and World No. 10 Max Homa (2019, 2022) are expected to compete at this week’s event.

Live coverage is presented tomorrow and Friday from 2-6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock, with lead-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday airing from 1-3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes : Curt Byrum

: On-Course: Arron Oberholser / Johnson Wagner

How To Watch – Thursday, May 9 – Sunday, May 12 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 2-6 p.m. Friday 2-6 p.m. Saturday 1-3 p.m. Sunday 1-3 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Max Homa

· Rory McIlroy

· Collin Morikawa

· Wyndham Clark

· Jordan Spieth

· Justin Thomas

· Patrick Cantlay

· Tony Finau

· Jason Day

· Rickie Fowler

· Matt Fitzpatrick

PGA TOUR: MYRTLE BEACH CLASSIC

The PGA TOUR will also head to Myrtle Beach, S.C., this week for the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. Nine-time champion on the PGA TOUR Brandt Snedeker is expected to compete at this week’s event.

Live coverage begins tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Steve Burkowski

: Analyst : Graham DeLaet

: Holes : Jim Gallagher Jr.

: On-Course: Tripp Isenhour

How To Watch – Thursday, May 9 – Sunday, May 12 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday 3-5 p.m. Sunday 3-5 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Brandt Snedeker

· Daniel Berger

· Robert MacIntyre

· Ryan Moore

· Beau Hossler

· Matt Wallace

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: REGIONS TRADITION

The PGA TOUR Champions’ 2024 season continues with the first major of the season – the Regions Tradition from Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Ala. 12-time champion on the PGA TOUR Steve Stricker looks to win this week’s event for the fourth time (2019, 2022, 2023).

Live coverage begins Thursday and Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock, with weekend coverage on Saturday and Sunday starting at 5 p.m. ET.

How To Watch – Thursday, May 9 – Sunday, May 12 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday 5-7 p.m. Sunday 5-7 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Steve Stricker

· Jim Furyk

· Ernie Els

· Bernhard Langer

· Steven Alker

· Vijay Singh

· Justin Leonard

· David Toms

· Mike Weir

PGA WORKS COLLEGIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

GOLF Channel presents live final round coverage of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., today at 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Commentators : Justin Kutcher, Doug Smith, Steve Burkowski, Craig Perks

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Whit Watson , George Savaricas , Paige Mackenzie , Brandel Chamblee , Todd Lewis , and Anna Jackson .

will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. coverage is anchored by , , , , , and . Today’s edition of Golf Today will be co-hosted by Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch, who will be joined by Todd Lewis.

Day Golf Central Golf Today Wednesday 6-7 p.m. 1-3 p.m. Thursday 6-7 p.m. Friday 6-7 p.m. Saturday Noon-1 p.m./7-8 p.m. Sunday Noon-1 p.m./7-8 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

