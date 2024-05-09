LESLIE JONES, OLYMPICS SUPER FAN, COMEDIAN, AND ACTRESS, TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES THIS SUMMER

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 9, 2024 – Comedian and actress Leslie Jones will join NBCUniversal’s coverage as chief super fan commentator of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris this summer, it was announced today.

Reprising her role from the 2018 PyeongChang and 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Jones will attend live Olympic events, meet athletes, and spread her enthusiasm for the Olympics across NBC, Peacock, and additional NBCUniversal linear and digital platforms, while also posting on her own social media handles during the coverage in Paris.

“We are excited to welcome Leslie back to our Olympic team,” said Rebecca Chatman, coordinating producer, NBC Olympics. “She is a passionate fan of Team USA, and we can’t wait to hear from her at events and sites across Paris.”

“It’s about that time people, for the 2024 Olympics, and I’m pumped to be heading to Paris to report on Team USA,” Jones exclaimed. “These athletes train for years to compete at the highest level, and I’m so excited to be back in the seat with NBCUniversal, cheering for Team USA and serving as chief super fan commentator. USA!! SLAY ALL DAY!! LET’S GOOOOOO!!”

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Jones had been live-tweeting her Olympic viewing experience, along with witty commentary and words of support for Team USA. At the start of the Games, Jones posted on Twitter a video of herself decked out in the American flag and wearing plastic gold medals, cheering for Team USA and displaying her love for the Olympics. Upon seeing this, NBC Sports invited Jones to Rio.

Jones is an NAACP Image Award winner, and a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee for her work as a cast member on Saturday Night Live between 2014-19. She recently had movie roles in Goodburger 2 and Coming 2 America. In 2017, Jones hosted the BET Awards and was included on TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential people.

***

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The organizers of Paris 2024 are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024. Click here for more linear programming information and here for more about the Olympic experience on Peacock.

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

