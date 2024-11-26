JOSH ALLEN, JORDAN LOVE, BROCK PURDY, AND TUA TAGOVAILOA STAR IN THANKSGIVING WEEK NFL MATCHUPS AS PLAYOFF RACE TIGHTENS ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO & UNIVERSO

SNF on Thanksgiving Night – Dolphins vs. Packers – Begins at 8 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

Coverage of 49ers-Bills on Sunday, Dec. 1, Begins with FNIA at 7 p.m. ET, Followed by 8:20 p.m. ET Kickoff

Mike Tirico to Call Dolphins-Packers Alongside Analyst Jason Garrett and 49ers-Bills with Analyst Cris Collinsworth; Melissa Stark Reporting from the Sidelines and Rules Analyst Terry McAulay for Both Games

Special Thanksgiving Night Show Open Features “Madden Cruiser” Trip From Pro Football Hall of Fame to Lambeau Field; Darius Rucker Narrates Halftime Feature on Dolphins Running Back Alec Ingold

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 26, 2024 – NBC Sports’ blockbuster matchups this week as part of the NFL’s “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” kick off this Thursday as Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) host Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (5-6) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo.

Three nights later on Sunday, Dec. 1, Josh Allen and the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (9-2) host Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers (5-6) from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo. (Purdy, who missed last week’s game with injury, practiced with the team on Monday).

The four quarterbacks have combined for a 145-75 (.660) career starting record, with all earning playoff berths last season.

Tua Tagovailoa – has led Dolphins to three consecutive wins with eight touchdown passes and one interception (36-22 all-time as starter)

Jordan Love – earlier this season, he became the first Packers quarterback since Brett Favre in his 1995 MVP season to throw four touchdown passes in back-to-back home games (15-12 all-time as starter)

in his 1995 MVP season to throw four touchdown passes in back-to-back home games (15-12 all-time as starter) Brock Purdy – earlier this season, he became the fastest quarterback in 49ers franchise history to throw 50 touchdown passes (22-9 all-time as starter)

Josh Allen ranks in the top 10 in the NFL passing touchdowns (18) and QB rushing yards (316) and touchdowns (five) (72-32 all-time as starter)

SNF ON THANKSGIVING NIGHT: DOLPHINS AT PACKERS AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO AND UNIVERSO

Thursday’s matchup will be the 17th overall meeting between the teams, with Miami holding a 10-6 advantage in the all-time series. Thursday also marks the first career matchup between Love and Tagovailoa.

In a rematch of last season’s NFC Divisional Playoff game, the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, last weekend. Love threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while 2022 First Team All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs had 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Jacobs ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards (944 yards) and has seven TD runs, becoming just the fourth player since 2000 with at least 800 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns in each of his first six career seasons.

The Dolphins beat the New England Patriots, 34-15, for their third consecutive win last weekend. Tagovailoa threw for 317 yards and a season-high four touchdowns for a 128.9 passer rating, while wide receiver (and Tagovailoa’s former college teammate at Alabama) Jaylen Waddle had a season-high 144 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions. TE Jonnu Smith had nine receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown, while running back De’Von Achane added two receiving touchdowns.

Mike Tirico will call SNF on Thanksgiving Night alongside former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett (analyst). Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines and handle NBC Sports’ traditional Thanksgiving on-field postgame honors, and three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay is the SNF rules analyst.

The third annual “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration” will feature a special Thanksgiving night show open (on NBC and Peacock), taking a ride on the famed “Madden Cruiser” from the Pro Football Hall of Fame to Lambeau Field with J.J. Johnson, who serves as the narrator and drives the bus, as he did for John Madden for many years.

This year’s turducken – a Madden-favorite dish that’s traditionally served to the winning team’s players in the postgame interview – will be prepared by Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Packer LeRoy Butler, who has published multiple cookbooks since retiring from the NFL in 2001. Aside from being credited with creating the famed “Lambeau Leap,” Butler was named to Madden’s 1994 “All-Madden Team,” a yearly list of players personally selected by Madden who best represented the game of football and how he believed it should be played.

Halftime of Dolphins-Packers will feature the story of Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, who was adopted and raised in Green Bay, and now devotes much of his time supporting children in foster care. The halftime piece is narrated by Grammy Award-winning musician and Dolphins fan Darius Rucker.

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: 49ERS AT BILLS AT 8:20 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO; FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA KICKS OFF COVERAGE AT 7 P.M. ET

Coming off their bye in Week 12, the Bills beat the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, 30-21, in Week 11 for their sixth consecutive victory. Allen threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown, including a 26-yard game-sealing rushing touchdown with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter. Running back James Cook also ran for a pair of touchdowns.

The 49ers fell to the Packers, 38-10, last weekend. Four-time All-Pro tight end George Kittle had six receptions for 82 receiving yards and a touchdown. Kittle leads all tight ends in receiving touchdowns (eight) and ranks third in receiving yards (642) this season. Reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, in his third game of the season, had 68 yards from scrimmage (31 rushing, 37 receiving).

The 49ers and Bills meet for the 14th time on Sunday, with Buffalo leading 7-6 in the all-time series. This will be the first career matchup between Allen and Purdy.

Tirico will call 49ers-Bills with 17-time Emmy Award winner Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Stark (reporter). McAulay serves as rules analyst.

NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football is led by coordinating producer Rob Hyland and director Drew Esocoff. SNF has won a record 11 Sports Emmys for Outstanding Live Sports Series. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production. Fred Gaudelli is executive producer of NBC Sports’ NFL coverage.

Football Night in America is hosted by Maria Taylor and features former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, as well as Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, NFL insider Mike Florio, fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry, and co-host Jac Collinsworth. Collinsworth, Dungy, and Harrison will report on-site from Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Football Night, the most-watched studio show in sports since its debut in 2006, begins every Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The coordinating producer of FNIA is Matt Casey. FNIA is directed by Kaare Numme.

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL post-game show produced by NBC Sports, streams exclusively on Peacock following every Sunday Night Football game during the 2024 season. The show is hosted from the game site by Jac Collinsworth, Harrison, and Dungy, who will provide instant reactions to each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews, while Berry will host a weekly segment called “DraftKings Crowning Moments,” where the fantasy sports analyst will discuss his successful bets from that day; he will also provide fantasy advice and an early look at the waiver wire. Football Night in America’s studio team will also provide recaps and insights into the day’s biggest moments, while Florio will provide injury and news updates.

PEACOCK TO LIVE STREAM ALL NBC NFL GAMES THIS SEASON

All of NBC Sports’ NFL regular-season games, playoff games, and Football Night in America will stream live on Peacock this season. Peacock features a slate of sports talk content NFL fans can enjoy on the NBC Sports channel, which is free to stream. Shows include The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, PFT PM, Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, and The Dan Le Batard Show w/ Stugotz.

To learn more about the NFL on Peacock, including how to watch and sign up, click here.

NBCSPORTS.COM & NBC SPORTS APP TO LIVE STREAM ALL NFL GAMES ON NBC

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from NBC’s broadcasts. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

TELEMUNDO DEPORTES TO PRESENT ENTIRE NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE, INCLUDING PLAYOFFS

Telemundo Deportes will again provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the entire NBC Sunday Night Football package with 22 games across Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock.

The package features 18 regular-season Sunday Night Football games all airing on Universo and streaming on Peacock and the annual NFL Kickoff and Thanksgiving night games, which will air on Telemundo. Telemundo Deportes will present two playoff matchups, including a Divisional Playoff game and one Wild Card Playoff game. NFL games this season will also be available on live stream via TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app.

Telemundo Deportes’s SNF announce team consists of Emmy-award winning sports journalist and play-by-play announcer Miguel Gurwitz and former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Rolando Cantu with Ariana Figuera serving as analyst and supporting pre- and post-game studio coverage.

CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED

NBC Sports’ Chris Simms examines everything happening in the NFL and around the sports world. Along with a rotation of NBC Sports hosts including Ahmed Fareed and Paul Burmeister, Chris Simms Unbuttoned analyses the NFL with in-depth Xs and Os breakdowns; one-on-one interviews with players, coaches and executives; and game recaps and preview. The show is available to stream on Peacock on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and is also available in podcast form here.

FANTASY FOOTBALL HAPPY HOUR WITH MATTHEW BERRY AND FANTASY FOOTBALL PREGAME

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, NBC Sports’ daily fantasy football and sports betting show, streams every weekday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, while Fantasy Football Pregame, featuring fantasy football news and advice from Matthew Berry, Michael Smith, Jay Croucher, and Lawrence Jackson, will be presented every Sunday throughout the season at 11 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Fantasy Football Happy Hour discusses the most newsworthy fantasy football and sports betting topics and is co-hosted by Jay Croucher and features analysis and advice from regular guests including NBC Sports’ Chris Simms and Mike Florio, NBC Sports EDGE’s Denny Carter, Pat Daugherty, Vaughn Dalzell, Lawrence Jackson, and more. The show, which is available on all major podcast platforms and via NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Radio, features fantasy football rankings, start/sit suggestions, waiver wire advice, betting futures, player props, and more.

FANTASY LIFE/ROTOWORLD

Fantasy Life, an industry-leading fantasy sports and sports betting media company founded by Matthew Berry and the official fantasy tools provider of NBC Sports’ Rotoworld, offers comprehensive fantasy football and betting coverage throughout the 2024 NFL season across NBC Sports’ fantasy sports platforms. Fantasy Life’s premium offering, FantasyLife+, will integrate NBC Sports Rotoworld’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide to create a destination for fantasy players to receive the best insights and analysis. Additionally, Berry’s annual “100 Facts” article, his renowned Love/Hate columns, and additional exclusive content from Rotoworld’s team of expert analysts is available now on NBC Sports’ Fantasy homepage. Click here for more information.

PFT LIVE – WEEKDAYS AT 7 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Mike Florio brings fans the latest NFL news and interviews with players and coaches every weekday morning with PFT Live streaming live on Peacock at 7 a.m. ET.

The two-hour PFT Live is known for delivering inside information and comprehensive analysis from an independent perspective. The show covers all the latest news around the league, breaks down reports and rumors and features interviews with players, coaches and executives.

PODCASTS

NBC Sports’ football podcasts provide extensive weekly offerings from NBC Sports’ most popular personalities and present special guests, exclusive interviews, and robust conversations across all of football on Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Chris Simms Unbuttoned, PFT PM, and Rotoworld Football Show, along with college football on B1G Talk with Todd and Noah and Rushing the Field.

Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry is NBC Sports’ fantasy daily sports betting show, Chris Simms Unbuttoned and PFT PM dive into deep conversations around the sports’ hottest topics, and Rotoworld Football Show explores fantasy implications for fans. New episodes of NBC Sports podcasts are available for download each week on all major podcast platforms including: NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and iHeart.

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SOCIAL MEDIA

SNF ON INSTAGRAM: Through the unique filter of Instagram, fans will get an in-depth look at each week’s Sunday Night Football game with the most engaging photos and videos from across the NFL. SNF also utilizes Instagram Stories for up-to-the-minute coverage of the league.

Through the unique filter of Instagram, fans will get an in-depth look at each week’s game with the most engaging photos and videos from across the NFL. also utilizes Instagram Stories for up-to-the-minute coverage of the league. SNF ON TWITTER: The very latest news, video, analysis from the Football Night in America crew and much more lives on @SNFonNBC, the real-time engine for NBC’s year-round NFL coverage.

The very latest news, video, analysis from the Football Night in America crew and much more lives on @SNFonNBC, the real-time engine for NBC’s year-round NFL coverage. SNF ON FACEBOOK: With more than 3.6 million followers, SNF ’s Facebook page is the hub of football conversation. It’s the place to converse and engage with fellow fans on the latest news and action across the NFL.

With more than 3.6 million followers, ’s Facebook page is the hub of football conversation. It’s the place to converse and engage with fellow fans on the latest news and action across the NFL. NBC SPORTS ON TIKTOK: NBC Sports’ presence on TikTok puts the spotlight on the offbeat and exuberant side of the National Football League for a young, highly-engaged audience.

NBC SPORTS REGIONAL NETWORKS

NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, and NBC Sports Philadelphia will again deliver extensive multiplatform coverage of the 2024 NFL season, led by comprehensive live gameday shows, in-depth news, analysis and commentary programming, and multimedia digital content covering the teams in their respective markets.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Eight-time Grammy Award-winner and multi-platinum recording artist Carrie Underwood stars in the show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football. This year’s show open debuts this Sunday night, Sept. 8, before kickoff of Rams-Lions on NBC and Peacock.

The new open for primetime’s No. 1 show – headlined by an updated rendition of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” – celebrates the SNF “road show” that visits NFL cities each weekend, embracing the pageantry and anticipation for each matchup. Underwood performed the open from The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, home of her ongoing residency, REFLECTION.

NBC’S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS PRIMETIME TELEVISION’S NO. 1 SHOW FOR RECORD 13 CONSECUTIVE YEARS: NBC’s Sunday Night Football finished the 2023-24 TV season as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 13th consecutive year – adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen. Sunday Night Football also ranked as the No. 1 show in every major demographic .



2024 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE **Thurs. Nov. 28 Week 13 Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers *Sun. Dec. 1 Week 13 San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills *Sun. Dec. 8 Week 14 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Dec. 15 Week 15 Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks Sat. Dec. 21 (1 p.m. ET) Week 16 Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs *Sun. Dec. 22 Week 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys *Sun. Dec. 29 Week 17 Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns *Sun. Jan. 5 Week 18 TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING:

Flexible scheduling will be used in Weeks 11-18. Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks. In Weeks 5-17, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start time.

For Week 18, two Saturday games and the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to January 5. The schedule does not list Saturday games or a Sunday night game in Week 18, but games with playoff implications will be moved to those time slots. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.



--SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL--