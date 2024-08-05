NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 5

“Well, the world has a problem now because you’re going to get that for the next four years.” – Ato Boldon on Noah Lyles being a dual threat in the 100m and 200m

“I thought it was a little more like Ron Burgundy and Wes Mantooth from Anchorman, but there will be no trident, there will be no fight in the alley behind NBC.” – Andrew Siciliano on hosting a portion of Gold Zone with Scott Hanson on Peacock

“He’s incomparable at this point. This is Usain Bolt, this is Michael Jordan, this is an unstoppable force in the sport of track & field.” – Trey Hardee on Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis breaking his own world record in men’s pole vault

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 5, 2024 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with “Primetime in Paris,” hosted by Mike Tirico and featuring in-depth storytelling and a cinematic main title sequence.

On tonight’s “Primetime in Paris,” Noah Lyles, fresh off winning the title of World’s Fastest Man in the men’s 100m last night, runs in the first round of the men’s 200m. Additionally, Simone Biles and Suni Lee compete in the women’s balance beam final, and Biles and Jordan Chiles compete in the women’s floor exercise final.

Tuesday’s coverage is headlined by the U.S. women’s soccer team looking to advance to the gold medal game with a victory against Germany in the semifinal live at noon ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by the men’s basketball quarterfinals, as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Team USA face Brazil live at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Track & field action live at 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock is headlined by two-time Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas looking to earn her first gold medal in the women’s 200m and a showdown between reigning Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, reigning world champion Josh Kerr of Great Britain, and 2024 U.S. champion Cole Hocker in the men’s 1500m. The women’s 3000m steeplechase, men’s long jump, and women’s hammer throw finals will also be contested.

Following are highlights from today’s coverage of the Paris Olympics on the platforms of NBCUniversal:

TRACK & FIELD

Ato Boldon on Noah Lyles being a dual threat in the 100m and 200m: “You will recall what I said when he won the 100m [at the 2023 World Championships] in Budapest: ‘America, you have a problem.’ Well, the world has a problem now because you’re going to get that for the next four years.”

Boldon on Lyles in the 200m: “This is like eating with his right hand. The 100 is like eating with his left hand. You can do it, but it requires so much more care. Assuming he is right-handed (laughs).”

Lyles to Lewis Johnson today on winning the gold medal in the 100m on Sunday: “That was the hardest battle I’ve ever had in my career. I think I really take that to heart because it showed me what I’m willing to dig down for.”

Boldon on Team USA’s Kenny Bednarek in the 200m: “Make no mistake about it, this is Noah [Lyles’] chief opposition come finals time.”

Trey Hardee on Duplantis: “The perfect evening. He came, he won, he set the Olympic record, and with one attempt remaining jumped higher than anyone in history…He’s incomparable at this point. This is Usain Bolt, this is Michael Jordan, this is an unstoppable force in the sport of track & field.”

Hardee on Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis breaking the pole vault Olympic record: “How long has he been planning that [celebration] pose? He knew he was going to get it…I hate to say it, but every time he’s on the runway, people better not leave their seats.”

Paul Swangard on Duplantis’ performance: “Somewhere in the world, a little boy is watching this and his eyes have lit up with an idea that one day, he might be the one to fly.”

Sanya Richards-Ross on Gabby Thomas in the 200m semifinal: “Gabby is in top form and what a decisive move she made coming off the turn. She covered Dina Asher-Smith in a blink... Her lifetime best is 21.60 and I think she will go lower than that [in the final] and run something very close to the world record.”

Kara Goucher on Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon being disqualified for shoving Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay in the women’s 5000m final: “I do not understand this. In my opinion watching this, Tsegay is the one who tries to cut in without room. Kipyegon puts up her arm...Tsegay comes back in and almost gets her off the track. I don’t understand this.”

Goucher on 3,000m steeplechase world record holder Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia, who won his heat today: “He is the king of silver. Second at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and second at the World Championships in 2019, 2022, and 2023. He is tired of getting silver. He wants to be the gold medalist, and he’s done a lot this year – racing 1500s, racing 5,000m, working on his speed and strength – to finally be the man on top.”

GYMNASTICS

Justin Spring on the inquiry that led to Jordan Chiles winning bronze in floor exercise: “We see this in sports all the time. There’s video review, you go back and make sure you got it right. She in fact did the D-leap and it’s just unfortunate they got it wrong in the first place.”

Laurie Hernandez on the women’s floor exercise final: “Talk about a competition. Every single gymnast had us on the edge of our seats and for it to end like this is just so fitting.”

Rich Lerner on Simone Biles’ skill in the floor exercise: “She has basketball bounce. A level of explosiveness that is hard to fathom. She’s a force of nature.”

Hernandez on the difficulty of the balance beam: “One of the hardest events to do under pressure because you only have four inches to work with. Those nerves, they can get you, and they seemed to pretty much get everyone today.”

VOLLEYBALL

Paul Sunderland on the U.S. men’s volleyball team: “This generation of American players, maybe except for Micah Christenson and TJ DeFalco are all going to be moving on…this is a generation that’s got its last chance.”

Kevin Barnett: “This is kind of the last dance…you’re looking at Jordan, Pippen, and Rodman for the Americans.”

GOLD ZONE

Andrew Siciliano on hosting a portion of today’s Gold Zone with Scott Hanson: “If I could quote the great SNL line, ‘I know you, I know you.’ This is synchronized Gold Zone…The RedZone/Gold Zone multiverse is actually happening.”

Hanson to Siciliano: “I feel like this should be a Sunday. It’s not, it’s a Monday, but it’s great to be with you.”

Siciliano on teaming up with Hanson: “I thought it was a little more like Ron Burgundy and Wes Mantooth from Anchorman, but there will be no trident, there will be no fight in the alley behind NBC.”

Hanson: “It might escalate quickly.”

