NO. 6 PENN STATE HOSTS WASHINGTON THIS SATURDAY, NOV. 9, AT 8 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK; NO. 10 NOTRE DAME TAKES ON FLORIDA STATE AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK

QB Drew Allar and 7-1 Nittany Lions to Host Annual “White Out” Game (vs. Washington) Exclusively on Peacock

QB Riley Leonard Leads Fighting Irish Against Seminoles in Primetime on Saturday; College Countdown Begins at 7 p.m. ET with Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Host Minnesota Golden Gophers at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock

Top-10 Women’s Volleyball on Saturday: No. 3 Penn State Visits No. 7 Wisconsin in at 3:30 p.m. ET Live on NBC and Peacock

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 6, 2024 – The College Football Playoff-ranked No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) host the Washington Huskies (5-4), this Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. In the fourth meeting between the schools, Washington looks for its first victory against the Nittany Lions in a matchup that was first played in 1921.

In primetime on Saturday, the CFP-ranked No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and quarterback Riley Leonard host the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage begins with College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Also on Saturday, Minnesota heads to The Birthplace of College Football to take on Rutgers at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock. Additionally, the No. 3 Penn State women’s volleyball team visits No. 7 Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Exclusively on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET: Washington at No. 6 Penn State

This Saturday, the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions put their College Football Playoff hopes on the line when they host the 2024 CFP National Championship runner-up Washington Huskies at 8 p.m. ET from Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Saturday’s game features the 2024 edition of Penn State’s annual ‘White Out’ game, with more than 105,000 fans expected to be decked out in white and packing the iconic stadium.

The Nittany Lions fell to then-No. 3 AP ranked Ohio State, 20-13, last week, suffering their first loss of the season. Tight end Tyler Warren led Penn State offensively with 47 rushing yards on three carries while also hauling in four receptions for 47 receiving yards. Cornerback Zion Tracy recorded a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown to give Penn State an early 10-0 lead over the Buckeyes.

The Huskies extended their home winning streak to 19 games when they defeated USC, 26-21, last week. Quarterback Will Rogers led Washington with 262 passing yards while running back Jonah Coleman rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Denzel Boston added nine receptions for 99 yards for the Huskies.

Washington at Penn State will be called by Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Colt McCoy (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Former Big Ten referee Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

In a partnership between NBC Sports and IMAX, Washington-Penn State will also be available live in select IMAX theaters, marking the first-ever college football game presented in IMAX.

7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: Florida State at No. 10 Notre Dame

This week’s primetime matchup features the 7-1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish hosting the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Pregame coverage begins with College Countdown at 7 p.m. ET.

The Fighting Irish, who are coming off a bye week, defeated then-No. 24 and undefeated Navy, 51-14, two weeks ago. QB Riley Leonard threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns while adding 83 yards and another touchdown on the ground. Running back Jeremiyah Love added 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Fighting Irish defense forced six turnovers in the matchup, including fumbles on the Midshipmen’s first two drives.

The Seminoles fell to North Carolina, 35-11, last week in their final conference game of the season. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald made a 56-yard field goal in the first quarter to improve to 10-for-10 on the season. With the kick, Fitzgerald became the only player in Florida State history with three career field goals of at least 54 yards, all coming this season. Defensive back Shyheim Brown led the defense with nine total tackles.

Florida State leads the all-time series over Notre Dame, 6-5, and looks to break Notre Dame’s win streak after the Fighting Irish have won the last three matchups.

Florida State at Notre Dame will be called by Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

Noon ET on NBC and Peacock: Minnesota at Rutgers

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Minnesota Golden Gophers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., this Saturday at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock.

Rutgers, coming off a bye week, fell to USC, 42-20, on the road two weeks ago as quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw for 313 yards and a touchdown and wide receiver Dymere Miller had 11 receptions for 131 yards. Miller became the first Scarlet Knight to record at least 10 receptions in a game since Mohamed Sanu in 2011. Running back Kyle Monangai, who ranks second in the Big Ten with 931 rushing yards this season, added 86 yards on the ground in the matchup.

Minnesota defeated then-No. 24 Illinois, 25-17, last week to record its fourth consecutive win. Running back Darius Taylor led the Golden Gophers with 131 rushing yards and a touchdown while also leading the Golden Gophers in catches (nine) for 58 yards. Quarterback Max Brosmer threw for 213 yards and a touchdown while wide receiver Elijah Spencer added six catches for 67 yards in the win.

Minnesota at Rutgers will be called by Jac Collinsworth, (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (analyst) and Caroline Pineda (sidelines). Former Big Ten referee Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

Big Ten Women’s Volleyball, 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 3 Penn State at No. 7 Wisconsin

The No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (22-1) head to Madison, Wisc., to take on No. 7 Wisconsin (16-5) in women’s volleyball, this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The Badgers and Nittany Lions are two of seven nationally ranked Big Ten women’s volleyball programs.

Penn State at Wisconsin will be called by 1984 Los Angeles Olympic volleyball gold medalist Paul Sunderland (play-by-play), 2004 Athens Olympic beach volleyball bronze medalist Molly McPeak (analyst), and former United States National Volleyball Team member Heather Cox (sidelines).

Big Ten College Countdown and College Countdown on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ College Countdown studio show begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Saturday. The College Countdown team – Maria Taylor hosting alongside analysts Chris Simms, and Joshua Perry, and college football insider Nicole Auerbach in studio, with host Ahmed Fareed and analyst Matt Cassel on-site in South Bend – will preview the upcoming game and provide news and commentary on the day in college football.

Big Ten College Countdown will lead into Big Ten games on NBC/Peacock. In addition, College Countdown will lead into Notre Dame Football games on NBC/Peacock.

NBC Sports College Football Podcasts :

B1G Talk with Todd and Noah, hosted by Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle, sees the two personalities dive into the new-look Big Ten conference, covering the key storylines in college football across the largest conference in the nation as well as the matchups headlining Big Ten Saturday Night. They’ll also analyze impact players and performances every Wednesday during the college football season. Click here to listen.

Rushing the Field, hosted by Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry, launches today with new episodes every Thursday morning throughout the season. Auerbach and Perry will break down the biggest college football stories, preview the upcoming weekend slate, analyze the college football playoff picture, and cultivate a home for college sports fans who want the latest news, smart takes, and laughs. Click here to listen.

NBC Sports’ 2024 Big Ten and Notre Dame Football games announced to date:



Day Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Nov. 9 Noon Minnesota at Rutgers NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. Florida State at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 8 p.m. Washington at Penn State Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia at Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army at Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Nebraska at Iowa NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking Big Ten Football’s first dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock will simulstream all of NBC Sports’ college football games and studio shows airing on the NBC broadcast network this season, including Big Ten Saturday Night and Notre Dame Football home games.

In addition to football, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the Premier League, college basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

--NBC SPORTS--