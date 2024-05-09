PEACOCK STREAMS EXCLUSIVE LIVE COVERAGE OF BOXXER CARD FEATURING AMERICAN JESSICA MCCASKILL’S TITLE DEFENSE VS. LAUREN PRICE THIS SATURDAY, MAY 11, AT 2:30 P.M. ET

Former Undisputed World Champion McCaskill, Who Trains out of Chicago, Defends her Welterweight World Titles vs. Price Live from Wales’ Utilita Arena Cardiff

Former World Title Challenger Hughie Fury Faces Patrick Korte in a Heavyweight Bout

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 9, 2024 – Peacock exclusively streams live coverage of this Saturday’s BOXXER card beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET as American Jessica McCaskill defends her welterweight world titles against Lauren Price from Utilita Arena Cardiff in Wales.

Former undisputed champion McCaskill (12-3-1, 5 KOs), who trains out of Chicago, puts her WBA and IBO welterweight world championships on the line this weekend. In her most recent fight, McCaskill earned a split decision draw against Sandy Ryan on Sept. 23, 2023.

Price (6-0, 1 KO) is the most decorated UK amateur boxer of all time, winning Olympic, World, Commonwealth and European gold in her career. In just her seventh professional contest, Price has a chance to become a unified world champion this weekend.

Saturday’s card also features former world title challenger and high-profile heavyweight Hughie Fury (27-3, 15 KOs), cousin of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, taking on German heavyweight Patrick Korte (21-3-1, 18 KOs).

Additionally, Saturday’s undercard features a contest for the vacant WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Championship between Rhys Edwards (15-0, 4 KOs) and former British super-bantamweight champion Thomas Patrick Ward (34-1-1, 5 KOs).

BOXXER, the fastest growing boxing promotional company in the UK, and NBC Sports recently announced a media rights partnership that brings the biggest events and brightest stars in boxing to U.S. audiences. The bouts will stream LIVE exclusively in the United States on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock with select events airing on NBC.

NBC Sports has brought boxing to millions of viewers across the country beginning with the first-ever live televised fight in 1939, when Lou Nova defeated Max Baer at Yankee Stadium. Over the decades to follow, NBC Sports’ coverage of the sport showcased stars including Joe Louis, “Sugar” Ray Robinson, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, “Sugar” Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, and Larry Holmes.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

