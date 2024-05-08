NBC NEWS’ SAM BROCK, WILLIE GEIST, STEVE KORNACKI, GADI SCHWARTZ & ANNE THOMPSON JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Kira K. Dixon & Naoko Funayama Round Out Reporter Lineup

Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics is Friday, July 26 on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 8, 2024 – NBC News’ Sam Brock, Willie Geist, Steve Kornacki, Gadi Schwartz, and Anne Thompson will join the NBCUniversal broadcast team for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer, it was announced today. The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics is Friday, July 26 on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

NBC News’ acclaimed journalists Brock, Geist, Schwartz and Thompson will serve as reporters on site in Paris, while Kornacki will offer analysis stateside. The reporter roster will also include Kira K. Dixon from NBC Sports/GOLF Channel and Naoko Funayama of WCVB-TV in Boston.

“We are excited to have an experienced group of reporters out in the city to capture the energy, excitement, and allure of Paris, as well as the important news that always surrounds the Games,” said Rebecca Chatman, Vice President and Coordinating Producer of NBC Olympics Production.

Following is a closer look at these correspondents, reporters and contributors:

Sam Brock

3rd Olympics overall, previously serving as a sportsdesk reporter at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the Tokyo Olympics

· NBC News correspondent

· Brock’s reports appear across NBC News’ programs and platforms including NBC Nightly News, TODAY, MSNBC and NBC News NOW

Kira K. Dixon

Making Olympics debut, will serve as a sportsdesk reporter

· Joined NBC Sports in 2021 as a reporter on GOLF Channel’s PGA TOUR coverage, later adding studio hosting responsibilities and reporting on additional events including swimming

Willie Geist

4th Olympics overall with NBC Sports, previously serving as a reporter at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018, host of NBCSN’s coverage at the 2012 London Olympics, and a reporter at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He also covered the 2010 Vancouver Olympics for MSNBC and TODAY

Host of NBC News’ Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist and co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Naoko Funayama

3rd Olympics overall with NBC Sports, previously serving as ski jumping and cross-country skiing reporter at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and as a sportsdesk reporter at the Tokyo Olympics

Serves as sports reporter for WCVB-TV (ABC) in Boston, and has covered sports in New England for more than a decade

Steve Kornacki

3rd Olympics overall with NBC Sports, previously serving as a commentator for the 2022 PyeongChang Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics

NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent, providing real-time analysis of voting patterns, exit polls and electoral data

Has brought his election-style coverage to NBC Sports’ Football Night in America to break down the NFL playoff picture, and has served as an insights analyst on NBC Sports’ horse racing coverage, including last Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

Gadi Schwartz

3rd Olympics overall with NBC Sports, previously serving as reporter at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics

Anchor of Stay Tuned NOW with Gadi Schwartz on NBC News’ 24/7 streaming news service, NBC News NOW, and NBC News correspondent based in Los Angeles

Anne Thompson

5th consecutive Olympics with NBC Sports, previously serving as a reporter in Beijing, Tokyo, PyeongChang and Rio. She also covered the 2014 Sochi Olympics for NBC News

NBC News’ chief environmental affairs correspondent

Thompson’s reports appear across all NBC News platforms including NBC Nightly News, TODAY, NBC News NOW, MSNBC and NBCNews.com

***

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The organizers of Paris 2024 are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024. Click here for more linear programming information and here for more about the Olympic experience on Peacock.

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

