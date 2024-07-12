The 2024 Copa America, like the EURO, provides some challenges when it comes to selecting a Best XI.

Several big-time performers carry some warts heading into the final, some of their own doing and some no fault of their own.

Let’s start with a man who had four dynamite games but collected a red card in the semifinal. Looking at you, Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz. He scored twice and added an assist but put Colombia’s tournament in jeopardy during the semi and won’t play in the final.

Then there’s Lautaro Martinez, who is stuck behind Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez on the Argentina depth chart. He is leading the tournament in scoring with four goals but three of his appearances are under 20 minutes. And he scored in two of those!

And what about Venezuela, who looked set to put multiple players on the Best XI after winning its group but saw their tournament fizzle in penalties against Canada?

Even Lionel Messi’s inclusion would carry some raised eyebrows, but his relatively quiet goal and assist in five games comes with a tournament-best seven big chances created, as well as 13 total chances created, 1.7 expected assists, and 0.85 xG+xA/90 minutes. All of those stats are top three at Copa America.

We’ll do our best...

2024 Copa America Best XI of tournament

GK - Maxime Crepeau, Canada

DF - Davinson Sanchez, Colombia

DF - Cristian Romero, Argentina

DF - Carlos Cuesta, Colombia

MF - Jose Andres Martinez, Venezuela

MF - Manuel Ugarte, Uruguay

MF - Federico Valverde, Uruguay

MF - Alexis Mac Allister, Argentina

MF - James Rodriguez, Colombia

FW - Lionel Messi, Argentina

FW - Lautaro Martinez, Argentina

